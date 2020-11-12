Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory and tells residents to cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations

Forty-four states see a rise in hospitalization as the number of daily new cases in the US nearly from just a few weeks ago. CNN's Erica Hill reports.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Brad Parks, Kay Jones, Omar Jimenez and Leah Asmelash, CNN

Thanksgiving typically means two things: lots of food and lots of family time. But this year, with Covid-19 numbers soaring, the city of Chicago would prefer if its residents nixed the latter.

As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the city, Chicago has issued a stay-at-home advisory -- encouraging residents to stay home and only leave for school, work or other essential needs, according to a news release issued Thursday. That includes seeking medical care, grocery shopping and picking up food.

The order, which begins Monday, extends through Thanksgiving festivities. Residents are "strongly advised" to not have guests in their homes outside of essential workers -- even family and close friends.

"Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the release.

"The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we're seeing, shake out of the fatigue we've been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like."

The advisory, which will remain in place for 30 days, also imposes a limit on in-person meetings and social events, restricting them to just 10 people both inside and outside.

Chicago has 122,712 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the city's Covid dashboard. The most recent 7-day positivity rate is now at 14.1%, up from 10.9% the previous week.

And Chicago isn't alone. Across the country, Covid-19 numbers are continuing to reach record highs, as hospitalizations and deaths accelerate and alarming rates. With the holiday season approaching, providing incentive for folks to gather, these numbers are only expected to continue to rise, health experts have said.

More than 110,000 additional people in the US are projected to die from Covid-19 in just the next two months, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
A few clouds work in overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Does WD's Family Diner in Vincennes have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley?

Image

The Loyal Veterans Battalion will open its clothing closet to the public this Saturday

Image

Local business lends a hand with a free flu shot clinic

Image

Santa Clause is coming to town - but how will COVID-19 make his visit a little different?

Image

The Pantheon holds grand opening ceremony

Image

Clay County Health Department reacts to 'Red' designation by ISDH

Image

Indiana hospitals get ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Banner inside the Vigo County Courthouse shows support for Nation Adoption Month

Image

Indiana's Commission to Combat Drug Abuse meets to discuss drug crisis

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 523840

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2314625881
DuPage32487688
Lake27920556
Will26627491
Kane23798390
Winnebago14498219
McHenry10111129
Madison9951173
St. Clair9796243
Champaign841337
Sangamon670270
Peoria636497
McLean605842
Rock Island6012108
Kankakee549487
Macon479986
Kendall429232
Tazewell411067
LaSalle404687
DeKalb361843
Adams313533
Boone279429
Coles261553
Williamson259468
Whiteside258263
Vermilion256025
Clinton236839
Ogle19779
Jackson197630
Knox187737
Effingham18346
Stephenson179516
Grundy170310
Randolph164119
Marion158132
Henry150111
Morgan144928
Bureau144320
Franklin141415
Monroe138140
Livingston134014
Jefferson132256
Christian131331
Macoupin130014
Lee12739
McDonough114027
Woodford109020
Fayette105626
Douglas103410
Iroquois100520
Logan9896
Shelby95922
Union91026
Fulton9076
Montgomery84617
Jersey80922
Saline80916
Crawford7888
Carroll78721
Jo Daviess78011
Bond7489
Warren74012
Pike69015
Perry68416
Wayne66824
Cass64512
Moultrie6308
Hancock6225
Greene55019
Edgar53514
Clark53119
Lawrence5308
Johnson5160
Piatt5105
Mercer5067
Clay47916
De Witt46810
Richland45619
Jasper45210
Cumberland4506
Washington4502
Ford44521
Mason44414
White3798
Wabash3606
Pulaski3001
Menard2701
Massac2572
Hamilton2283
Marshall2284
Brown1990
Henderson1920
Alexander1912
Scott1660
Gallatin1453
Putnam1450
Stark1453
Edwards1441
Schuyler1391
Calhoun1350
Unassigned960
Hardin780
Pope571
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 224374

Reported Deaths: 4762
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32031810
Lake20300401
Elkhart12835177
St. Joseph12798190
Allen12380255
Hamilton8989149
Vanderburgh769192
Tippecanoe584222
Porter551365
Johnson4397158
Hendricks4272147
Vigo409060
Monroe403342
Delaware385394
Clark384469
Madison3485110
LaPorte333381
Kosciusko308435
Cass261627
Warrick257567
Floyd236774
Howard217271
Marshall216133
Wayne214942
Bartholomew202161
Dubois193929
Henry183232
Grant179044
Noble176240
Hancock174845
Boone173051
Jackson156428
Morgan144841
Dearborn143028
Lawrence135742
Clinton133018
Shelby132948
Gibson126614
Knox124812
DeKalb119115
Daviess116240
Fayette113127
LaGrange108520
Adams104214
Jasper10327
Harrison102624
Miami10169
Posey97611
Steuben97310
Montgomery95623
Putnam93723
Wabash91915
White88418
Decatur87239
Whitley8506
Ripley78412
Wells78016
Randolph77713
Greene76147
Huntington7587
Clay72118
Scott70117
Starke67816
Perry67019
Jefferson6678
Jay6238
Spencer6027
Sullivan60215
Fulton57814
Jennings56713
Orange52227
Fountain5155
Carroll50513
Washington5044
Franklin48825
Pike43318
Owen3931
Rush3926
Tipton38623
Vermillion3832
Parke3766
Newton37512
Blackford3508
Pulaski27910
Martin2612
Brown2233
Crawford2061
Union1891
Benton1751
Ohio1737
Switzerland1691
Warren1521
Unassigned0250