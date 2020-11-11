Clear

Texas becomes the first US state with more than 1 million Covid-19 infections

CNN's Omar Jimenez reports on the human toll coronavirus is taking on families in El Paso, Texas, after the state became the first in the United States to reach 1 million Covid-19 cases.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Texas has now surpassed one million Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- becoming the first US state to record such a staggering number of cases.

That means about one tenth of the country's more than 10 million positive tests were reported in the Lone Star state.

If Texas -- home to about 29 million people -- were its own country, it would be ranked among the world's Top 10 countries in terms of total cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.

India, Brazil, France, Russia, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom and Colombia have also all reported more than one million infections, Johns Hopkins data shows.

More mobile morgues on the way for one community

The state's grim milestone comes amid a brutal Covid-19 surge that's ripping through American communities and has already devastated health care systems and overwhelmed hospital workers. Numbers nationwide are climbing faster than ever before, with infections topping 100,000 for at least eight straight days and hospitalizations reaching an all-time high. Covid-19 deaths have also began creeping up, with one Texas county making a chilling request this week.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says the county requested four more trailers in addition to the six mobile morgues that are already on the ground, as the community battles spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"It may be as much as 20 per day the next two to three weeks. There might be more and more an incline of deaths," the judge told CNN affiliate KFOX.

The county is among the hardest hit in the country. Hundreds of personnel have been sent by the state to assist local hospitals and an alternate care site at the El Paso convention center is also up and running.

And while officials haven't pinpointed a single cause that led to the surge, the El Paso mayor previously said "37% of our positives were from visiting large big-box stores," while others were from restaurants, travel to Mexico, parties, gyms and a small percentage were due to large gatherings.

Inside Texas jails and prisons, another crisis

And as cases climb in the state, a new report highlights that Covid-19 deaths in Texas prisons and jails also remain "stubbornly" high and are hitting staff, inmates and people being held who have not been convicted of any crime.

The report, from the University of Texas at Austin, found that more people in Texas prisons have contracted the virus than in any other prison system in the country.

There have been at least 231 deaths from Covid-19 in Texas correctional facilities -- and that includes both staff and incarcerated people, the report said.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on prisons and jails across the country, and especially in Texas," Michele Deitch, the study's lead author and a criminal justice policy expert at the university's Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs said in a statement.

"The data in this report fills a significant gap in our knowledge base, and shows the urgency of taking steps to reduce the risks of additional COVID deaths in Texas prisons and jails."

Among some of the most staggering findings -- 80% of people who died in jail from the virus were not convicted of a crime. And about 58% of people who died in prison from Covid-19 were eligible for parole.

The number of deaths reported is likely an undercount, the researchers said.

"Because of high levels of 'churn' in the jail population, it is possible that individuals contracted the virus in jail, were released, and then died on the outside," the report noted. "Also, some jails may have intentionally released people at risk of dying so that the death would not be recorded as a jail death," they added.

"Moreover, in both prisons and jails, some people died without ever having been tested for COVID, and some died from a pre-existing medical condition worsened by COVID. Those deaths are not counted as COVID deaths."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain & Storms, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Illinois' plan for a COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Winter Weather Travel Safety Tips

Image

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, much cooler. High: 54°

Image

Sullivan Bloomfield

Image

Northview WRV

Image

Curt Hopf

Image

THS Signees

Image

Linton Basketball

Image

Salvation Army holds it's monthly food drive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 511183

Reported Deaths: 10645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2274255828
DuPage31830683
Lake27189552
Will25892481
Kane23179384
Winnebago14174216
McHenry9786126
Madison9601170
St. Clair9596242
Champaign818037
Sangamon643169
Peoria619694
McLean589040
Rock Island5772106
Kankakee528286
Macon469980
Kendall414432
Tazewell397165
LaSalle389187
DeKalb353143
Adams302330
Boone270626
Coles254951
Williamson254567
Whiteside251561
Vermilion246624
Clinton229437
Jackson193130
Ogle19319
Knox182434
Effingham17716
Stephenson171916
Grundy16179
Randolph158819
Marion149529
Henry14249
Franklin136314
Morgan136127
Bureau135620
Monroe133540
Jefferson127755
Christian126531
Livingston126412
Lee12488
Macoupin120513
McDonough112027
Woodford106119
Douglas101510
Fayette100826
Logan9576
Shelby94622
Iroquois94520
Union89126
Fulton8776
Montgomery81717
Jersey78722
Saline78615
Crawford7766
Jo Daviess75711
Carroll75518
Warren71911
Bond7189
Pike66713
Wayne65223
Perry65116
Moultrie6228
Cass61312
Hancock5935
Greene52919
Edgar52214
Clark51019
Johnson5040
Lawrence5018
Mercer4877
Piatt4745
Clay46216
De Witt45310
Richland44819
Washington4362
Jasper43510
Cumberland4306
Ford42119
Mason41813
White3736
Wabash3446
Pulaski2941
Menard2551
Massac2382
Marshall2234
Hamilton2182
Brown1960
Alexander1852
Henderson1820
Scott1570
Stark1413
Putnam1400
Gallatin1383
Edwards1350
Schuyler1331
Calhoun1270
Unassigned790
Hardin740
Pope531
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 219338

Reported Deaths: 4731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion31323808
Lake19926400
Elkhart12630174
St. Joseph12573190
Allen11972255
Hamilton8788147
Vanderburgh754792
Tippecanoe574622
Porter533065
Johnson4307158
Hendricks4214147
Monroe400742
Vigo383359
Delaware382294
Clark378069
Madison3425109
LaPorte326578
Kosciusko297035
Cass260027
Warrick252367
Floyd232374
Howard213371
Wayne210142
Marshall207933
Bartholomew197461
Dubois190429
Henry180531
Grant176044
Noble173139
Hancock169245
Boone168051
Jackson152926
Dearborn140628
Morgan140541
Lawrence133442
Clinton131018
Shelby130247
Gibson123614
Knox120912
DeKalb115914
Daviess114540
Fayette112427
LaGrange106319
Jasper10167
Harrison101224
Miami9959
Adams98913
Posey96211
Steuben94510
Putnam92622
Montgomery92523
Wabash87915
Decatur84839
White84818
Whitley8126
Ripley76212
Greene75346
Randolph74013
Wells73716
Huntington7337
Clay69718
Scott68717
Perry65319
Starke65113
Jefferson6366
Jay6098
Spencer5837
Sullivan57814
Jennings55913
Fulton55614
Orange51327
Fountain5054
Washington4964
Carroll49313
Franklin47525
Pike42118
Owen3821
Rush3816
Tipton37923
Vermillion3732
Newton37012
Parke3566
Blackford3478
Pulaski27410
Martin2552
Brown2093
Crawford2051
Union1770
Ohio1717
Benton1671
Switzerland1641
Warren1491
Unassigned0250