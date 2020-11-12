Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The US reported the most single-day Covid-19 deaths since May and experts say pandemic is accelerating

CNN's Brian Todd reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masks and how they help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

As Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations soared across the US, experts warned higher death tolls would soon follow.

On Wednesday, there were at least 1,893 American deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the highest daily death toll the country has seen since early May.

Already, more than 241,700 people have died. And with the virus running unabated within US communities, that number will likely only keep climbing.

Another more than 110,000 Americans are projected to lose their lives in just the next two months, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The latest high adds to a series of devastating records that have come in just the first days of November. The country has topped 100,000 daily infections at least nine days in a row. Wednesday was the second consecutive day of record numbers of Covid-19 hospitalizations. And Texas has now become the first state to surpass one million infections, just days after the US topped 10 million cases.

And as grim as things may seem, new reports highlight the pandemic is only ramping up as the country approaches a critical holiday season.

Reports warn of 'most diffuse spread experienced to date'

The White House coronavirus task force warned of "accelerating community spread across the top half of the country," in reports distributed to states this week. The task force, which last week warned of "significant deterioration in the Sunbelt," said that has led to the "most diffuse spread experienced to date."

And a separate forecast from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Policy Lab projects conditions will worsen in the West Coast, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several weeks.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage are rising in every single state, the lab said.

"In every Midwestern state, COVID-19 patients are occupying more than 25% of ICU beds," it reported.

That's as the US reported the highest number of hospitalizations ever on Wednesday -- with more than 65,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

"The nearly universal rise in statewide hospitalization rates, particularly in our colder regions, is a pattern that will grow as we move into the holiday season," the policy lab said.

The findings echo warnings by multiple leading health officials who have urged Americans to lean into safety measures like face masks and social distancing to help curb the spread of the virus and avoid a devastating winter season.

A critical holiday ahead

But experts worry their warnings may fall on deaf ears as some Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday -- where large family and friends' gatherings could help drive infection numbers even higher.

"On a personal level, the most prudent thing that families can do this holiday season is choose not to gather in person with their older higher-risk relatives. However, this pandemic has taken such an emotional toll, on children and seniors alike, that we suspect many families will likely take the risk of gathering," the policy lab noted.

"For those that do, outdoor events are safer than indoors, and conscientious spacing of older vulnerable individuals from the rest of the family will be important," it said. "But even more important is a commitment to quarantine before visiting family."

The holidays also mean many college students will likely return home to spend Thanksgiving with family and could unknowingly bring the virus back with them. College campuses in all 50 states have reported Covid-19 cases since the pandemic's start and institutions across the US continue to implement new measures amid a resurgence of infections.

Syracuse University announced it was transitioning fully to online learning following an "an increase in COVID-19 cases among our student population." And the University of Maryland football program announced it will pause all team-related activities following "an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin's program."

Safety measures aren't going away any time soon

Even with good news about Covid-19 vaccines, a top world health official said Wednesday it's important to keep expectations realistic. For example, preventive measures -- like masks and social distancing -- need to be kept up for a long time.

"While we hope we'll get more good news about vaccines, it's going to take time to scale up production to get them out to all the countries and then get enough people vaccinated so life goes back to pre-Covid days," World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said during a social media live Q&A.

And even when a vaccine arrives, people may need booster shots in the future, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

"I don't think it's going to be one and done, as they say," Fauci told Financial Times correspondent Hannah Kuchler.

But a vaccine will likely suppress the spread of the virus below pandemic and epidemic levels.

"Then you've got to be careful because as new vulnerable people enter the cohort, globally, they're going to be susceptible," Fauci said. "And as people who were immune lose their immunity, they may become re- susceptible."

Although the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines being developed is promising, it's too soon to tell how long immunity against the virus will last.

