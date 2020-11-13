Clear

McCain's revenge? Biden's win in Arizona is more than that

Article Image

CNN projects that Joe Biden will win Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, called over a week after election day. Biden is only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 78 years.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Nov 13, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jon Talton

It's tempting to say that President Donald Trump's loss of Arizona is the revenge of the late US Sen. John McCain.

As a candidate, Trump said of the Arizona senator, who endured five and a half years at the notorious Vietnam prison nicknamed the Hanoi Hilton, "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

In 2019, after the senator's death, Trump said, "I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be."

McCain had returned the antipathy. For example, when candidate Trump was caught on a recording making obscene remarks about women, McCain said, "Donald Trump's behavior make(s) it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy."

Before his death, McCain insisted his eulogies be delivered by President George W. Bush and his opponent in 2008, President Barack Obama. Trump wasn't invited to the funeral.

The reality is that while McCain's ghost may be smiling over the karma of Trump's loss of Arizona, the McCain-Trump feud was only one factor.

While the senator was beloved by many in Arizona, not least because of his heroism in Vietnam (Trump avoided service claiming bone spurs), many residents new to the state have little knowledge of him.

About half of the state's total population was added between the time McCain was first elected to the Senate in 1986 until his death, based on US Census Bureau data from 1980 and 2019. In addition, while many people came to the state every year, a significant number left -- even if the total kept growing. Arizona added 2.2 million residents from 2010 to 2018, while seeing 1.7 million move to other states.

In other words, it's entirely possible that this churn prevented the kind of civic attachment that would have left a large cohort of Arizonans holding a grudge against Trump over his treatment of McCain.

Many of these new Republican residents are likely ardent Trump supporters, as the President's later narrowing of Joe Biden's lead indicated. Still, polling this past month indicated some might abandon the President for many of the reasons that the rest of the country who voted for Biden did, especially Trump's handling of the pandemic and his repeated lying.

But one big way McCain did helped Biden was through the endorsement of the Democratic nominee by McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, in September. An Arizona native, heiress to a hugely successful Phoenix beer distributorship, and philanthropist, Cindy McCain carries powerful influence in the state.

In a series of tweets, Cindy McCain wrote, "My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

And "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

Biden was also helped by the support of former state Attorney General Grant Woods, a Republican and longtime McCain friend. McCain's daughter Meghan also supports Biden and has a powerful platform as a television personality.

While the John McCain factor may not have been decisive in the Arizona vote, for some it likely resonated. And it wasn't only personal history and view of service that divided Trump from McCain. It was also their demeanor in presidential campaigning and ultimate defeat.

Remember when McCain stopped short a supporter who claimed Obama was "an Arab?" McCain cut her off, shook his head and said, "he's a decent family man citizen who I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues ..." Trump was an early "birther" on Obama and repeatedly threatened Hillary Clinton with prison while his supporters chanted, "Lock her up."

When McCain lost to Obama in 2008, he gave a graceful concession speech. By contrast, Trump had no words of rebuke for his supporters -- some armed -- massing and chanting outside the elections department in Phoenix as vote counters worked inside last week. And to make matters worse, as election numbers started to turn against him, Trump made incendiary remarks from the White House last Thursday falsely claiming there has been an electoral fraud. It was a stunning and virtually unprecedented act by a president.

Was his defeat McCain's revenge? Maybe in some cosmic sense, if not in a way that can be directly attributed in our world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
A few clouds work in overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton North Knox

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Alex Barnaby

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Fork in the Road: Does WD's Family Diner in Vincennes have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley?

Image

The Loyal Veterans Battalion will open its clothing closet to the public this Saturday

Image

Local business lends a hand with a free flu shot clinic

Image

Santa Clause is coming to town - but how will COVID-19 make his visit a little different?

Image

The Pantheon holds grand opening ceremony

Image

Clay County Health Department reacts to 'Red' designation by ISDH

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 523840

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2314625881
DuPage32487688
Lake27920556
Will26627491
Kane23798390
Winnebago14498219
McHenry10111129
Madison9951173
St. Clair9796243
Champaign841337
Sangamon670270
Peoria636497
McLean605842
Rock Island6012108
Kankakee549487
Macon479986
Kendall429232
Tazewell411067
LaSalle404687
DeKalb361843
Adams313533
Boone279429
Coles261553
Williamson259468
Whiteside258263
Vermilion256025
Clinton236839
Ogle19779
Jackson197630
Knox187737
Effingham18346
Stephenson179516
Grundy170310
Randolph164119
Marion158132
Henry150111
Morgan144928
Bureau144320
Franklin141415
Monroe138140
Livingston134014
Jefferson132256
Christian131331
Macoupin130014
Lee12739
McDonough114027
Woodford109020
Fayette105626
Douglas103410
Iroquois100520
Logan9896
Shelby95922
Union91026
Fulton9076
Montgomery84617
Jersey80922
Saline80916
Crawford7888
Carroll78721
Jo Daviess78011
Bond7489
Warren74012
Pike69015
Perry68416
Wayne66824
Cass64512
Moultrie6308
Hancock6225
Greene55019
Edgar53514
Clark53119
Lawrence5308
Johnson5160
Piatt5105
Mercer5067
Clay47916
De Witt46810
Richland45619
Jasper45210
Cumberland4506
Washington4502
Ford44521
Mason44414
White3798
Wabash3606
Pulaski3001
Menard2701
Massac2572
Hamilton2283
Marshall2284
Brown1990
Henderson1920
Alexander1912
Scott1660
Gallatin1453
Putnam1450
Stark1453
Edwards1441
Schuyler1391
Calhoun1350
Unassigned960
Hardin780
Pope571
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 224374

Reported Deaths: 4762
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32031810
Lake20300401
Elkhart12835177
St. Joseph12798190
Allen12380255
Hamilton8989149
Vanderburgh769192
Tippecanoe584222
Porter551365
Johnson4397158
Hendricks4272147
Vigo409060
Monroe403342
Delaware385394
Clark384469
Madison3485110
LaPorte333381
Kosciusko308435
Cass261627
Warrick257567
Floyd236774
Howard217271
Marshall216133
Wayne214942
Bartholomew202161
Dubois193929
Henry183232
Grant179044
Noble176240
Hancock174845
Boone173051
Jackson156428
Morgan144841
Dearborn143028
Lawrence135742
Clinton133018
Shelby132948
Gibson126614
Knox124812
DeKalb119115
Daviess116240
Fayette113127
LaGrange108520
Adams104214
Jasper10327
Harrison102624
Miami10169
Posey97611
Steuben97310
Montgomery95623
Putnam93723
Wabash91915
White88418
Decatur87239
Whitley8506
Ripley78412
Wells78016
Randolph77713
Greene76147
Huntington7587
Clay72118
Scott70117
Starke67816
Perry67019
Jefferson6678
Jay6238
Spencer6027
Sullivan60215
Fulton57814
Jennings56713
Orange52227
Fountain5155
Carroll50513
Washington5044
Franklin48825
Pike43318
Owen3931
Rush3926
Tipton38623
Vermillion3832
Parke3766
Newton37512
Blackford3508
Pulaski27910
Martin2612
Brown2233
Crawford2061
Union1891
Benton1751
Ohio1737
Switzerland1691
Warren1521
Unassigned0250