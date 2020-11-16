Clear

States crack down as Covid-19 hospitalizations reach an all-time high. But there's good news on the vaccine front

CNN's Sanjay Gupta explains the latest coronavirus surge in the United States and why infection rates are climbing so quickly.

First, the good news: A second drugmaker just announced its Covid-19 vaccine has an astonishingly high success rate, based on clinical trial data.

Moderna's vaccine isn't just 94.5% effective, the company said Monday. It also doesn't require the same level of extremely cold storage that makes the Pfizer vaccine difficult to distribute.

Now, the bad news: Most Americans probably can't get vaccinated until next year.

In the meantime, tens of thousands of lives could either be saved or lost, depending on our actions.

And Covid-19 could become the leading daily cause of death, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

"It's more than just heading in the wrong direction," he said. "We are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe."

Why the 'war' against Covid-19 is getting worse

Much of the current surge is fueled by people hanging out with friends or family who don't live with them -- and wrongfully assuming they're not infected.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said all Americans must mask up and double down on safety precautions, as the next few months are expected to be the worst of the pandemic.

"Hard truths: 49/50 states with increasing cases, 34 in red or orange zones (ie significant rise)," Adams tweeted.

"Record cases over the past week will be record hospitalizations soon. Our/ YOUR communities and hospitals simply can not sustain high level care at this rate of increase."

Many hospitals are already running out of health care staff. Major surgeries for non-Covid patients are getting delayed. And some patients are several hours away from the closest available ICU bed.

"We are truly at war with this virus. Our frontline troops are weary, and the enemy has us surrounded," Adams wrote.

"We MUST change the rate of rise of cases to alter our rapid rise in hospitalizations & preserve hospital capacity -- and we can," he said.

"If we don't, more people will die."

Nationwide, more than 11 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 246,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

If 95% of Americans wore masks consistently, 68,000 lives could be saved by March 1, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

If not, the death toll is expected to reach 439,000 by March 1.

The hospitalization record gets shattered -- again

A record-high 69,864 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

That number far exceeds the spring peak of 59,940, on April 15, and the summer peak of 59,718 on July 23.

Hospitalizations will likely keep rising as new infections keep soaring.

And the increased case numbers aren't just due to more testing.

The US has averaged 148,725 new Covid-19 cases per day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. That's a 31% increase in new cases from the previous week.

But the number of new Covid-19 tests performed has increased only 10.42%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Bipartisan officials enact new restrictions

A growing number of Republican and Democratic governors have issued new mandates to try to stop the crisis from getting worse.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new limits on social gatherings, weddings and funerals.

"Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals," the Republican governor said.

"We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It's not the ceremonies causing the problem. It's the party afterward."

The revised order prohibits dancing or socializing in open, congregate areas. Guests must be seated, and food should be served to them at their seats. No more than 10 people can sit at a table,and those people must be from the same household.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has banned indoor social gatherings with people from different households, unless they take appropriate precautions.

Those precautions include everyone quarantining for 14 days prior to the gathering, or quarantining for seven days before the gathering and getting a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 48 hours beforehand.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people in Washington state, and Restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor service with capacity limits and to-go service. Stores, including grocery stores, are limited to 25% capacity.

In Michigan, high schools and colleges will shift to remote learning for three weeks. Indoor restaurant dining has been suspended.

In Oregon, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week "social freeze," which includes limiting social gatherings, suspending indoor restaurant dining, and limiting the number of people who can gather for faith-based organizations.

And Republican Govs. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Gary Herbert of Utah are among the latest to mandate face masks across their states.

"Right now, the data demands a higher level of mitigation efforts to reverse this dangerous trends, to slow the spread of the virus, and to avoid the need for any economic shutdowns," Burgum said.

Former FDA heads under Trump and Bush call for mask mandates

Health experts have lamented the lack of a strong, coordinated federal response to this pandemic. So it's "now up to governors" to enact tough restrictions to get Covid-19 outbreaks under control, two former commissioners of the Food and Drug Administration wrote.

"At least while infections are widespread and surging, governors and local leaders should mandate the use of masks and impose clear and consistent plans to restrict gatherings," Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Dr. Mark McClellan wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

"Americans are understandably tired of Covid, but accepting temporary restrictions now will help prevent even more painful personal and economic disruptions."

