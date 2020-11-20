Clear

US coronavirus hospitalizations hit record high as nation looks to a potential vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate, this comes as the US reported a record one-day total of new Covid-19 cases. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Dakin Andone, CNN

The US set a record for Covid-19 hospitalizations as officials urged Americans to double down on public health measures until a vaccine becomes widely available.

Nearly 80,700 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US on Thursday, an all-time high, according to the Covid Tracking Project. As of Friday, the US was averaging 74,063 current hospitalizations over the last 7 days -- up 19.13% compared to the week prior.

The US also set yet another record for new cases, with 187,800 new cases reported across the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Over half of the country is now in the "red zone," Dr. Deborah Birx, a White House Coronavirus Task Force member told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an exclusive interview, warning that this surge was unlike those in the past.

"When you look at what's happening now, the rate of rise is dramatically different," Birx said. "This is faster. It's broader. And what worries me, it could be longer."

More than 2,000 American deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday -- the highest number since early May. And by December 18, more than 2,300 Americans could be losing their lives daily, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The group now predicts a total of 471,000 American deaths by March 1 -- up more than 30,000 since their last projection about a week ago.

But amid the dire warnings are reassurances from experts that Americans merely need to wear masks, social distance and avoid social gatherings for a little while longer.

"It's not forever. Good vaccines are coming, extraordinarily effective vaccines," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

"So we're going to have a much better place, definitely by this time next year, or even earlier -- spring or summer," he said. "Therefore it's your obligation to keep yourself and your family alive."

"It's all hands on deck," he said.

Fauci: 'Double down' on masks, social distancing until vaccine

In a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to "double down" on lifesaving measures as the nation waits for a vaccine to be approved.

Fauci highlighted preliminary data from both Moderna and Pfizer that showed their vaccine candidates were about 95% effective, calling the results "extraordinary." But that doesn't mean the country can let up on wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and social distancing.

"We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we are waiting for that help to come, which will be soon," Fauci said. "If we do that, we'll be able to hold things off until the vaccine comes."

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for their vaccine candidate, the first to seek regulatory approval in the US.

An EUA is not a full approval, but allows products to be used under particular circumstances before all the evidence is available for approval.

"This is a historic day, a historic day for science and for all of us," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a video shared on Friday.

The FDA said Friday it had scheduled a meeting of its outside advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, to discuss the application for an EUA on December 10.

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn acknowledged that "transparency and dialogue are critical for the public to have confidence in Covid-19 vaccines," and went on to offer assurances that the evaluation would be "open and transparent as possible."

While the application is "encouraging," the Infectious Diseases Society of America stressed a transparent review of Pfizer's data is still needed, including "evidence that the vaccine has been studied in diverse populations."

Based on current projections, Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses this year and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Fauci has said he expects the first vaccinations to begin "toward the latter part of December," and logistic preparations are already underway.

Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Thursday there were 100 million vaccine kits ready to go if and when distribution of a vaccine begins.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a recorded video statement released Thursday that his state has purchased 5 million needles, 5 million syringes and 5 million alcohol swabs to prepare for the distribution of the vaccine. The governor called recent breakthroughs "the greatest rays of hope that we have seen since the pandemic began."

Dr. Troy Brennan, CVS Health's executive vice president and chief medical officer, said his company is also preparing for the massive rollout of vaccines. While he expects CVS will have vaccines on hand by mid-December, the company is focused on coordinating with Operation Warp Speed to get them to nursing homes and assisted living facilities first.

Brennan said he expects CVS stores across the country to start offering Covid-19 vaccines by the end of February or the beginning or March.

Health workers ask public to observe Thanksgiving responsibly

In an open letter on Thursday, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association asked the public to scale back on traditional gatherings to help curb the spread of the virus.

"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," they said.

The exploding number of cases also prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update their Thanksgiving travel guidelines, recommending Americans not travel for the holiday. Those who travel should wear masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands regularly.

In the past week, similar messages have been echoed both by leading health experts and state leaders.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that if residents were planning on a Thanksgiving that looks like previous ones, "You're making a mistake." In Utah, where hospitals are overwhelmed and about 45 ICU beds remain vacant, the governor advised that only people from the same household gather for the holiday.

Wearing masks could save lives. According to the IHME team, 65,000 lives could be saved by March 1 if 95% of Americans wore masks.

More curfews, measures to curb the spread

Massachusetts added Maine and New Hampshire to a list of states subject to travel restrictions. When arriving in Massachusetts, travelers must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative Covid-19 test administered in the three days prior, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. As of Friday, only Vermont and Hawaii did not appear on the list of restricted states.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited Stay-at-Home order will be going into effect Saturday for the counties that are in the state's most restrictive tier. That includes Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Orange County and Sacramento County.

About 94% of California's population is currently in the most restrictive tier.

Nonessential work and gatherings must stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the governor said, adding the order will remain in effect for one month.

