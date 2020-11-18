Clear

Pfizer and BioNTech say final analysis shows coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer revealed a 95% effectiveness rate for their coronavirus vaccine and will be submitting for FDA authorization within days. CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox and Amanda Sealy, CNN

A final analysis of the Phase 3 trial of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine shows it was 95% effective in preventing infections, even in older adults, and caused no serious safety concerns, the company said Wednesday.

The company counted 170 cases of coronavirus infection among volunteers who took part in the trial. It said 162 infections were in people who got placebo, or plain saline shots, while eight cases were in participants who got the actual vaccine. That works out to an efficacy of 95%, Pfizer said.

The data show Pfizer's initial claim of a better than 90% efficacy -- a claim that stunned and pleased health officials and vaccine developers last week -- holds up.

"Efficacy was consistent across age, race and ethnicity demographics. The observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%," Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said in a joint statement.

"There were 10 severe cases of Covid-19 observed in the trial, with nine of the cases occurring in the placebo group and one in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group." BNT162b2 is the experimental name for the vaccine.

An independent group has been keeping an eye on results and side-effects. "To date, the Data Monitoring Committee for the study has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine," the companies said.

"The only Grade 3 (severe) solicited adverse event greater than or equal to 2% in frequency after the first or second dose was fatigue at 3.7% following dose 2," the companies said. Older adults tended to have fewer adverse events and those they had were milder.

Pfizer will seek EUA 'within days'

Pfizer said it will seek US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization "within days."

"These data also will be submitted to other regulatory agencies around the world," Pfizer said. They plan to publish the data in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, as well.

"The rapid protection this vaccine provides -- combined with its tolerability profile in all age groups studied so far -- should help make this vaccine an important tool to address the current pandemic," said Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

Pfizer said on November 9 that interim data provided initial evidence the vaccine had an efficacy of more than 90%. That data was based on the first 94 cases of coronavirus infection among volunteers. The company said at the time it would need to count more cases of infection in the trial before it could consider the Phase 3 part of the trial finished and seek FDA authorization.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine began on July 27. Pfizer said of 43,661 volunteers enrolled, 41,135 have received a second dose of the vaccine or placebo. The FDA said it wanted at least two months of safety tracking on volunteers after they got their second shots.

The companies also said they have tried to recruit a diverse pool of volunteers, to match more closely the groups most severely affected by the pandemic. "Approximately 42% of global participants and 30% of U.S. participants have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds, and 41% of global and 45% of U.S. participants are 56-85 years of age," Pfizer said.

The 150 clinical trials sites in United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina will continue to collect information about efficacy and safety for two more years.

1.3 billion doses expected in 2021

"Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021," they said.

Pfizer has three US vaccine manufacturing sites in St. Louis, Kalamazoo, Michigan and Andover, Massachusetts, plus one in the Belgian city of Puurs. "BioNTech's German sites will also be leveraged for global supply," the companies said.

Many states have expressed concern about the fragility of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius, or minus 103 degrees Fahrenheit -- far below the capability of standard freezers.

But the companies said their custom packaging would help.

"Pfizer is confident in its vast experience, expertise and existing cold-chain infrastructure to distribute the vaccine around the world," they said.

"The companies have developed specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain temperature conditions of -70°C," they added.

"They can be used be as temporary storage units for 15 days by refilling with dry ice. Each shipper contains a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across their pre-set routes leveraging Pfizer's broad distribution network."

Vaccine maker Moderna released interim efficacy data Monday showing its vaccine provided about 95% protection.

Both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccine use a new and relatively untested vaccine technology that employs genetic material called messenger RNA or mRNA. The mRNA encodes for a piece of the coronavirus's spike protein-- the structure it uses to attach to cells it attacks.

