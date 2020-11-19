Clear

Hit Netflix show 'The Queen's Gambit' will speed up chess 'boom,' say grandmasters

Netflix hit "The Queen's Gambit" is raising chess' profile in a big way. Chess grandmasters Garry Kasparov and Judit Polgar speak to Christiane Amanpour about the popularity of the show.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Christiane Amanpour, CNN

The success of Netflix's latest hit show has taken even one of the men behind the series by surprise.

Set in the 1960s, "The Queen's Gambit" follows the story of fictional child prodigy Beth Harmon, who rises to become a grandmaster in the male-dominated world of chess.

Garry Kasparov, a former chess world champion and widely considered one of the sport's greatest players, acted as a consultant on the show to ensure authenticity.

Chess has enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, thanks in part to the influence of current world champion Magnus Carlsen, who is arguably becoming a household name.

Kasparov says the success of "The Queen's Gambit" will only further boost the game's global appeal.

"I think chess is on the rise now in America and around the world," Kasparov told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "But I think this series will do a great job promoting it further and I expect now a boom, because it helps to refute the image of the game of chess as something that could turn you into a nerd -- or just to make you crazy.

"To the contrary, we can see that chess helps Beth Harmon to overcome her weakness and her addiction. So chess helps to elevate her to new heights and I think that will encourage many, many more parents to look at chess more favorably and to push their kids in this direction, especially girls."

According to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), in the 10 days following the release of "The Queen's Gambit," searches for the words "chess sets" on eBay surged 273% -- that's a search every six seconds.

While FIDE says it is too soon following the show's release on October 23 to tell if it has had any impact on numbers playing the game, chess has enjoyed a huge surge in online interest since the first coronavirus lockdown.

At the beginning of 2020, FIDE says up to 11 million games of chess were played online every day. After lockdown, this number had increased by up to 17 million, while FIDE says these platforms recorded an increase in 40% of new accounts registered.

Streaming platforms Twitch and YouTube, more commonly used by online gamers to broadcast more conventional video gaming, also saw a boost. FIDE says Twitch users spent around two million hours viewing chess in February and four million in April. By May, this was up to eight million hours.

With more than one billion smartphones around the world having some kind of chess app dowloaded, FIDE says the game has been a "sleeping giant."

"The chess community fell in love with the series because it successfully portrays different aspects of chess in all its richness: it is easy enough to be fun to play, but also complex enough to pose a challenge," a FIDE spokesperson told CNN Sport.

"It is nerdy, but also cool and fashionable. It is intensively competitive, but full of interesting, creative, and colorful characters. We are very happy that thanks to this show so many people are discovering, or re-discovering chess."

But, as "The Queen's Gambit" shows, chess remains a very male-dominated game.

Hungarian Judit Polgár is widely considered the greatest female player of all time and was once the youngest grandmaster in history, at the age of 15 years and four months, breaking the record previously held by legendary US chess player Bobby Fischer.

Now 44, Polgar believes the series can help shift the current dynamic, but says the show alone will not be enough.

"I think it can grow the game's promotion for girls immensely," Polgar says. "And I do hope that more girls not only start [playing] it, but they will be -- not addicted -- but staying with the game and they will be supported by their parents and teachers and coaches, that if they are talented they can also reach their maximum potential.

"I think it's very important for everybody to see talented girls get the same encouragement that boys do."

Polgar hopes that any surge in popularity following the success of "The Queen's Gambit" is not a flash in the pan. Her wish is for chess to become a staple part of school learning and believes children would benefit immensely if this was to happen.

According to FIDE's numbers, the game certainly appears to be heading in that direction.

The federation says the number of schoolchildren participating in chess has been "steadily climbing" since 1990 and estimates there are currently more than 30 million children taking part in Chess in School programs around the world every week.

"I think generally chess is one of the most important educational tools and it's practically in every country you go to you see different kinds of programs," Polgar says. "It teaches kids many different skills which they can use in every day life.

"Just to name a few: Logical thinking, decision making, responsibility, resilience and a lot of things which they should be having in their everyday life. Taking their consequences and taking their decisions in a way that they know how to step from one to another to handle a loss, a win, a victory and to be strong.

