Clear

Ex-press secretary: Trump ruined this job

Article Image

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer responds to "Have you ever lied to the American people?" CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on his not-quite-an-apology tour.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joe Lockhart

It started on a brisk Saturday in January 2017 with an angry press secretary, Sean Spicer, looking straight into the camera and lying to the American people on behalf of Donald Trump.

The lie was about the size of the inaugural crowd. It was easily disproven and had no real purpose. It was not to protect national security or for any other justifiable reason. Spicer stood at a White House lectern and lied simply to feed the new President's ego and ease his limitless insecurity. Over time we learned just how significant and prophetic that first big lie was.

Fast forward to this week, when Spicer's successor Kayleigh McEnany, on Fox News, deflected a question about the Trump administration sharing intelligence with the Biden transition team. McEnany said that was really a question for the White House, but she couldn't answer it right now because at that moment, on the air, she was appearing as a member of the Trump campaign. Now it should go without saying you can't be a White House staffer and a campaign adviser at the same time, but in the Trump Administration, that's where we are.

It would be funny if it weren't so destructive. This White House's antics keep reminding people of the satirical HBO series "Veep." But they are not a joke. The administration's chronic lying has divided Americans, degraded their trust in government, and, worst of all, turned facts and evidence into slippery instruments of partisan politics.

As Trump said in a speech to the VFW in July: "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news." He added, "What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

And if you are part of the Make America Great Again crowd, you only believe what Trump says.

So, tens of millions of Americans have trusted Trump and refused to put on a mask to protect themselves and everyone around them from a highly contagious disease that has killed more than 245,000 in the US. Trump sidelines actual infectious disease experts and instead makes a neuroradiologist, Scott Atlas, the face of the administration's coronavirus efforts.

Trump tells us to believe that tear gas wasn't used on peaceful protesters outside the White House to clear the way for a Presidential photo-op -- and half of America goes along with the lie, despite visual evidence shown on our screens over and over again.

That same half of America agreed with him that Russian interference in the 2016 election was a political hoax and the President himself was the victim. Both Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee said the opposite. And let's not forget the "perfect call" where the President attempted to pressure the Ukrainian President into manufacturing dirt on the President's political opponents. (Trump denies that was his goal.)

The dishonesty from this President and his press secretaries -- all four of them -- has us where we are today.

Truth now comes in two varieties: Republican and Democratic. This is shaking the foundation of our democracy.

Now, some will say, politicians and their spokespeople always lie. For some that is true. But there is a long tradition of telling the truth from the White House podium. For some 90 years press secretaries have done their best to promote the agenda of their president, but have also clung steadfastly to telling the truth. Why? To retain their credibility and keep the country informed. Those who strayed from that practice, Richard Nixon's press secretary Ron Ziegler, for example, were punished not only by the reporters who covered him and openly doubted his word, but also by history.

My own experience just 20 years ago is telling. When President Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury, over his affair with a White House intern, I was forced to concede major elements of the story as true -- objective truth -- despite the damage it did to the President. If this happened today, Trump's representatives would say the DNA test was rigged and the internet would be flooded with headlines: "It was some other dude's DNA."

Of all the challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden, restoring objective truth and common facts will be among the most daunting and important. But it can be done.

My advice for the incoming White House press secretary is to find a mistake or misjudgment the new President or his team has made and embrace it, highlight it with the media and the public. Credibility comes from being honest about the things you screw up. Taking responsibility, something Donald Trump told us out loud he never does, is the key to winning trust and restoring a common set of facts.

It's easy to say to the new press secretary: Promise you will never lie. The fact is the last four press secretaries have promised the truth and delivered everything but. The ability to be a trusted messenger for the President needs to be earned. And it's earned by telling the truth even when it's difficult and damaging to your team's interests.

It took Donald Trump less than four years to destroy the credibility of the Oval Office. He leaves us in a place where we don't trust the evidence right in front of our nose. He did this deliberately and my guess is he's quite proud of his work.

