Clear

Trump undercuts American democracy as he clings to power

CNN's Pamela Brown debunks the false election claims made by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, at a press conference.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 2:50 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 2:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump is trying to steal a free and fair election that he lost by a wide margin to President-elect Joe Biden by tearing at the most basic principle of American democracy: He's trying to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes.

Trump's latest escalation of his attempt to subvert the result of the election followed a string of knock-backs in the courts and after a statewide audit in Georgia confirmed Biden's victory in the crucial swing state.

He asked state Republican leaders in Michigan to visit him Friday, hinting at a possible attempt to convince them to ignore Biden's big win in the state and send a slate of electors to the Electoral College that backs him and not the President-elect. This follows the President's calls to two Wayne County GOP officials, who are now seeking to take back their votes to certify Biden's victory.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who rampaged through an unhinged news conference Thursday, is in effect baselessly arguing that troves of Democratic mail-in ballots, many of them cast by Black voters, are illegal and that Trump has therefore won the election with room to spare.

"It changes the result of the election in Michigan if you take out Wayne County," Giuliani said at a crowded, mask-free and delusional news conference featuring Trump's crew of TV lawyers in Washington.

Giuliani's team is also making absurd claims of a massive, centralized, Democratic conspiracy involving long-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, Cuba, China, the Clinton Foundation and George Soros to throw the election.

RELATED: CNN's live results from the presidential election

Many of Trump and Giuliani's maneuvers seem so desperate and outlandish that they are hard to take seriously. But constitutional experts are warning that the President is already doing irreparable harm to the nation.

"The problem is, he's speaking for the President of the United States," veteran Republican elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"It is a sweeping, totally unsubstantiated attack on one of the basic foundations of the country -- our free elections."

Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law School, said Michigan lawmakers visiting the White House on Friday could be walking into an illegal meeting.

"I am worried that any lawmakers who attend this ridiculous meet and greet are really attending a conspiratorial meeting to steal the election," Tribe told CNN's Erin Burnett. "There's no question that the meeting that is being held is illegal. There is no question that it really is designed quite corruptly to take away people's right to vote."

Tribe says the Trump campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits.

"It's quite clear that Republican, as well as Democratic judges, are going to follow the law when there is no ambiguity," Tribe said. "The only guy who seems to be uninterested in the law is Rudy Giuliani, and God knows what he is auditioning for."

A long-shot strategy

It still seems unlikely that Republican state legislators would simply ignore hundreds of thousands of votes cast for Biden and nominate electors loyal to Trump. It's not clear it would be legal, for one thing. And Trump would need to cancel out Biden's victories in multiple states to come anywhere near the 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

Many of Giuliani's arguments, meanwhile, belong on the furthest fringes of conspiratorial right-wing media, while Trump, stung by his loss, may simply be seeking to cause as much chaos and mess as possible without any reasonable expectation he can win. CNN's Dana Bash and Gloria Borger, for instance, quoted sources as saying that the President, who believes that the Russia investigation dented his own legitimacy, is now trying to ruin Biden's presidency. And in the end, the courts -- and the institutional system that Trump has relentlessly pummeled over the last four years -- still seem likely to hold firm against his power-hungry schemes.

But the President's refusal to concede two weeks after the election and his attempts to undermine democracy are no less pernicious even if they fail. Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have given the President latitude to challenge the result without mounting a credible case, now begin to look as though they are facilitating his most extreme assault yet on US democracy.

And the Trump effort is laying down political poison that will linger long after he has left the White House. A Monmouth University poll this week showed 70% of Republicans believe Biden only won because he cheated, even though there is no evidence of fraud.

After watching Giuliani's performance, Chris Krebs, the top cybersecurity official fired by Trump this week for declaring the US election the most secure ever, issued a chilling warning on Twitter.

"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're lucky," Krebs wrote.

Biden bemoans Giuliani's 'irresponsibility'

President-elect Biden, watching from Wilmington, Delaware, as he builds out his Cabinet, said that Trump was sending "incredibly damaging messages" to the rest of the world about how democracy works.