Gottlieb worked under the Trump administration, and McClellan worked under the George W. Bush administration.

Many governors have taken aggressive steps to slow the spread," they wrote, "but states that don't act quickly put the entire nation at risk."

'This winter will be hard'

Yes, there's great news with two vaccine trials -- one from Moderna, and one from Pfizer/BioNTech

But let's be clear: There will be no return to normal this year, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

"This winter will be hard. We will not have a big impact on the infection numbers with our vaccine this winter," Sahin told the BBC.

Last week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said "we believe that we are in good situation to have up to 50 million doses this year, globally, and I believe we are in a very, very good situation to have 1.3 billion doses globally next year."

But just like the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses for each person.

So if 50 million doses are available worldwide by the end of this year, that would mean 25 million people could get vaccinated.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 573616

Reported Deaths: 11162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2511015996
DuPage35284703
Lake30532571
Will29725507
Kane25712407
Winnebago15571227
McHenry11237130
Madison10983183
St. Clair10442245
Champaign895940
Sangamon758677
Peoria6928108
Rock Island6759110
McLean653646
Kankakee645588
Macon517794
Kendall481834
Tazewell470271
LaSalle465895
DeKalb400244
Adams354339
Boone304529
Whiteside293772
Vermilion287029
Williamson282971
Coles281954
Clinton254251
Ogle219614
Jackson214830
Knox211245
Effingham20329
Grundy201110
Stephenson199718
Marion181135
Henry178212
Randolph176221
Morgan164429
Livingston161715
Bureau160225
Franklin160116
Monroe155943
Christian149533
Macoupin148916
Jefferson143356
Lee142514
McDonough130128
Woodford120923
Iroquois119022
Fayette117026
Logan11506
Douglas110511
Shelby105123
Fulton10347
Union96426
Montgomery90619
Jersey90223
Carroll88123
Saline88118
Jo Daviess87012
Crawford8418
Warren83512
Pike81015
Bond80710
Perry75416
Hancock7476
Wayne72327
Cass71013
Moultrie6989
Greene60920
Clark60219
Lawrence5868
Piatt5845
Clay57616
Edgar57315
Mercer5677
Johnson5632
Richland50819
Ford50421
Washington5002
De Witt49310
Jasper49210
Mason48514
Cumberland4827
White4208
Wabash3806
Pulaski3152
Menard3131
Massac3062
Hamilton2903
Marshall2555
Unassigned2430
Henderson2260
Brown2183
Alexander2132
Scott1790
Schuyler1691
Putnam1640
Gallatin1613
Edwards1592
Stark1593
Calhoun1570
Hardin920
Pope621
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 251597

Reported Deaths: 4910
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion35416821
Lake22575412
Elkhart14349187
Allen14231266
St. Joseph14204195
Hamilton10189153
Vanderburgh822699
Tippecanoe656723
Porter644567
Johnson4996160
Vigo480865
Hendricks4761148
Monroe443942
Clark426373
Delaware414696
Madison3908113
LaPorte375982
Kosciusko347438
Warrick276969
Cass274927
Floyd263775
Marshall245234
Howard243271
Wayne241745
Bartholomew237861
Dubois206529
Noble205640
Grant203846
Hancock201347
Henry199632
Boone196153
Jackson170029
Dearborn167728
Morgan164341
Lawrence150043
Shelby145749
Clinton144919
Gibson143918
Knox141913
DeKalb140217
Adams130115
Daviess124042
Fayette123527
LaGrange121623
Miami11729
Harrison116624
Jasper11347
Steuben112512
Wabash110616
Montgomery107424
Posey104313
Decatur103541
Putnam101824
Whitley10147
White98319
Ripley96012
Randolph93313
Wells92220
Huntington9007
Clay84421
Greene84150
Jefferson80711
Scott77517
Starke75516
Perry72820
Jay7189
Fulton67814
Sullivan67515
Spencer6707
Jennings64813
Fountain5928
Orange58028
Washington5715
Carroll55213
Franklin53225
Owen4652
Vermillion4612
Newton45312
Pike45218
Tipton44224
Rush4376
Parke4166
Blackford39610
Pulaski32410
Martin2872
Brown2523
Benton2411
Crawford2301
Union2221
Switzerland2051
Ohio1917
Warren1751
Unassigned0250