Clear

Governors issue stringent new measures as US reports a staggering Covid-19 record of more than 184,000 daily cases

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, about the development of vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

After weeks of appealing to residents for help in slowing the spread of Covid-19, several governors have now issued stringent new measures to get the virus under control ahead of what some experts predict could be a brutal winter season.

Already, grim indicators offer a glimpse of what's to come: A little more than a week after the US first topped 100,000 daily infections, it reported a record of more than 184,000 new cases Friday. Hospitalizations also hit a new high -- for the fourth consecutive day -- with more than 68,500 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And the country's death toll has topped 1,300 at least three times this week.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday a temporary "statewide order closing in-person services for all nonessential activities in order to blunt the unprecedented spike of COVID-19 illnesses and to attempt to relieve dramatically escalating strain on hospitals and health care providers across the state." The order is in effect November 16 through November 30, the governor said.

Residents are instructed to stay home except for essential trips, including emergency medical care or getting food.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide "two-week freeze" Friday, with a list of new measures including limiting gatherings to six people from a maximum of two households, allowing only takeout and delivery for eating and drinking establishments, closing gyms and indoor recreational facilities and requiring businesses to mandate work from home as much as possible. The measures take effect Wednesday, the governor said, and will likely last "much longer" than two weeks for "hot spot" counties.

"This situation is dangerous, and our hospitals have been sounding the alarms," Brown said. "I know this is hard, and we are weary. But we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from quickly spreading far and wide."

The two leaders announced some of the strictest statewide measures this season but they're far from alone in scaling up efforts to combat alarming Covid-19 trends.

Idaho's governor has mobilized the state's National Guard Friday to help the pandemic response and rolled the state back to a modified Stage 2 of its reopening plan. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the creation of a winter Covid-19 task force in preparation for what's to come. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday there will be an emergency meeting this weekend with the state leaders of six northeastern states to discuss additional steps.

A 'grim day' for the US

How people act over the coming weeks will have a "profound impact" on controlling the spread of the virus, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday.

"This is a grim day for the country, because we're seeing cases skyrocketing, we're seeing hospitals fill up and we're also seeing the death toll march up," Murthy, co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's newly appointed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, said.

"We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months," he added.

As the holiday season starts, it's important for people to wear masks, keep a distance from one another and wash their hands regularly, Murthy said.

"If you're thinking about going home for Thanksgiving, ask yourself if you can observe these kinds of precautionary practices, because if you can't, then you may be putting yourself and others at risk," he said.

Health officials have urged Americans to use masks during outdoor Thanksgiving celebrations but fear the holiday, and the friend and family gatherings that are likely planned, will further fuel the Covid-19 surge. Experts have recommended people who do want to visit family quarantine ahead of the holiday.

Another expert said the best way forward for the country right now includes a national mask mandate.

"A vaccine will take a couple of months to really make an impact," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University said Friday. "If you're having a heart attack and you call 911 and I tell you that the ambulance is coming two months from now, that should offer you no comfort."

"What people need is a mask mandate, and they need it now."

Less than 9% of North Dakota staffed hospital beds are available

The rampant spread has put a massive strain on the country's health care system that's now hosting the highest number of Covid-19 patients ever.

Data from North Dakota's health department shows only about 8.5% of staffed hospital beds remain available, with at least 421 people currently hospitalized who tested positive for the virus. About 50 patients are in the ICU.

In Oklahoma, health officials reported a 7% ICU bed capacity Friday, up from 5% a day earlier -- with now 64 ICU beds available.

In Massachusetts, where reported infections have increased "by seven times" since Labor Day and hospitalizations have increased "by two times," the governor announced a field hospital with 240 beds will be reestablished at the DCU Center -- an indoor arena and convention center complex in downtown Worcester.

"Today, we have about 661 individuals in the hospital, compared to about 178 on Labor Day," Gov. Charlie Baker said, adding the state's hospitals are operating at about 73% capacity and overall ICU capacity is at about 50%.

The DCU field hospital is expected to be available for patients by the first week of December, he said.

Vaccines will be distributed by population, official says

When a Covid-19 vaccine is approved, it will be distributed across US states and territories based on population, a top Operation Warp Speed official said Friday. Drugmaker Pfizer, who this week announced early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective, is expected to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this month.

"We expect to have tens of millions of doses immediately following EUA and we will distribute them as soon as the FDA applies the EUA," Gen. Gustave Perna, who is helping oversee Operation Warp Speed, said. "We will do that within 24 hours of the EUA."

"Vaccines will be allocated pro rata by population," Perna added.

Pfizer has said it will distribute its vaccine outside the federal framework. State health officials have said they have not heard many details from the federal government about how the vaccine distribution will be organized, and they have not received the funding they need to get infrastructure in place.

