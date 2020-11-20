Clear
College students head home as coronavirus cases spike

CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports on the impacts holiday travel may have on the rising number of coronavirus infections, as students try to return home for Thanksgiving break.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

When Dr. Deborah Birx hit the road earlier this year to take her message of coronavirus prevention to towns and cities across the country, she made a point of including college campuses.

There she could see how universities were adapting in the pandemic with social distancing, mask wearing and introducing testing regimes.

And the senior member of the White House coronavirus task force also had a message for students: Don't take coronavirus home for Thanksgiving.

At Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, she said: "We will have to adapt this Thanksgiving, just like the students have adapted to how they interact with each other. This virus can spread among families and friends if you take your mask off and you're primarily indoors."

With many colleges ending their fall semester this week, it's now crunch time. Some like the University of Michigan and the State University system of New York are requiring negative Covid-19 tests for their on-campus students before they may leave.

"As many of our students are going back home, we want to give our families and our students ... confidence that we are maximizing all of our public health protections," said SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras.

The University of Wisconsin is mandating coronavirus tests both before and after the Thanksgiving break, whereas both Penn State and Indiana University have no requirement for students to test before leaving campus.

The lack of federal, nationwide guidance to colleges is baffling to David Paltiel, professor of public health at Yale School of Management. And without it, school officials have a bigger role in trying to stem the infections, he said.

"Young, asymptomatic individuals, the so-called 'silent spreaders,' are fueling the epidemic in this country," Paltiel told CNN. "So colleges have a responsibility to ensure that they don't unwittingly unleash ticking time bombs into the nation's airports, train stations and Thanksgiving dining tables."

He criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its role.

"The CDC has not only been useless in this regard, they've actually issued colleges a free pass throughout the semester to do the wrong thing -- simply to test students for symptoms, to sit around, basically like a fire department waiting for reports that a house is burned to the ground before springing into action."

On Thursday, the CDC recommended against any Thanksgiving travel. It also said that returning college students should not be considered household members for the purpose of gatherings. Families could ask students to quarantine as much as possible for 14 days before a visit, it suggested.

Paltiel says quarantining students, limiting exposure and testing for coronavirus before leaving campus should all be done.

"And then finally, flu shots. Nobody goes home to break bread with Granny without a flu shot," he said. "Anything that we can do to reduce strain on the health care workers and health care system is worth doing."

The messages from Paltiel and Birx are being taken to heart at Plymouth State, not least because the university president is Birx's brother, Donald.

"I would call her and talk to her about what the ideas were and what we were thinking about," Donald Birx told CNN of his sister and how he planned this semester. "She gave us feedback about what she thought about those processes and what to do. And I think some of the things like ending early, she gave us assurance that we could do that. She also gave us an assurance that if we did the right measures, and we did the testing, and we use masks, and we were really religious about it, that she said we could pull it off."

He also embraced having her visit last month.

"She spent 45 minutes just talking about all the background, what she'd learned," he said. "She had been at 42 states and 30 universities -- she'd been all over the country. So she shared all that information with us and the students."

At Plymouth State, a gymnasium has been refitted as a Covid-19 testing site where everyone on campus gets a weekly test, and the public university has set up its own testing lab to get quicker results.

The strategy appears to be working. The school currently has fewer than 20 confirmed active cases, all isolated instances off campus.

Donald Birx said his own family would also heed his sister's words at home.

"We're gonna be following guidelines that Deb has ... she's been really worried about Thanksgiving," he told CNN.

"I know she's gonna have a get together with our parents down in Washington because they're living at the house," he said.

He accepts the holidays will be different this year, for his family and his staff and students.

"Although we're the 'Live Free (or) Die' state, we don't want to die," he said. "We want to live."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 621383

Reported Deaths: 11648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2682846148
DuPage38670731
Lake32825586
Will32818517
Kane27663425
Winnebago16528236
McHenry12194143
Madison12032207
St. Clair11191248
Champaign964942
Sangamon837686
Peoria7652114
Rock Island7310115
McLean725847
Kankakee717592
Macon5670108
Tazewell537581
Kendall529839
LaSalle5187111
DeKalb431944
Adams410441
Boone336529
Whiteside319583
Vermilion314837
Williamson306376
Coles298556
Clinton278456
Ogle240821
Jackson231433
Knox230151
Effingham226713
Grundy226410
Stephenson214625
Henry209212
Marion201241
Randolph190622
Livingston186317
Morgan183033
Bureau182132
Macoupin176216
Franklin175718
Monroe168443
Christian163135
Lee156417
Jefferson156257
McDonough139934
Woodford139824
Iroquois136024
Fayette134727
Logan131410
Douglas119712
Fulton11377
Shelby113623
Union104026
Jersey102023
Montgomery99318
Saline96418
Crawford9489
Carroll94123
Jo Daviess93315
Warren89514
Pike88318
Bond87510
Perry85219
Hancock8408
Cass80517
Wayne76930
Moultrie75310
Lawrence7129
Greene69226
Clay66716
Clark66419
Piatt6545
Edgar64115
Johnson6132
Mercer6117
Ford60521
Richland58319
Mason55314
Washington5502
Jasper54611
De Witt54212
Cumberland51612
White4748
Wabash4248
Massac3842
Menard3561
Pulaski3402
Hamilton3253
Marshall3075
Unassigned2880
Brown2603
Henderson2410
Alexander2262
Scott2030
Schuyler1991
Putnam1970
Calhoun1940
Edwards1853
Stark1813
Gallatin1693
Hardin1050
Pope661
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 275503

Reported Deaths: 5143
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion38327831
Lake24508433
Allen15815282
Elkhart15455203
St. Joseph15239212
Hamilton11271157
Vanderburgh8761109
Tippecanoe741525
Porter720769
Johnson5529160
Hendricks5279153
Vigo527369
Monroe481743
Clark453974
Delaware4423101
Madison4290118
LaPorte408086
Kosciusko395539
Warrick293772
Howard289273
Cass282831
Floyd282477
Marshall269639
Wayne267554
Bartholomew267062
Noble226744
Grant225946
Hancock221948
Henry218636
Dubois218430
Boone215253
Dearborn188829
Jackson187732
Morgan183143
Lawrence160744
Gibson159720
Clinton159620
Shelby158652
Knox158414
DeKalb156725
Adams148218
Miami136012
Daviess135043
Fayette133631
Wabash130517
LaGrange128524
Steuben126413
Harrison125824
Jasper12388
Montgomery119225
Whitley115810
Decatur112242
Posey110813
Putnam109025
Ripley108913
White107719
Wells107221
Randolph104516
Huntington10227
Jefferson100514
Clay95821
Greene92752
Scott87617
Jay84211
Starke82519
Perry77521
Sullivan75915
Jennings74613
Fulton74317
Spencer7307
Fountain6617
Washington6205
Orange61828
Carroll61513
Franklin59125
Owen5146
Newton50812
Vermillion5062
Tipton48525
Pike48018
Parke4756
Rush4686
Blackford43010
Pulaski34310
Martin3202
Brown3003
Benton2921
Crawford2501
Union2381
Switzerland2313
Ohio2137
Warren2012
Unassigned0254