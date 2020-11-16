Clear

US stocks rise sharply after Moderna says vaccine is 94.5% effective

The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective against coronavirus, according to early data released by the company, making it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, speaks to CNN's Elizabeth Cohen.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

US stocks rose sharply Monday, on pace to hit new record highs, after Moderna said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective. That heralded another breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus that could eventually help the world's biggest economies recover from deep recessions.

Moderna said in a statement that the first interim analysis of Phase 3 trial results showed its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective against the coronavirus. Last week, Pfizer said that a vaccine it developed with German drugmaker BioNTech was more than 90% effective against Covid-19.

There are dozens more potential vaccines in development, and the promising test results from Moderna and Pfizer suggest that vaccines may be an effective way to fight the coronavirus. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered.

US stocks rose after Moderna announced the results. The Dow added 1.2%, or 330 points, at the opening bell. The S&P 500 increased 0.75% and the Nasdaq was flat. Shares of Moderna were up 11%.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note on Monday before the Moderna results were announced that vaccine breakthroughs show "there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

"Forget the fact President Trump has refused to concede defeat in the US election, or that Europe and the US remain gripped by new waves of the virus, or that another key Brexit deadline has passed and a 'no deal' exit is edging closer. Markets are focused on the increasing likelihood of a vaccine breakthrough," he wrote.

Yet there are reasons for investors to temper their enthusiasm. It will take months for the vaccines to be distributed, and the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is surging. Big economies in Europe such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have been locked down for a second time.

Moderna said Monday that it expects to have roughly 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the United States by the end of this year. The company is on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021, it added.

Pfizer told CNN last week that it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses globally this year, and 1.3 billion in 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A clear and breezy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colder weather could cause concern for pets, important reminders from a local shelter

Image

All You Need to KNow for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny and breezy at times. High: 54°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind speed explainer

Image

Winter weather and the pandemic

Image

Firearm deer season underway

Image

McDonald's recognizes local teachers

Image

Fundraisers support Meals on Wheels

Image

Increased demand for therapy dogs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 573616

Reported Deaths: 11162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2511015996
DuPage35284703
Lake30532571
Will29725507
Kane25712407
Winnebago15571227
McHenry11237130
Madison10983183
St. Clair10442245
Champaign895940
Sangamon758677
Peoria6928108
Rock Island6759110
McLean653646
Kankakee645588
Macon517794
Kendall481834
Tazewell470271
LaSalle465895
DeKalb400244
Adams354339
Boone304529
Whiteside293772
Vermilion287029
Williamson282971
Coles281954
Clinton254251
Ogle219614
Jackson214830
Knox211245
Effingham20329
Grundy201110
Stephenson199718
Marion181135
Henry178212
Randolph176221
Morgan164429
Livingston161715
Bureau160225
Franklin160116
Monroe155943
Christian149533
Macoupin148916
Jefferson143356
Lee142514
McDonough130128
Woodford120923
Iroquois119022
Fayette117026
Logan11506
Douglas110511
Shelby105123
Fulton10347
Union96426
Montgomery90619
Jersey90223
Carroll88123
Saline88118
Jo Daviess87012
Crawford8418
Warren83512
Pike81015
Bond80710
Perry75416
Hancock7476
Wayne72327
Cass71013
Moultrie6989
Greene60920
Clark60219
Lawrence5868
Piatt5845
Clay57616
Edgar57315
Mercer5677
Johnson5632
Richland50819
Ford50421
Washington5002
De Witt49310
Jasper49210
Mason48514
Cumberland4827
White4208
Wabash3806
Pulaski3152
Menard3131
Massac3062
Hamilton2903
Marshall2555
Unassigned2430
Henderson2260
Brown2183
Alexander2132
Scott1790
Schuyler1691
Putnam1640
Gallatin1613
Edwards1592
Stark1593
Calhoun1570
Hardin920
Pope621
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 251597

Reported Deaths: 4910
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion35416821
Lake22575412
Elkhart14349187
Allen14231266
St. Joseph14204195
Hamilton10189153
Vanderburgh822699
Tippecanoe656723
Porter644567
Johnson4996160
Vigo480865
Hendricks4761148
Monroe443942
Clark426373
Delaware414696
Madison3908113
LaPorte375982
Kosciusko347438
Warrick276969
Cass274927
Floyd263775
Marshall245234
Howard243271
Wayne241745
Bartholomew237861
Dubois206529
Noble205640
Grant203846
Hancock201347
Henry199632
Boone196153
Jackson170029
Dearborn167728
Morgan164341
Lawrence150043
Shelby145749
Clinton144919
Gibson143918
Knox141913
DeKalb140217
Adams130115
Daviess124042
Fayette123527
LaGrange121623
Miami11729
Harrison116624
Jasper11347
Steuben112512
Wabash110616
Montgomery107424
Posey104313
Decatur103541
Putnam101824
Whitley10147
White98319
Ripley96012
Randolph93313
Wells92220
Huntington9007
Clay84421
Greene84150
Jefferson80711
Scott77517
Starke75516
Perry72820
Jay7189
Fulton67814
Sullivan67515
Spencer6707
Jennings64813
Fountain5928
Orange58028
Washington5715
Carroll55213
Franklin53225
Owen4652
Vermillion4612
Newton45312
Pike45218
Tipton44224
Rush4376
Parke4166
Blackford39610
Pulaski32410
Martin2872
Brown2523
Benton2411
Crawford2301
Union2221
Switzerland2051
Ohio1917
Warren1751
Unassigned0250