A statewide curfew is now in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine clarified police won't be out pulling people over if they see them driving at night, saying it should be assumed they have a "legitimate reason to be out."

"But on the other hand, if there is a number of people congregating somewhere, and the police see that ... certainly they're probably going to pull over and say, 'Hey, it's beyond the 10 o'clock, you guys need to go home.'"

In Arkansas, the governor announced an 11 p.m. closure for all businesses that are licensed to sell and allow consumption of alcohol on premises.

The new directive goes into effect Friday and will last until January 3, the governor's office said, adding that it covers restaurants and bars as well as private clubs with "on premise" permits.

And there could be more restrictions just over the horizon. In New York City, where public schools transitioned to remote learning on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned the city could move into the "orange zone" as soon as the week after Thanksgiving, closing indoor dining and gyms, according to state guidelines.

Latest Video

Image

PURDUE PREPPED FOR MINNESOTA

Image

MVC CONFERENCE GAME CHANGES

Image

Local organization hands out supplies for Thanksgiving

Image

New hotel opens in Paris, Illinois

Image

CASA makes changes to its Whoville event

Image

Bicknell property issues

Image

Illinois starts new restriction

Image

Bigger than expected donation will help this local 11-year-old bring holiday cheer to other children

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities is seeing an increase in need for the holidays - here's how you can help

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 621383

Reported Deaths: 11648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2682846148
DuPage38670731
Lake32825586
Will32818517
Kane27663425
Winnebago16528236
McHenry12194143
Madison12032207
St. Clair11191248
Champaign964942
Sangamon837686
Peoria7652114
Rock Island7310115
McLean725847
Kankakee717592
Macon5670108
Tazewell537581
Kendall529839
LaSalle5187111
DeKalb431944
Adams410441
Boone336529
Whiteside319583
Vermilion314837
Williamson306376
Coles298556
Clinton278456
Ogle240821
Jackson231433
Knox230151
Effingham226713
Grundy226410
Stephenson214625
Henry209212
Marion201241
Randolph190622
Livingston186317
Morgan183033
Bureau182132
Macoupin176216
Franklin175718
Monroe168443
Christian163135
Lee156417
Jefferson156257
McDonough139934
Woodford139824
Iroquois136024
Fayette134727
Logan131410
Douglas119712
Fulton11377
Shelby113623
Union104026
Jersey102023
Montgomery99318
Saline96418
Crawford9489
Carroll94123
Jo Daviess93315
Warren89514
Pike88318
Bond87510
Perry85219
Hancock8408
Cass80517
Wayne76930
Moultrie75310
Lawrence7129
Greene69226
Clay66716
Clark66419
Piatt6545
Edgar64115
Johnson6132
Mercer6117
Ford60521
Richland58319
Mason55314
Washington5502
Jasper54611
De Witt54212
Cumberland51612
White4748
Wabash4248
Massac3842
Menard3561
Pulaski3402
Hamilton3253
Marshall3075
Unassigned2880
Brown2603
Henderson2410
Alexander2262
Scott2030
Schuyler1991
Putnam1970
Calhoun1940
Edwards1853
Stark1813
Gallatin1693
Hardin1050
Pope661
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 275503

Reported Deaths: 5143
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion38327831
Lake24508433
Allen15815282
Elkhart15455203
St. Joseph15239212
Hamilton11271157
Vanderburgh8761109
Tippecanoe741525
Porter720769
Johnson5529160
Hendricks5279153
Vigo527369
Monroe481743
Clark453974
Delaware4423101
Madison4290118
LaPorte408086
Kosciusko395539
Warrick293772
Howard289273
Cass282831
Floyd282477
Marshall269639
Wayne267554
Bartholomew267062
Noble226744
Grant225946
Hancock221948
Henry218636
Dubois218430
Boone215253
Dearborn188829
Jackson187732
Morgan183143
Lawrence160744
Gibson159720
Clinton159620
Shelby158652
Knox158414
DeKalb156725
Adams148218
Miami136012
Daviess135043
Fayette133631
Wabash130517
LaGrange128524
Steuben126413
Harrison125824
Jasper12388
Montgomery119225
Whitley115810
Decatur112242
Posey110813
Putnam109025
Ripley108913
White107719
Wells107221
Randolph104516
Huntington10227
Jefferson100514
Clay95821
Greene92752
Scott87617
Jay84211
Starke82519
Perry77521
Sullivan75915
Jennings74613
Fulton74317
Spencer7307
Fountain6617
Washington6205
Orange61828
Carroll61513
Franklin59125
Owen5146
Newton50812
Vermillion5062
Tipton48525
Pike48018
Parke4756
Rush4686
Blackford43010
Pulaski34310
Martin3202
Brown3003
Benton2921
Crawford2501
Union2381
Switzerland2313
Ohio2137
Warren2012
Unassigned0254