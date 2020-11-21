Clear

Colin Kaepernick calls for release of former Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted of killing a Philadelphia cop

Colin Kaepernick is calling for the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, serving a life sentence for killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981. CNN's Michael Smerconish, who wrote a book about the case, weighs in.

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Giulia Heyward and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Colin Kaepernick just added his name to a list of activists and academics who have been calling for the release of a former Black Panther from prison for decades.

Kaepernick publicly expressed support of the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal at a virtual conference this week. Abu-Jamal was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981. He has served 38 years of a life sentence at a southwest Philadelphia prison thus far.

"When I was invited to speak on behalf of Mumia, one of the first things that came to mind was has been how long he's been in prison," Kaepernick said at the conference. "How many years of his life has been stolen away from him, his community and his loved ones? Mumia has been in prison longer than I've been alive."

Kaepernick quotes Abu-Jamal's own writing, describing his sentence as a "second by second assault on his soul." He referenced the Black Lives Matter movement during his speech.

"Today we're living through a moment where it's acceptable to paint 'end racism now' in front of the Philadelphia Police Department's 26th district headquarters, and yet a political prisoner who has since the age of 14 dedicated his life to fighting against racism, continues to be caged and lives his life on a slow death row," Kaepernick said. "We're in the midst of a movement that says Black Lives Matter. And if that's truly the case, then it means that Mumia's life and legacy must matter."

Other speakers at the conference included Angela Davis and Linn Washington Jr.

Who is Mumia Abu-Jamal?

Abu-Jamal, formerly known as Wesley Cook, was convicted of shooting police officer Daniel Faulkner after Faulkner had reportedly pulled over Abu-Jamal's brother during a late-night traffic stop in 1981.

Abu-Jamal and his supporters have maintained his innocence since the conviction, stating that procedural errors, a lack of Black jurors and racism all contributed to his sentencing. During the conference, Kaepernick said that Abu-Jamal had been "framed."

"Since 1981, Mumia has maintained his innocence," Kaepernick said. "His story has not changed. Mumia was shot, brutalized, arrested and chained to a hospital bed. The first police officer assigned to him wrote in a report that 'The Negro male made no comment,' as cited in Philadelphia magazine. Yet 64 days into the investigation, another officer testified that Mumia had confessed to the killing."

However, the authorities are just as confident that Abu-Jamal is guilty.

"There has never been a doubt in my mind that Mumia Abu-Jamal shot and killed Officer Faulkner, and I believe the appropriate sentence was handed down in 1982," a prosecutor told CNN in 2011.

Since his conviction, Abu-Jamal has written numerous books, essays and was the subject of several documentaries. He is also a correspondent for PrisonRadio.org and was invited to speak to a graduating class at the Goddard College in Vermont in 2014.

"It's a disgrace that you have to even hear his voice. My husband has been dead for 32 years and his voice was taken from him by Abu-Jamal," widow Maureen Faulkner told CNN in a phone interview in 2014.

A dedicated Facebook page for Faulkner, with over 17,000 followers, also criticized Kaepernick for his comments.

"The video shows Kaepernick truly has no knowledge on the true facts and evidence of his conviction," the post reads. "The ignorance of Kaepernick is a disgrace."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
A Soggy Saturday expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

PURDUE PREPPED FOR MINNESOTA

Image

MVC CONFERENCE GAME CHANGES

Image

Local organization hands out supplies for Thanksgiving

Image

New hotel opens in Paris, Illinois

Image

CASA makes changes to its Whoville event

Image

Bicknell property issues

Image

Illinois starts new restriction

Image

Bigger than expected donation will help this local 11-year-old bring holiday cheer to other children

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 634395

Reported Deaths: 11795
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2727336201
DuPage39547739
Will33564519
Lake33260590
Kane28225431
Winnebago16786243
McHenry12483145
Madison12394213
St. Clair11447248
Champaign981343
Sangamon866987
Peoria7788114
Rock Island7606118
McLean740848
Kankakee736392
Macon5774112
Tazewell553284
Kendall544340
LaSalle5331116
DeKalb441545
Adams421643
Boone342529
Whiteside329389
Vermilion323339
Williamson312776
Coles301857
Clinton287556
Ogle246824
Knox238453
Jackson237633
Effingham232414
Grundy232111
Stephenson220626
Henry217712
Marion213541
Randolph195123
Livingston192218
Morgan188933
Bureau186234
Macoupin182816
Franklin179819
Monroe171344
Christian169236
Lee160318
Jefferson159057
Woodford144426
McDonough143336
Iroquois140924
Fayette137127
Logan135910
Douglas122414
Fulton11677
Shelby116123
Union106926
Jersey106123
Montgomery101918
Saline99918
Crawford9939
Carroll95923
Jo Daviess94915
Warren91214
Pike90719
Bond89810
Perry88219
Hancock8498
Cass83917
Moultrie78910
Lawrence7889
Wayne77930
Greene72426
Clay70316
Clark68919
Piatt6765
Edgar65315
Mercer6389
Johnson6362
Ford63121
Richland60719
Mason58016
Jasper55911
Washington5592
De Witt55413
Cumberland53812
White4978
Wabash4348
Massac4222
Menard3851
Pulaski3532
Hamilton3463
Marshall3205
Unassigned2930
Brown2663
Henderson2430
Alexander2332
Schuyler2221
Putnam2090
Scott2070
Calhoun2060
Edwards1913
Stark1883
Gallatin1733
Hardin1110
Pope661
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 282311

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion39125836
Lake25026441
Allen16218286
Elkhart15714204
St. Joseph15539215
Hamilton11585160
Vanderburgh8945111
Tippecanoe762425
Porter739072
Johnson5678160
Vigo541971
Hendricks5409153
Monroe496445
Clark463174
Delaware4570102
Madison4405118
LaPorte419488
Kosciusko409139
Howard301775
Warrick300272
Floyd287877
Cass286031
Bartholomew278962
Wayne277157
Marshall276039
Grant235746
Noble231844
Hancock227049
Henry225636
Dubois222130
Boone220153
Dearborn193429
Jackson191632
Morgan187243
Lawrence164044
Clinton163520
Gibson162320
DeKalb161726
Knox161714
Shelby160853
Adams153919
Miami140413
Daviess137943
Fayette136933
Wabash136518
Steuben131813
LaGrange131125
Harrison127624
Jasper12629
Montgomery122625
Whitley119510
Decatur116242
Ripley114413
Posey113113
Putnam110425
Wells110021
Randolph109918
White109520
Huntington10679
Jefferson104014
Clay99721
Greene93452
Scott91918
Jay87511
Starke85020
Sullivan79115
Perry78621
Fulton76217
Jennings75814
Spencer7427
Fountain6937
Washington6465
Orange63028
Carroll62613
Franklin60125
Owen5226
Vermillion5212
Newton51212
Tipton50326
Parke4846
Pike48218
Blackford47410
Rush4746
Pulaski35110
Martin3275
Brown3023
Benton2971
Crawford2571
Union2481
Switzerland2373
Ohio2197
Warren2162
Unassigned0254