When injected into people, it causes some cells to produce little pieces of this spike protein, which the immune system recognizes and develops antibodies and immune cells to attack. So when a vaccinated person is exposed to the real virus, the immune system is already primed to neutralize it quickly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly clear and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving right around the corner, warning from health officials on gatherings

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy at times. High: 54

Image

Sullivan WRV

Image

Loogootee Eastern Greene

Image

ISU returns to practice

Image

Parke Heritage Basketball

Image

Remote learning and eye strain

Image

Knox County passes budget with COVID-19 impacts in mind

Image

Four Wabash Valley non-profit organizations can now help children even more

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 597849

Reported Deaths: 11317
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2600046035
DuPage36941708
Lake31753577
Will31289510
Kane26656415
Winnebago16045231
McHenry11746130
Madison11500200
St. Clair10879246
Champaign931041
Sangamon804779
Peoria7281110
Rock Island7057114
McLean693845
Kankakee680590
Macon546098
Kendall506635
Tazewell499873
LaSalle4885100
DeKalb414644
Adams388840
Boone323229
Whiteside308375
Vermilion299632
Williamson291974
Coles288855
Clinton264752
Ogle232616
Jackson222830
Knox218448
Effingham21619
Grundy212610
Stephenson206718
Henry192812
Marion192140
Randolph182921
Bureau172629
Livingston172515
Morgan170332
Franklin167317
Monroe163143
Macoupin157316
Christian155833
Lee152014
Jefferson150157
McDonough133730
Woodford129823
Iroquois126024
Logan12398
Fayette122326
Douglas114411
Shelby110123
Fulton10807
Union98826
Jersey96523
Montgomery93818
Saline92318
Carroll91123
Jo Daviess90914
Crawford8979
Pike86017
Warren85513
Bond84210
Hancock7988
Perry79316
Cass75715
Wayne73929
Moultrie7239
Greene65421
Lawrence6348
Clark63319
Piatt6215
Clay61616
Edgar60615
Mercer5887
Johnson5872
Ford55821
Richland53619
Washington5272
Jasper52410
Mason52114
De Witt51010
Cumberland4967
White4498
Wabash3996
Massac3402
Menard3341
Pulaski3252
Hamilton3083
Unassigned2960
Marshall2815
Brown2363
Henderson2300
Alexander2202
Scott1940
Schuyler1801
Putnam1750
Edwards1723
Stark1703
Calhoun1670
Gallatin1643
Hardin990
Pope641
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 262207

Reported Deaths: 5025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion36874827
Lake23588423
Elkhart14878194
Allen14855271
St. Joseph14700199
Hamilton10648154
Vanderburgh8522107
Tippecanoe698123
Porter684668
Johnson5245160
Vigo499369
Hendricks4973153
Monroe459342
Clark437074
Delaware424499
Madison4069113
LaPorte389883
Kosciusko366239
Warrick286471
Cass278027
Floyd271577
Marshall255838
Howard253473
Wayne249951
Bartholomew248962
Grant214346
Noble212944
Dubois210429
Henry210434
Hancock210248
Boone204053
Jackson178031
Dearborn176628
Morgan174742
Lawrence154743
Shelby152049
Gibson151319
Clinton151219
Knox150413
DeKalb144821
Adams137617
Fayette128928
Daviess128442
LaGrange124524
Miami123010
Harrison120224
Jasper11968
Steuben118413
Wabash118117
Montgomery114424
Posey107613
Decatur107041
Whitley10628
Putnam103724
White103019
Ripley101813
Randolph99313
Wells96020
Huntington9297
Clay89521
Greene88951
Jefferson84413
Scott80117
Starke78817
Jay77310
Perry75220
Fulton70616
Spencer7067
Sullivan70615
Jennings68513
Fountain6387
Orange59228
Washington5905
Carroll57713
Franklin55925
Owen4804
Newton47612
Vermillion4702
Pike46418
Tipton45725
Rush4506
Parke4256
Blackford41010
Pulaski32710
Martin2932
Brown2853
Benton2531
Crawford2391
Union2311
Switzerland2171
Ohio2017
Warren1852
Unassigned0255