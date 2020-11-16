Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, November 16

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to a tweet from White House coronavirus task force adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urging people to "rise up" against new public health measures, saying she won't "be bullied" into ignoring medical professionals about recent Covid-19 surges.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

More than 1 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 in the last week. Over the weekend, the United States topped 11 million coronavirus cases and 246,000 deaths, meaning that one in 1,340 Americans alive in January has now died in the pandemic and one in 30 has been infected.

It's also getting worse. At least 45 states reported more new infections last week compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University. A new record-high number of patients have been hospitalized. Hospitals in several states are running out of capacity and staff.

But the country's leadership is nowhere to be seen. As an average of more than 1,000 Americans died every day in the past week, President Donald Trump continued to ignore the deepening crisis. In the absence of national action, states have been left to manage on their own. Over the weekend, Washington state announced new restrictions on social gatherings, while Michigan told high schools and colleges to move to remote learning for three weeks. New Mexico is banning in-person services for nonessential businesses starting today.

But the Trump administration hasn't just gone missing. It's actively pushing against the measures that experts say are necessary to curb the spread of the virus. White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas criticized Michigan's new restrictions and urged people to "rise up" against them.

The US is now looking a lot like Europe did a month ago. Belgium, France, Spain, the Czech Republic and others then saw infection levels rising beyond their worst predictions. Running out of hospital beds was a real possibility.

But those countries managed to slow the spread and -- for now -- prevent the virus from overwhelming their health systems. How? Through lockdowns and mask mandates.

The US could follow in their footsteps. Or it could just keep talking about the election.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Since there are multiple vaccines in trials, what happens if you get a vaccine ASAP, but a more effective one comes out later? Can you get more than one Covid-19 vaccine?

A: Drugmaker Pfizer said last week that an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues. Despite the announcement, other vaccine makers are rushing ahead with their trials and research.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said it's plausible that more than one vaccine will be available. "Look at where we are with shingles right now, where we had a vaccine that was pretty good, and then there was one that was a lot better, and everybody took both."

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective

The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective against the coronavirus, according to early data released by the company Monday. "These are obviously very exciting results," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease doctor. "It's just as good as it gets -- 94.5% is truly outstanding."

The announcement comes as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine arm, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, is starting a new, advanced Phase 3 trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in Britain -- using two doses instead of one to see if that protects people better against infection.

Meanwhile, British vaccine researchers say they are considering trials that would mix two different coronavirus vaccines to see if the combination works better than one vaccine formulation alone.

They saved lives -- now they're facing deportation

As a qualified health care assistant, Lily -- not her real name -- has worked at a nursing home in Dublin throughout the pandemic, taking only three weeks off when she contracted the virus herself in April.

Then the news arrived. "You no longer have permission to remain in the State and you must now return voluntarily to your country of origin or be deported," said a letter from Ireland's Department of Justice and Equality. The letter told her she had five days to inform the authorities of her decision. Kara Fox reports on Ireland's migrant health care workers threatened with deportation in the middle of a global pandemic.

UK PM Boris Johnson is self-quarantining, again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that he had come into contact with someone who then tested positive for Covid-19 and has been told to self-quarantine. "The good news is that NHS Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they've pinged me and I've got to self-isolate," Johnson said in a video on his official Twitter account.

Johnson was admitted to intensive care in a London hospital earlier this year after testing positive for the virus, and has since recovered. "It doesn't matter that I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies. We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace."

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

How to decline Thanksgiving in the name of coronavirus

Bailing on tradition in the name of Covid-19 doesn't have to put you at odds with loved ones. Experts offer tips on saying "no."