"I think in many ways, chess can give this for the next generation and I do work a lot on this, to promote chess in education -- Garry does the same, sometimes we do it together -- and I do really believe it will give a better quality of life and understanding for kids."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 43°
Windy! Wind Advisory!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local tree farm prepares to open amid the pandemic

Image

Windy and warmer. Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Image

Sullivan Basketball

Image

Charly Koehler

Image

Local businesses and organizations work to help kids in need this holiday season

Image

Local fire department urges caution when cooking for Thanksgiving

Image

Anti-smoking advocates say more can be to help Hoosiers stop smoking

Image

Downtown hotel update

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes working to see how the pandemic has impacted the community

Image

'They could really be super spreader events'; Health department urging caution before Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 606771

Reported Deaths: 11468
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2624296120
DuPage37632716
Lake32063578
Will31913513
Kane26982417
Winnebago16225233
McHenry11937133
Madison11826201
St. Clair11018247
Champaign942941
Sangamon813780
Peoria7483112
Rock Island7186114
McLean706545
Kankakee697190
Macon5584100
Tazewell520674
Kendall514937
LaSalle5059107
DeKalb422044
Adams396541
Boone329529
Whiteside311579
Vermilion305133
Williamson298075
Coles292156
Clinton272755
Ogle235618
Jackson228131
Knox223349
Grundy220110
Effingham218611
Stephenson209319
Henry199912
Marion197940
Randolph184621
Morgan179632
Bureau179130
Livingston178816
Franklin171718
Monroe165943
Macoupin163016
Christian159133
Lee153214
Jefferson153057
McDonough135632
Woodford134123
Iroquois130624
Fayette128727
Logan12819
Douglas116612
Shelby111723
Fulton11167
Union100626
Jersey100123
Montgomery96018
Saline94118
Crawford9349
Carroll93023
Jo Daviess92014
Warren87514
Bond86310
Pike86117
Perry82716
Hancock8198
Cass77815
Wayne74629
Moultrie7409
Greene67822
Lawrence6658
Clark64719
Clay63616
Piatt6345
Edgar61715
Mercer6037
Johnson5962
Ford58121
Richland54919
Washington5402
Mason53714
Jasper53411
De Witt52211
Cumberland5037
White4548
Wabash4106
Massac3622
Menard3401
Pulaski3302
Hamilton3153
Marshall2985
Unassigned2870
Brown2483
Henderson2380
Alexander2222
Scott1990
Schuyler1901
Putnam1890
Calhoun1880
Edwards1763
Stark1763
Gallatin1663
Hardin1030
Pope661
Out of IL250

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 268222

Reported Deaths: 5084
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion37552828
Lake23953430
Allen15343279
Elkhart15176197
St. Joseph14965204
Hamilton10904155
Vanderburgh8637108
Tippecanoe715324
Porter699269
Johnson5387160
Hendricks5113152
Vigo508769
Monroe471343
Clark444074
Delaware433299
Madison4183118
LaPorte400184
Kosciusko376539
Warrick290071
Cass280229
Floyd277277
Marshall263738
Howard260373
Wayne257752
Bartholomew257362
Grant221246
Noble218644
Hancock217048
Dubois214329
Henry213035
Boone207653
Jackson182331
Dearborn181629
Morgan178742
Lawrence158343
Clinton156120
Gibson156119
Shelby155049
Knox154514
DeKalb150823
Adams143118
Daviess132142
Fayette131731
Miami128911
LaGrange126724
Wabash124317
Steuben123313
Harrison122924
Jasper12178
Montgomery115424
Whitley11078
Posey109613
Decatur108542
Ripley105413
White105219
Wells104821
Putnam104624
Randolph102413
Huntington9947
Clay90821
Jefferson90614
Greene89952
Scott82317
Starke80419
Jay80310
Perry76221
Sullivan73315
Spencer7187
Fulton71417
Jennings71313
Fountain6477
Washington6025
Orange60128
Carroll59113
Franklin57125
Owen4956
Newton48412
Vermillion4782
Pike47118
Tipton46825
Rush4556
Parke4426
Blackford41710
Pulaski33510
Martin3042
Brown2923
Benton2621
Crawford2441
Union2351
Switzerland2253
Ohio2097
Warren1932
Unassigned0254