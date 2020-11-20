Clear

5 things to know for November 20: Covid, election lawsuits, Apple, Australia, immigration

Winter means holiday cheer for some and for others -- check out this list of fun stuff to do to help offset the blues.

1. Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic across the nation is turning from bad to worse so fast that an influential academic modeling group raised the deaths forecast to 471,000 by March. "Hospital systems in most states will be under severe stress during December and January even in our reference scenario. Increasing mask use to 95% can save 65,000 lives by March 1," the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said. More than 2,000 deaths were reported yesterday -- the highest number since May. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and scale back on traditional gatherings to slow the spread. Medical staff have not been spared either with about 900 staff members contracting coronavirus at the Mayo Clinic in the Midwest over two weeks. States like California, Arkansas and Ohio are reimposing strict measures that include curfews for residents and businesses in the hardest-hit areas.

2. Election 2020

Judges in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia tossed out election-related lawsuits in the latest round of defeats for President Donald Trump's campaign. In an increasingly far-fetched bid to derail President-elect Joe Biden's win before the Electoral College certifies him, Trump's attorneys had filed several lawsuits. One judge, a Trump appointee in Georgia, called the move to block election results "quite striking" and rejected the effort to stop Biden's win -- and a state recount confirmed the victory. In Arizona, a state judge declined to audit votes and delay the final results, saying the lawsuit couldn't be retooled and brought again. And in Pennsylvania, a state judge ordered the counting of over 2,000 absentee ballots the Trump campaign did not want included. Meanwhile, the President told an ally that he knows he lost, but he's delaying the transition process to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his 2016 election, a source told CNN.

3. iPhone settlement

Apple has agreed to pay $113 million to dozens of states over a previous practice of deliberately slowing down older iPhones to extend their battery life. The company, which settled an investigation by 34 states, was accused of not being transparent about its iPhone battery problems that led to unexpected device shutdowns. Instead of disclosing the issue or replacing the batteries, it pushed a software update in December 2016 that impacted the performance of older iPhone models. News of the practice outraged Apple users, igniting what some called "batterygate." Many believed it was an effort to encourage users to buy new iPhones.

4. Australia

Australia's top defense official is apologizing after a new report that states the nation's elite forces unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners. The report detailed a "warrior culture" among some members of Australia's special forces serving in Afghanistan and described an environment where "blood lust" and "competition killings" were a norm. Weapons or handheld radios were sometimes allegedly placed by a body to make it seem like the person was killed in action, according to the report. Australia's role in the Afghanistan war was split into two phases -- Operation Slipper from 2001 until 2014 and the ongoing Operation Highroad, which began in 2015. In response to the report, a Taliban spokesman said the alleged killings were just "a small sample of the war crimes committed by invaders."

5. Immigration

In a last-ditch effort before they face deportation, children in federal custody are pleading for help from President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Congress. Two girls ages 14 and 15 wrote a letter on behalf of 28 children and their families who are held at facilities in south Texas and Pennsylvania. An accompanying letter signed by more than 60 organizations -- including Amnesty International and Kids in Need of Defense -- called for officials to give the children and their families a chance to seek asylum, and for lawmakers to step in and pass legislation to help them if necessary. "It would be fundamentally unfair to deport these children based upon rules and policies that have since been declared unlawful," the organizations wrote.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Time is just as priceless

Diamonds may be forever, but that doesn't mean they have to take eons to form. Australian scientists have found a way to make them in minutes.

Tiny birdie in the big city

A petite owl hitched a ride inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York. He's safe now and getting some much-needed R&R after the long trip.

'Supernatural' is no more

The series finale marked an emotional end to 15 seasons of the story of two monster-hunting brothers.

Not everyone's a fan

Tesla's newest Model Y has reliability problems that have dragged it near the bottom of the Consumer Reports rating.

Help for some busy workers

Researchers have created a map of all 20,000 global bee species to help conserve the insects we rely on to pollinate crops.