That same deliberate effort, this time to be everything Donald Trump and his minions were not, is the only way we can to return to the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan's world of reality, where "everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain showers and gusty conditions likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Crawford County budget thousands of dollars in debt

Image

Sports 10 Smash of the Year

Image

Rose-Hulman continues working to keep COVID-19 off its campus

Image

Lawrence County CUSD #20 goes remote learning

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Union Station Cafe in Dugger have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valle

Image

News 10 goes blue for National Diabetes Awareness Month

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

'Twisted Fry' says 'goodbye'

Image

Pepsi teams up with Toys for Tots to help raise money for annual drive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 551957

Reported Deaths: 10891
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2426625895
DuPage33851692
Lake29497561
Will28304494
Kane24890394
Winnebago15064220
McHenry10834129
Madison10504177
St. Clair10135245
Champaign872839
Sangamon721873
Peoria663099
Rock Island6415108
McLean635343
Kankakee593687
Macon496688
Kendall460232
Tazewell446068
LaSalle438690
DeKalb385944
Adams340834
Boone294229
Whiteside282468
Vermilion275126
Williamson274869
Coles273553
Clinton245347
Ogle211310
Jackson208330
Knox198840
Stephenson193817
Effingham19206
Grundy188610
Marion171732
Randolph169819
Henry169411
Morgan155829
Bureau154821
Franklin151215
Livingston150414
Monroe144240
Christian142531
Macoupin140614
Jefferson137056
Lee136611
McDonough122528
Woodford117021
Fayette113526
Iroquois111420
Logan10986
Douglas107811
Shelby101522
Fulton9777
Union93326
Montgomery88419
Jersey87423
Jo Daviess85712
Saline84017
Carroll83822
Crawford8128
Warren79012
Bond7749
Pike76015
Wayne70825
Hancock7055
Perry70516
Cass68112
Moultrie6658
Greene58320
Clark57919
Lawrence5638
Piatt5615
Edgar55714
Mercer5417
Johnson5381
Clay51816
Ford48621
Richland48419
De Witt48310
Washington4742
Jasper47210
Mason47214
Cumberland4676
White3928
Wabash3646
Pulaski3092
Menard2981
Massac2812
Hamilton2563
Marshall2434
Unassigned2240
Brown2111
Henderson2040
Alexander2022
Scott1750
Putnam1580
Gallatin1573
Edwards1532
Stark1523
Schuyler1501
Calhoun1450
Hardin830
Pope591
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 236565

Reported Deaths: 4863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion33579816
Lake21301407
Elkhart13527182
St. Joseph13417193
Allen13157263
Hamilton9589153
Vanderburgh793098
Tippecanoe613223
Porter596667
Johnson4601160
Hendricks4496148
Vigo435865
Monroe419942
Clark404072
Delaware397394
Madison3676113
LaPorte356982
Kosciusko323537
Cass266727
Warrick266368
Floyd253374
Howard231671
Wayne228743
Marshall226334
Bartholomew217761
Dubois200029
Grant191645
Henry190532
Hancock186847
Noble186740
Boone183853
Jackson163629
Dearborn156328
Morgan151341
Lawrence141743
Shelby139448
Clinton137118
Gibson135818
Knox133113
DeKalb125816
Daviess119341
Fayette117027
Adams115715
LaGrange114722
Harrison109524
Jasper10787
Miami10719
Steuben103811
Posey100513
Wabash99716
Montgomery99623
Putnam98023
Decatur97440
White92219
Whitley9217
Randolph86613
Ripley86112
Wells84520
Huntington8237
Greene80049
Clay77821
Jefferson7389
Scott73617
Starke71916
Perry69019
Jay6739
Spencer6387
Sullivan62915
Fulton61914
Jennings61613
Fountain5527
Washington5425
Orange54127
Carroll52013
Franklin50525
Pike44318
Vermillion4212
Newton42012
Owen4202
Rush4136
Tipton41223
Parke3976
Blackford3689
Pulaski30110
Martin2682
Brown2343
Crawford2191
Union2031
Benton1931
Switzerland1881
Ohio1787
Warren1661
Unassigned0250