TODAY'S PODCAST

"There's probably no need to wipe down everything you touch outside your home, but it's crucial to wash your hands and then avoid touching your face after being out in public." -- Dr. Sanjay Gupta

The US is setting devastating new records nine months into this pandemic. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers listener questions in this time of growing uncertainty. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A clear and breezy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colder weather could cause concern for pets, important reminders from a local shelter

Image

All You Need to KNow for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny and breezy at times. High: 54°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Wind speed explainer

Image

Winter weather and the pandemic

Image

Firearm deer season underway

Image

McDonald's recognizes local teachers

Image

Fundraisers support Meals on Wheels

Image

Increased demand for therapy dogs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 573616

Reported Deaths: 11162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2511015996
DuPage35284703
Lake30532571
Will29725507
Kane25712407
Winnebago15571227
McHenry11237130
Madison10983183
St. Clair10442245
Champaign895940
Sangamon758677
Peoria6928108
Rock Island6759110
McLean653646
Kankakee645588
Macon517794
Kendall481834
Tazewell470271
LaSalle465895
DeKalb400244
Adams354339
Boone304529
Whiteside293772
Vermilion287029
Williamson282971
Coles281954
Clinton254251
Ogle219614
Jackson214830
Knox211245
Effingham20329
Grundy201110
Stephenson199718
Marion181135
Henry178212
Randolph176221
Morgan164429
Livingston161715
Bureau160225
Franklin160116
Monroe155943
Christian149533
Macoupin148916
Jefferson143356
Lee142514
McDonough130128
Woodford120923
Iroquois119022
Fayette117026
Logan11506
Douglas110511
Shelby105123
Fulton10347
Union96426
Montgomery90619
Jersey90223
Carroll88123
Saline88118
Jo Daviess87012
Crawford8418
Warren83512
Pike81015
Bond80710
Perry75416
Hancock7476
Wayne72327
Cass71013
Moultrie6989
Greene60920
Clark60219
Lawrence5868
Piatt5845
Clay57616
Edgar57315
Mercer5677
Johnson5632
Richland50819
Ford50421
Washington5002
De Witt49310
Jasper49210
Mason48514
Cumberland4827
White4208
Wabash3806
Pulaski3152
Menard3131
Massac3062
Hamilton2903
Marshall2555
Unassigned2430
Henderson2260
Brown2183
Alexander2132
Scott1790
Schuyler1691
Putnam1640
Gallatin1613
Edwards1592
Stark1593
Calhoun1570
Hardin920
Pope621
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 251597

Reported Deaths: 4910
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion35416821
Lake22575412
Elkhart14349187
Allen14231266
St. Joseph14204195
Hamilton10189153
Vanderburgh822699
Tippecanoe656723
Porter644567
Johnson4996160
Vigo480865
Hendricks4761148
Monroe443942
Clark426373
Delaware414696
Madison3908113
LaPorte375982
Kosciusko347438
Warrick276969
Cass274927
Floyd263775
Marshall245234
Howard243271
Wayne241745
Bartholomew237861
Dubois206529
Noble205640
Grant203846
Hancock201347
Henry199632
Boone196153
Jackson170029
Dearborn167728
Morgan164341
Lawrence150043
Shelby145749
Clinton144919
Gibson143918
Knox141913
DeKalb140217
Adams130115
Daviess124042
Fayette123527
LaGrange121623
Miami11729
Harrison116624
Jasper11347
Steuben112512
Wabash110616
Montgomery107424
Posey104313
Decatur103541
Putnam101824
Whitley10147
White98319
Ripley96012
Randolph93313
Wells92220
Huntington9007
Clay84421
Greene84150
Jefferson80711
Scott77517
Starke75516
Perry72820
Jay7189
Fulton67814
Sullivan67515
Spencer6707
Jennings64813
Fountain5928
Orange58028
Washington5715
Carroll55213
Franklin53225
Owen4652
Vermillion4612
Newton45312
Pike45218
Tipton44224
Rush4376
Parke4166
Blackford39610
Pulaski32410
Martin2872
Brown2523
Benton2411
Crawford2301
Union2221
Switzerland2051
Ohio1917
Warren1751
Unassigned0250