As Trump ignores deepening coronavirus crisis, Biden calls for urgent response

President Trump for the first time acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, tweeting, "He won because the Election was Rigged," before continuing to blame his loss on baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about the election.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Joe Biden has spent these early days as President-elect pleading with Americans to pay attention to the relentless surge of Covid-19 -- with deaths averaging more than 1,000 a day in the past week -- as President Donald Trump continues to ignore the deepening crisis and touts the promises of yet-to-be-approved vaccines as his panacea.

The continuing power struggle between two men with diametrically different philosophies on how the US should handle the virus has left the nation rudderless at this critical moment -- forced by Trump into a governing crisis as he refuses to let the transition to the Biden presidency proceed and pass on knowledge that could be critical to slowing the spread of the virus next year.

This past week, some Republicans in Congress finally seemed to take note of how the President's blockade was threatening national security -- as Republican Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota, among others, stepped up to say that the President-elect should begin receiving intelligence briefings as is customary during the transition of power.

But there is no indication that top GOP leaders are applying that same logic to the deadly increase in coronavirus cases, even though the number of patients in US hospitals hit an all time pandemic high last week, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. As of Saturday, more than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized, according to the organization's tallies.

The President is still adhering to the same hands-off approach that led so many voters to reject his leadership on Election Day, inaccurately stating that the increase in cases is the result of increased testing as he tries to focus public attention on his administration's efforts to speed up a vaccine through Operation Warp Speed.

Trump for the first time Sunday morning acknowledged Biden's election victory, tweeting, "He won because the Election was Rigged," before continuing to blame his loss on baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about the election. In another tweet shortly after, he stood by his false belief that he may be able to win the election, saying: "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go."

The President spent most of Saturday golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving by a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda.

He barely addressed the virus on Twitter Saturday, tweeting: "Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!"

Amid that leadership vacuum, many doctors and top medical experts are bracing for even greater holiday spikes, noting that Americans have simply let their guards down and given in to the desire to return to normal life. The President unquestionably played a role in those attitudes as the administration abandoned its coronavirus task force briefings months ago and he tried to win reelection by advancing the falsehood that the US was "rounding the corner."

Given the complexities of rapid vaccine distribution and the potential for catastrophic consequences if doctors, hospitals and first responders don't have what they need to handle the current rise in Covid-19 cases, Democrats -- and even some Republicans from past administrations -- are sounding the alarm about the need for more communication between the outgoing and incoming administrations in this grave moment of national crisis.

"We have a president who has gone AWOL," said Leon Panetta, who served as White House chief of staff under former President Bill Clinton and as CIA director and secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama. "AWOL from the election and its results, AWOL from Covid-19 and the impact it's having, AWOL from the transition and frankly AWOL from the presidency."

"That has created a dangerous moment here," Panetta told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Saturday night on "The Situation Room."

Lack of communication raises alarm about virus response

Trump is blocking any meaningful exchange of coronavirus information -- beginning with the refusal of his appointee at the General Services Administration to ascertain the election, the first step that would allow the flow of transition funds and streamlined background checks for incoming staff.

That's forced the Biden team to get up to speed on the pandemic response by back-channeling with governors, members of the private sector and the medical community as they try to shape the nation's coronavirus response plan for next year.

While Biden is publicly projecting calm about the governing crisis — allowing the Trump campaign's election challenges to work their way through the courts, where they are amassing a growing string of defeats — he called for "urgent action" Friday by the Trump administration, including an acknowledgment of how serious the current Covid-19 situation is.

"This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response, which has been woefully lacking. I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year," Biden said, underscoring the limitations of his position. "The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now.... Right now is a moment for shared responsibility and shared action. Together, we have the power to rein in this virus. And I promise you, from the moment I am sworn in on January 20, I will do everything in my power to lead this unified national effort."

The President-elect's advisers have been increasingly vocal about their concerns about the lack of information sharing between the current and future administrations.

"This is truly a national security threat," Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist, epidemiologist and Biden Transition Covid-19 board member, said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Friday evening. "I cannot even imagine another situation — if we were in the midst of a war — that you wouldn't have handoff of information and plans to a succeeding president."

As the US smashed through another set of coronavirus records on Friday evening, Dr. Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden's transition coronavirus advisory board, told Blitzer it was "a grim day for the country."

"We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months," Murthy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, said on "The Situation Room." "What we do over these next few weeks is going to have a profound impact on whether this spread increases or whether we ultimately control the spread of this virus."

Local leaders weigh stronger measures to curb the virus

In the absence of a vigorous federal response, local leaders are once again considering more dramatic action to control the spread, which could create major economic and logistical disruptions.