TODAY'S NUMBER

8.7 million

The number of acres scorched by wildfires all over the country this year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I've had a lot of people say I'm a hoax. I had someone report me to Facebook for being a fake profile."

Dr. David Burkard on social media reactions to his coronavirus diagnosis from some who don't believe the virus exists.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Ahhhh, peace 

It's been another long week of uncertainty. These soothing sounds of rain and nature are a zen way to kick off the weekend. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 621383

Reported Deaths: 11648
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2682846148
DuPage38670731
Lake32825586
Will32818517
Kane27663425
Winnebago16528236
McHenry12194143
Madison12032207
St. Clair11191248
Champaign964942
Sangamon837686
Peoria7652114
Rock Island7310115
McLean725847
Kankakee717592
Macon5670108
Tazewell537581
Kendall529839
LaSalle5187111
DeKalb431944
Adams410441
Boone336529
Whiteside319583
Vermilion314837
Williamson306376
Coles298556
Clinton278456
Ogle240821
Jackson231433
Knox230151
Effingham226713
Grundy226410
Stephenson214625
Henry209212
Marion201241
Randolph190622
Livingston186317
Morgan183033
Bureau182132
Macoupin176216
Franklin175718
Monroe168443
Christian163135
Lee156417
Jefferson156257
McDonough139934
Woodford139824
Iroquois136024
Fayette134727
Logan131410
Douglas119712
Fulton11377
Shelby113623
Union104026
Jersey102023
Montgomery99318
Saline96418
Crawford9489
Carroll94123
Jo Daviess93315
Warren89514
Pike88318
Bond87510
Perry85219
Hancock8408
Cass80517
Wayne76930
Moultrie75310
Lawrence7129
Greene69226
Clay66716
Clark66419
Piatt6545
Edgar64115
Johnson6132
Mercer6117
Ford60521
Richland58319
Mason55314
Washington5502
Jasper54611
De Witt54212
Cumberland51612
White4748
Wabash4248
Massac3842
Menard3561
Pulaski3402
Hamilton3253
Marshall3075
Unassigned2880
Brown2603
Henderson2410
Alexander2262
Scott2030
Schuyler1991
Putnam1970
Calhoun1940
Edwards1853
Stark1813
Gallatin1693
Hardin1050
Pope661
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 275503

Reported Deaths: 5143
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion38327831
Lake24508433
Allen15815282
Elkhart15455203
St. Joseph15239212
Hamilton11271157
Vanderburgh8761109
Tippecanoe741525
Porter720769
Johnson5529160
Hendricks5279153
Vigo527369
Monroe481743
Clark453974
Delaware4423101
Madison4290118
LaPorte408086
Kosciusko395539
Warrick293772
Howard289273
Cass282831
Floyd282477
Marshall269639
Wayne267554
Bartholomew267062
Noble226744
Grant225946
Hancock221948
Henry218636
Dubois218430
Boone215253
Dearborn188829
Jackson187732
Morgan183143
Lawrence160744
Gibson159720
Clinton159620
Shelby158652
Knox158414
DeKalb156725
Adams148218
Miami136012
Daviess135043
Fayette133631
Wabash130517
LaGrange128524
Steuben126413
Harrison125824
Jasper12388
Montgomery119225
Whitley115810
Decatur112242
Posey110813
Putnam109025
Ripley108913
White107719
Wells107221
Randolph104516
Huntington10227
Jefferson100514
Clay95821
Greene92752
Scott87617
Jay84211
Starke82519
Perry77521
Sullivan75915
Jennings74613
Fulton74317
Spencer7307
Fountain6617
Washington6205
Orange61828
Carroll61513
Franklin59125
Owen5146
Newton50812
Vermillion5062
Tipton48525
Pike48018
Parke4756
Rush4686
Blackford43010
Pulaski34310
Martin3202
Brown3003
Benton2921
Crawford2501
Union2381
Switzerland2313
Ohio2137
Warren2012
Unassigned0254