"It's going to be another incident where he will go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history. ... It's just outrageous what he's doing."

Trump's attempts to cling to power come as he ignores the fast-rising toll of the pandemic's fall spike, with a quarter of a million Americans now dead. The US on Thursday hit another one-day record for new cases -- more than 182,000, according to tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, did show up for the task force's first briefing since July. He celebrated what he saw as the achievements of an administration that has disastrously mismanaged the situation. And while the optimism of officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx over a coming vaccine were genuine, their warnings that Americans should not gather this Thanksgiving as the virus rages comprehensively debunked Trump's claims the pandemic is already over.

Pence, incredibly given the gravity of issues bound up in America's post-election political purgatory, ignored shouted questions from reporters.

Trump interferes in Michigan

In an extraordinary example of the lengths that Trump is going to try to overturn the election results, he called two Republican canvass board members from Wayne County to check in and express his support after they tried to block the certification of results.

After hundreds of voters called into the canvass board Zoom meeting to express outrage about the potential effort to disenfranchise Detroit-area voters, the two GOP board members relented and voted to certify the results Tuesday night, but they then filed affidavits Wednesday asking to "rescind" their action -- which is not expected to have any practical effect on the certification.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse -- two of the few lawmakers in their party who are willing to criticize Trump -- released statements late on Thursday night, taking the President to task for his attempts to overturn his loss in Michigan.

CNN election law expert Rick Hasen wrote on his website that the President's meddling with the Wayne County election officials "is very dangerous for our democracy, as it is an attempt to thwart the will of the voters through political pressure from the President."

"Even though it is extremely unlikely to work, it is profoundly antidemocratic and a violation of the rule of law. It's inexcusable," Hasen wrote.

In his wild news conference laced with lies, Giuliani argued there was an overarching plot to tip the election to Biden perpetrated by Democrat-run big cities. He made a racist argument that election results should be overturned by tossing out hundreds of thousands of votes in large cities dominated by Black voters, including Detroit and Philadelphia, where he claimed the number of voter fraud cases "could fill a library."

"The only surprise I would have found in this is that Philadelphia hadn't cheated in this election, because for the last 60 years, they've cheated in just about every single election. You could say the same thing about Detroit," Giuliani said at one point. "Each one of these cities are cities that are controlled by Democrats, which means they can get away with anything they want to do."

Underscoring the absurdity of his arguments, Giuliani at one point did an impression from the movie "My Cousin Vinny" and told an unsubstantiated story about a food truck full of ballots showing up at a canvassing location.

Both he and Trump attorney Jenna Ellis lectured reporters for dismissing affidavits from voters claiming fraud, which have been collected by the Trump campaign as fact. One affidavit Giuliani highlighted has already been rejected by a judge, and many have been vague, contradictory and devoid of evidence, showing isolated incidents or suspicions of illegal behavior not rooted in facts.

It was another disastrous day in the courts for Trump's team, perhaps prompting his apparent decision to move on to meddle with the Electoral College.

In Pennsylvania, Judge Robert Baldi of the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas rejected the Trump campaign's request to invalidate more than 2,000 absentee ballots that were submitted in an unsealed privacy envelope or lacked details such as handwritten dates, names or addresses on the outer envelope. Highlighting the Trump campaign's naked effort to disenfranchise voters, the judge explicitly noted that there was no evidence of fraud related to the ballots the Trump campaign was seeking to throw out: "There exists no evidence of any fraud, misconduct, or any impropriety with respect to the challenged ballots," Baldi wrote in his opinion. "There is nothing in the record and nothing alleged that would lead to the conclusion that any of the challenged ballots were submitted by someone not qualified or entitled to vote in this election."

An Arizona state judge threw out the state Republican Party's lawsuit seeking a broader audit of votes cast on Election Day.

A federal judge in Georgia rejected an election lawsuit brought by a Republican elector, who had alleged in court constitutional violations, perceived fraud in the presidential election and sought to block the certification of election results.

While most of the GOP continues to say Trump should have his day in court, Romney's statement encapsulated a different, more realistic take on the floundering legal challenges.

"Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Windy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Update on IHSA Winter Sports

Image

Vincennes Rivet North Knox

Image

IHSA Winter Sports Update

Image

Barr-Reeve Basketball

Image

Overnight: Windy and cool with some clouds moving in. Low: 49°

Image

The need for plasma is growing amid the pandemic - here's how you can help

Image

Virtual demonstration could help new parents set up car seats

Image

Adoption Agency's need your help during this pandemic

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department to receive new training tower

Image

Bench trial set for next month in contested Vigo County auditor case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 606771

Reported Deaths: 11468
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2624296120
DuPage37632716
Lake32063578
Will31913513
Kane26982417
Winnebago16225233
McHenry11937133
Madison11826201
St. Clair11018247
Champaign942941
Sangamon813780
Peoria7483112
Rock Island7186114
McLean706545
Kankakee697190
Macon5584100
Tazewell520674
Kendall514937
LaSalle5059107
DeKalb422044
Adams396541
Boone329529
Whiteside311579
Vermilion305133
Williamson298075
Coles292156
Clinton272755
Ogle235618
Jackson228131
Knox223349
Grundy220110
Effingham218611
Stephenson209319
Henry199912
Marion197940
Randolph184621
Morgan179632
Bureau179130
Livingston178816
Franklin171718
Monroe165943
Macoupin163016
Christian159133
Lee153214
Jefferson153057
McDonough135632
Woodford134123
Iroquois130624
Fayette128727
Logan12819
Douglas116612
Shelby111723
Fulton11167
Union100626
Jersey100123
Montgomery96018
Saline94118
Crawford9349
Carroll93023
Jo Daviess92014
Warren87514
Bond86310
Pike86117
Perry82716
Hancock8198
Cass77815
Wayne74629
Moultrie7409
Greene67822
Lawrence6658
Clark64719
Clay63616
Piatt6345
Edgar61715
Mercer6037
Johnson5962
Ford58121
Richland54919
Washington5402
Mason53714
Jasper53411
De Witt52211
Cumberland5037
White4548
Wabash4106
Massac3622
Menard3401
Pulaski3302
Hamilton3153
Marshall2985
Unassigned2870
Brown2483
Henderson2380
Alexander2222
Scott1990
Schuyler1901
Putnam1890
Calhoun1880
Edwards1763
Stark1763
Gallatin1663
Hardin1030
Pope661
Out of IL250

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 268222

Reported Deaths: 5084
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion37552828
Lake23953430
Allen15343279
Elkhart15176197
St. Joseph14965204
Hamilton10904155
Vanderburgh8637108
Tippecanoe715324
Porter699269
Johnson5387160
Hendricks5113152
Vigo508769
Monroe471343
Clark444074
Delaware433299
Madison4183118
LaPorte400184
Kosciusko376539
Warrick290071
Cass280229
Floyd277277
Marshall263738
Howard260373
Wayne257752
Bartholomew257362
Grant221246
Noble218644
Hancock217048
Dubois214329
Henry213035
Boone207653
Jackson182331
Dearborn181629
Morgan178742
Lawrence158343
Clinton156120
Gibson156119
Shelby155049
Knox154514
DeKalb150823
Adams143118
Daviess132142
Fayette131731
Miami128911
LaGrange126724
Wabash124317
Steuben123313
Harrison122924
Jasper12178
Montgomery115424
Whitley11078
Posey109613
Decatur108542
Ripley105413
White105219
Wells104821
Putnam104624
Randolph102413
Huntington9947
Clay90821
Jefferson90614
Greene89952
Scott82317
Starke80419
Jay80310
Perry76221
Sullivan73315
Spencer7187
Fulton71417
Jennings71313
Fountain6477
Washington6025
Orange60128
Carroll59113
Franklin57125
Owen4956
Newton48412
Vermillion4782
Pike47118
Tipton46825
Rush4556
Parke4426
Blackford41710
Pulaski33510
Martin3042
Brown2923
Benton2621
Crawford2441
Union2351
Switzerland2253
Ohio2097
Warren1932
Unassigned0254