"We are working closely, along with the CDC, the 64 jurisdictions and states, to ensure the vaccine can safely and quickly get to those who need it first," Perna said. "And then we have plans to ensure that it spreads exponentially across our country and that no place is left without a vaccine."

Meanwhile, retail drug chain Walgreens says it's "rapidly expanding" its ultra-cold storage capabilities to accommodate a potential Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine -- which will need to be stored at temperatures below freezing. That comes after an announcement from the US Department of Health and Human Services that it's partnering with large chain pharmacies and networks representing independent pharmacies to help distribute a vaccine once it's authorized.

"(We) feel confident we can support the successful administration of these vaccines once available," a Walgreens spokesperson told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 16°
Rainy & Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports 10 Smash of the Year

Image

Rose-Hulman continues working to keep COVID-19 off its campus

Image

Lawrence County CUSD #20 goes remote learning

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Union Station Cafe in Dugger have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valle

Image

News 10 goes blue for National Diabetes Awareness Month

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

'Twisted Fry' says 'goodbye'

Image

Pepsi teams up with Toys for Tots to help raise money for annual drive

Image

Vigo County Election meeting

Image

Man charged in Terre Haute gas station shooting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 536542

Reported Deaths: 10846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2367175889
DuPage33102691
Lake28602559
Will27412493
Kane24292390
Winnebago14757219
McHenry10465129
Madison10169173
St. Clair9923244
Champaign855837
Sangamon691370
Peoria647199
McLean620842
Rock Island6189108
Kankakee567987
Macon484387
Kendall445532
Tazewell425168
LaSalle417488
DeKalb373944
Adams325534
Boone286129
Whiteside272267
Coles268453
Williamson266868
Vermilion262826
Clinton239247
Jackson205730
Ogle20309
Knox195138
Effingham18716
Stephenson186816
Grundy178410
Randolph166619
Marion164032
Henry159611
Morgan149129
Bureau146821
Franklin145215
Livingston141614
Monroe140640
Christian136031
Macoupin134414
Jefferson133956
Lee12969
McDonough114028
Woodford113021
Fayette109426
Iroquois105520
Douglas104410
Logan10286
Shelby98722
Fulton9347
Union92326
Montgomery86719
Jersey83722
Jo Daviess82311
Saline81816
Carroll80621
Crawford7928
Warren76312
Bond7579
Pike71115
Perry69516
Wayne69125
Hancock6475
Cass64412
Moultrie6448
Greene56719
Clark55619
Edgar54314
Piatt5395
Lawrence5348
Johnson5290
Mercer5257
Clay49516
De Witt47410
Richland47419
Ford46021
Washington4572
Jasper45410
Cumberland4536
Mason45114
White3838
Wabash3596
Pulaski3051
Menard2811
Massac2642
Hamilton2383
Marshall2364
Brown2021
Alexander1962
Henderson1940
Unassigned1940
Scott1720
Putnam1510
Stark1493
Edwards1482
Gallatin1463
Calhoun1400
Schuyler1401
Hardin780
Pope591
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 230965

Reported Deaths: 4813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32962814
Lake20908403
Elkhart13246179
St. Joseph13147192
Allen12776259
Hamilton9315151
Vanderburgh778795
Tippecanoe604623
Porter577965
Johnson4507158
Hendricks4389147
Vigo421865
Monroe414142
Clark392269
Delaware389894
Madison3573110
LaPorte342982
Kosciusko315336
Cass264527
Warrick260868
Floyd246974
Howard224971
Wayne223343
Marshall220533
Bartholomew209061
Dubois197329
Henry185432
Grant183745
Noble182740
Hancock180546
Boone178652
Jackson158928
Dearborn148728
Morgan148442
Lawrence136942
Shelby136248
Clinton135118
Knox129912
Gibson129817
DeKalb124316
Daviess118341
Fayette116027
LaGrange113120
Adams111814
Harrison106924
Jasper10607
Miami10459
Steuben100811
Posey99313
Montgomery97223
Wabash96915
Putnam96323
Decatur92240
White90019
Whitley8846
Ripley82112
Wells81519
Randolph80513
Huntington7947
Greene77347
Clay75819
Scott71117
Jefferson7028
Starke69416
Perry67819
Jay6468
Spencer6177
Sullivan61615
Fulton59214
Jennings59013
Fountain5397
Orange53227
Washington5265
Carroll51413
Franklin50025
Pike43818
Owen4092
Newton40712
Rush4046
Vermillion4012
Tipton39823
Parke3826
Blackford3558
Pulaski29110
Martin2632
Brown2283
Crawford2131
Union1981
Benton1951
Switzerland1871
Ohio1767
Warren1611
Unassigned0250