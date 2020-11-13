Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

We're finally there -- Will Smith reveals new 'Fresh Prince' trailer and release date

Will Smith released a trailer of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast celebrating the show's 30th anniversary.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Giulia Heyward and Brian Ries, CNN

Now this is a story all about how "Fresh Prince" is back -- mark this date down.

Ever since "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" fans got wind of a reunion special coming their way earlier this fall, people have been on the edge of their seats waiting for more.

Well, thanks to Will Smith -- the Prince himself -- we have a release date with a new trailer to boot.

Smith posted the trailer to YouTube Friday morning where it quickly racked up nearly a quarter of a million views in just a few hours. "You not ready for this trailer," Smith said in the first few seconds of the video. "You couldn't be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving."

The date to wait for, he announced, was November 19, when the reunion debuts on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

HBO Max and CNN share a parent company, WarnerMedia.

The video -- featuring cast members such as Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and Alfonso Ribeiro -- combines moments from the TV series with shots of the cast around a couch together rehashing behind the scenes secrets and memorable moments while filming the TV show.

But the reunion special won't just be smiles and laughs.

The trailer teases some difficult moments as the cast discusses the late James Avery, the actor who played father-figure Uncle Phil on the show and who passed away six years ago from complications after an open heart surgery.

"James Avery was this six-foot-four Shakespearen beast," Smith can be heard saying in the trailer. "And I wanted him to think I was good."

Those aren't the only tears.

The trailer shows the cast reflecting on the importance that the show -- which ran for six seasons and a whopping 148 episodes -- especially had for Black viewers.

"Our show meant Black excellence to people," Ali said in the trailer. "That excellence was the way that we loved each other."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rainy & Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman continues working to keep COVID-19 off its campus

Image

Lawrence County CUSD #20 goes remote learning

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Union Station Cafe in Dugger have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valle

Image

News 10 goes blue for National Diabetes Awareness Month

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

'Twisted Fry' says 'goodbye'

Image

Pepsi teams up with Toys for Tots to help raise money for annual drive

Image

Vigo County Election meeting

Image

Man charged in Terre Haute gas station shooting

Image

Milwaukee police arrest man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 536542

Reported Deaths: 10846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2367175889
DuPage33102691
Lake28602559
Will27412493
Kane24292390
Winnebago14757219
McHenry10465129
Madison10169173
St. Clair9923244
Champaign855837
Sangamon691370
Peoria647199
McLean620842
Rock Island6189108
Kankakee567987
Macon484387
Kendall445532
Tazewell425168
LaSalle417488
DeKalb373944
Adams325534
Boone286129
Whiteside272267
Coles268453
Williamson266868
Vermilion262826
Clinton239247
Jackson205730
Ogle20309
Knox195138
Effingham18716
Stephenson186816
Grundy178410
Randolph166619
Marion164032
Henry159611
Morgan149129
Bureau146821
Franklin145215
Livingston141614
Monroe140640
Christian136031
Macoupin134414
Jefferson133956
Lee12969
McDonough114028
Woodford113021
Fayette109426
Iroquois105520
Douglas104410
Logan10286
Shelby98722
Fulton9347
Union92326
Montgomery86719
Jersey83722
Jo Daviess82311
Saline81816
Carroll80621
Crawford7928
Warren76312
Bond7579
Pike71115
Perry69516
Wayne69125
Hancock6475
Cass64412
Moultrie6448
Greene56719
Clark55619
Edgar54314
Piatt5395
Lawrence5348
Johnson5290
Mercer5257
Clay49516
De Witt47410
Richland47419
Ford46021
Washington4572
Jasper45410
Cumberland4536
Mason45114
White3838
Wabash3596
Pulaski3051
Menard2811
Massac2642
Hamilton2383
Marshall2364
Brown2021
Alexander1962
Henderson1940
Unassigned1940
Scott1720
Putnam1510
Stark1493
Edwards1482
Gallatin1463
Calhoun1400
Schuyler1401
Hardin780
Pope591
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 230965

Reported Deaths: 4813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32962814
Lake20908403
Elkhart13246179
St. Joseph13147192
Allen12776259
Hamilton9315151
Vanderburgh778795
Tippecanoe604623
Porter577965
Johnson4507158
Hendricks4389147
Vigo421865
Monroe414142
Clark392269
Delaware389894
Madison3573110
LaPorte342982
Kosciusko315336
Cass264527
Warrick260868
Floyd246974
Howard224971
Wayne223343
Marshall220533
Bartholomew209061
Dubois197329
Henry185432
Grant183745
Noble182740
Hancock180546
Boone178652
Jackson158928
Dearborn148728
Morgan148442
Lawrence136942
Shelby136248
Clinton135118
Knox129912
Gibson129817
DeKalb124316
Daviess118341
Fayette116027
LaGrange113120
Adams111814
Harrison106924
Jasper10607
Miami10459
Steuben100811
Posey99313
Montgomery97223
Wabash96915
Putnam96323
Decatur92240
White90019
Whitley8846
Ripley82112
Wells81519
Randolph80513
Huntington7947
Greene77347
Clay75819
Scott71117
Jefferson7028
Starke69416
Perry67819
Jay6468
Spencer6177
Sullivan61615
Fulton59214
Jennings59013
Fountain5397
Orange53227
Washington5265
Carroll51413
Franklin50025
Pike43818
Owen4092
Newton40712
Rush4046
Vermillion4012
Tipton39823
Parke3826
Blackford3558
Pulaski29110
Martin2632
Brown2283
Crawford2131
Union1981
Benton1951
Switzerland1871
Ohio1767
Warren1611
Unassigned0250