The 2.4% test positivity rate in New York City is now close enough to the 3% threshold that could lead the city to close schools and transition students to remote learning, a possibility that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed during a call with journalists Saturday where he added that some schools might be able to "test out" of closures if they have a much lower positivity rate than the surrounding area.

The resurgence in Oregon, where cases topped more than 1,000 a day for the third day in a row Saturday, led Gov. Kate Brown to announce a "two week freeze" on Friday that will limit social gatherings to six people and two households, close restaurants and bars and place new limits on the number of people who can gather within faith-based organizations. The freeze will span from November 18 to December 2.

"I know it's hard and I know everybody is weary but we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from spreading," Brown said.

In Los Angeles, where cases have surged from about a 1,000 a day three weeks ago to nearly 4,000 on Saturday, according Mayor Eric Garcetti, officials created the largest testing center in America at Dodger Stadium — ushering some 8,000 people through the testing regimen on a single day this past week.

On Saturday, the Navajo Nation ordered a new three-week stay-at-home lockdown, restricting travel and only allowing residents to leave their homes for emergencies or to pick up groceries, medicine and firewood.

"We are inching closer and closer to a major public health crisis in which we could potentially see our hospitals filling up with patients," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot sustain a long-term surge in Covid-19 cases. The safest place to be is at home."

This story has been updated with additional developments Sunday.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 562985

Reported Deaths: 11088
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2463925976
DuPage34607699
Lake30031569
Will29092505
Kane25278404
Winnebago15320223
McHenry11069129
Madison10777181
St. Clair10312245
Champaign884940
Sangamon737376
Peoria6820107
Rock Island6647109
McLean646846
Kankakee624588
Macon508393
Kendall469534
Tazewell461171
LaSalle455991
DeKalb392744
Adams345737
Boone299729
Whiteside286772
Vermilion282829
Williamson281370
Coles277954
Clinton251250
Ogle213512
Jackson211330
Knox208042
Effingham19758
Stephenson196118
Grundy195010
Marion176232
Randolph175221
Henry172512
Morgan160629
Bureau158922
Franklin157716
Livingston157215
Monroe151943
Macoupin145814
Christian145433
Jefferson140556
Lee138413
McDonough124728
Woodford119523
Iroquois116221
Fayette115526
Logan11316
Douglas109611
Shelby103623
Fulton10027
Union94826
Jersey90023
Montgomery89719
Saline87218
Carroll87122
Jo Daviess85812
Crawford8358
Warren81812
Bond80310
Pike78115
Perry73616
Hancock7265
Wayne71626
Cass70713
Moultrie6808
Greene60120
Clark58819
Lawrence5778
Piatt5765
Edgar56614
Clay56016
Johnson5561
Mercer5557
Ford50221
Richland49819
De Witt49010
Washington4862
Jasper48210
Mason48014
Cumberland4777
White4108
Wabash3766
Pulaski3112
Menard3071
Massac3032
Hamilton2823
Marshall2504
Unassigned2380
Brown2142
Henderson2110
Alexander2092
Scott1770
Schuyler1631
Putnam1620
Gallatin1613
Calhoun1570
Edwards1562
Stark1543
Hardin890
Pope611
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 244887

Reported Deaths: 4888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion34633819
Lake22036411
Elkhart13978183
St. Joseph13858193
Allen13778265
Hamilton9890153
Vanderburgh806899
Tippecanoe641823
Porter616367
Johnson4830160
Hendricks4642148
Vigo458665
Monroe431142
Clark415072
Delaware404995
Madison3781113
LaPorte362882
Kosciusko338437
Warrick270569
Cass270127
Floyd260074
Marshall239234
Howard238071
Wayne235744
Bartholomew226361
Dubois204429
Henry196932
Noble196640
Grant195945
Hancock193247
Boone191553
Jackson167529
Dearborn162828
Morgan158141
Lawrence147743
Shelby143348
Clinton142819
Knox139713
Gibson139218
DeKalb133717
Adams123415
Daviess122642
Fayette122227
LaGrange119223
Miami11389
Harrison111724
Jasper11147
Steuben110611
Montgomery106124
Wabash104916
Posey102613
Decatur99740
Putnam99524
Whitley9787
White95419
Ripley91612
Randolph91013
Wells90020
Huntington8677
Greene82349
Clay81821
Jefferson78011
Scott75717
Starke73816
Perry71220
Jay7029
Spencer6587
Sullivan65515
Fulton65314
Jennings62913
Fountain5858
Orange57027
Washington5525
Carroll54113
Franklin52425
Pike44418
Newton44312
Vermillion4392
Owen4372
Rush4286
Tipton42823
Parke4136
Blackford37810
Pulaski32010
Martin2822
Brown2423
Crawford2261
Benton2171
Union2161
Switzerland2011
Ohio1867
Warren1741
Unassigned0250