"Traditionally, if you look back at common cold coronaviruses and the experience we have, it is not the kind of virus that usually gives lifelong immunity," Fauci added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

College signings

Image

Sycamores Pause Basketball

Image

Fork in the Road Challenge: Does the Park Avenue Diner have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley

Image

Illinois teacher shortages

Image

New community signs built in Clinton

Image

Texas Roadhouse honors veterans a little differently this year

Image

Veterans Day celebrations continue, and not just veterans celebrate today

Image

Red Room Cakery honors area veterans with a free breakfast

Image

Vincennes Community Schools COVID-19 plan

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 511183

Reported Deaths: 10645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2274255828
DuPage31830683
Lake27189552
Will25892481
Kane23179384
Winnebago14174216
McHenry9786126
Madison9601170
St. Clair9596242
Champaign818037
Sangamon643169
Peoria619694
McLean589040
Rock Island5772106
Kankakee528286
Macon469980
Kendall414432
Tazewell397165
LaSalle389187
DeKalb353143
Adams302330
Boone270626
Coles254951
Williamson254567
Whiteside251561
Vermilion246624
Clinton229437
Jackson193130
Ogle19319
Knox182434
Effingham17716
Stephenson171916
Grundy16179
Randolph158819
Marion149529
Henry14249
Franklin136314
Morgan136127
Bureau135620
Monroe133540
Jefferson127755
Christian126531
Livingston126412
Lee12488
Macoupin120513
McDonough112027
Woodford106119
Douglas101510
Fayette100826
Logan9576
Shelby94622
Iroquois94520
Union89126
Fulton8776
Montgomery81717
Jersey78722
Saline78615
Crawford7766
Jo Daviess75711
Carroll75518
Warren71911
Bond7189
Pike66713
Wayne65223
Perry65116
Moultrie6228
Cass61312
Hancock5935
Greene52919
Edgar52214
Clark51019
Johnson5040
Lawrence5018
Mercer4877
Piatt4745
Clay46216
De Witt45310
Richland44819
Washington4362
Jasper43510
Cumberland4306
Ford42119
Mason41813
White3736
Wabash3446
Pulaski2941
Menard2551
Massac2382
Marshall2234
Hamilton2182
Brown1960
Alexander1852
Henderson1820
Scott1570
Stark1413
Putnam1400
Gallatin1383
Edwards1350
Schuyler1331
Calhoun1270
Unassigned790
Hardin740
Pope531
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 219338

Reported Deaths: 4731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion31323808
Lake19926400
Elkhart12630174
St. Joseph12573190
Allen11972255
Hamilton8788147
Vanderburgh754792
Tippecanoe574622
Porter533065
Johnson4307158
Hendricks4214147
Monroe400742
Vigo383359
Delaware382294
Clark378069
Madison3425109
LaPorte326578
Kosciusko297035
Cass260027
Warrick252367
Floyd232374
Howard213371
Wayne210142
Marshall207933
Bartholomew197461
Dubois190429
Henry180531
Grant176044
Noble173139
Hancock169245
Boone168051
Jackson152926
Dearborn140628
Morgan140541
Lawrence133442
Clinton131018
Shelby130247
Gibson123614
Knox120912
DeKalb115914
Daviess114540
Fayette112427
LaGrange106319
Jasper10167
Harrison101224
Miami9959
Adams98913
Posey96211
Steuben94510
Putnam92622
Montgomery92523
Wabash87915
Decatur84839
White84818
Whitley8126
Ripley76212
Greene75346
Randolph74013
Wells73716
Huntington7337
Clay69718
Scott68717
Perry65319
Starke65113
Jefferson6366
Jay6098
Spencer5837
Sullivan57814
Jennings55913
Fulton55614
Orange51327
Fountain5054
Washington4964
Carroll49313
Franklin47525
Pike42118
Owen3821
Rush3816
Tipton37923
Vermillion3732
Newton37012
Parke3566
Blackford3478
Pulaski27410
Martin2552
Brown2093
Crawford2051
Union1770
Ohio1717
Benton1671
Switzerland1641
Warren1491
Unassigned0250