Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for November 11: ACA, transition, Covid-19, Vatican, Hong Kong

Justices on the Supreme Court seemed to signal it wasn't their place to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, even if the individual mandate is deemed unconstitutional.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Happy Veterans Day! Starting today, those who have served in the US armed forces, as well as Gold Star families, will have free access to national parks for life.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Affordable Care Act

It looks like most of Obamacare might remain intact after all. The Supreme Court appeared poised to reject the latest Republican-backed attempt to kill the landmark health reform law, based on the justices' tone during oral arguments. Chief Justice John Roberts, who famously saved the ACA in 2012, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that it wasn't the Supreme Court's place to invalidate the entire law. It's the third time the court has heard a significant challenge to the law, and it seems like Roberts is so over it. If Trump and Republicans wanted to kill the law, they could have done it, he said. About 20 million people have gained coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges and through the expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults.

2. US presidential transition

President Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election continues, with the support of top Republicans and others in his administration. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday would not acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, even as America's closest allies congratulated the President-elect. The Trump administration is also carrying out sweeping changes at the Defense Department. Four senior civilian officials have been fired or have resigned since Monday, and they've been replaced with people seen as loyal to Trump. The actions have raised alarms inside the Pentagon, with one defense official calling them "dictator moves." Despite those efforts, Biden is moving ahead, announcing his transition teams.

3. Coronavirus

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the US are higher than ever before, and state leaders are urging residents to stay home. The nation is seeing a dangerous surge: Texas reached the grim distinction of becoming the first state to hit a million cases, with California nearly there, too. Yesterday marked eight straight days that the country reported more than 100,000 new cases per day, and the total number of nationwide cases is more than 10 million. News that Pfizer's vaccine has been shown to be more than 90% effective has provided some hope, but now states are worried the distribution process won't go smoothly. Countries around the world are hitting new records, too. More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded worldwide.

4. The Vatican

The late Pope John Paul II was warned about allegations of sexual impropriety by Theodore McCarrick but promoted him to archbishop of Washington anyway amid his own denials and an "inaccurate" American bishops' inquiry, an internal Vatican investigation concluded. The report follows two years of investigation and years of scrutiny over how McCarrick was allowed to rise through the hierarchy. McCarrick last year became the highest ranking church figure to be defrocked over sexual abuse after a church trial found him guilty of sexually abusing minors. His attorney declined to comment. The report largely seems to absolve the current pope, Francis, of blame.

5. Hong Kong

All 15 of Hong Kong's remaining pro-democracy lawmakers resigned in protest today after Beijing authorized the expulsion of four of their colleagues. The bold move comes after China's highest legislative body passed a resolution giving local authorities broad new powers to quash dissent. That ruling would allow Hong Kong's executive to expel elected lawmakers without having to go through the courts, cementing Beijing's control over the semi-autonomous city and likely signaling the end of political opposition there. The government's actions follow months of pro-democracy protests, which drew more than 1 million people at its peak, and plunged the city into political crisis.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dazzling fireballs are about to light up the night sky

Grab a lawn chair, and gaze at the stars -- the Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks today and tomorrow.

Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn dies

The basketball Hall of Famer played a part in every one of the team's 17 championships. He was 86.

New Zealand discovers 1,500 fraudulent votes ... in an election on birds

Luckily, the integrity of this year's Bird of the Year race in still intact.

Hospital workers win $6 million in the lottery

Considering everything health care workers have been through this year, it's only fitting.

Miss USA 2020 is the first Black woman to represent Mississippi

She'll go on to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant.

CBS is promising more diverse casts for its reality shows

"Big Brother," "Survivor" and "Love Island" could look a lot different next year.

Archaeologists in Norway discover a rare Viking burial site with a feast hall, cult house and ship

And they found it without digging into the earth.

TODAY'S NUMBER

260

That's about how many of the critically endangered Popa langurs, a newly discovered primate species in Myanmar, are left.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If you treat your own Black officers this way, what are you doing to the Black citizens?"

Karl Shaw, an African American police officer who received a $475,000 settlement from Columbus, Ohio. Shaw says he faced retaliation for reporting racism and other misconduct by a superior.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Tropical Storm Eta veers toward Florida

Eta is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could become a hurricane again, bringing heavy downpours that could produce flooding and landslides.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Free falling, from space

Revisit Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner's supersonic space jump -- a terrifying and thrilling sight to behold. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain & Storms, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, much cooler. High: 54°

Image

Sullivan Bloomfield

Image

Northview WRV

Image

Curt Hopf

Image

THS Signees

Image

Linton Basketball

Image

Salvation Army holds it's monthly food drive

Image

Knox County Community Foundation announces grants available for area food pantries

Image

Vigo County’s bellwether streak comes to an end

Image

Holiday shopping during the era of COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 511183

Reported Deaths: 10645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2274255828
DuPage31830683
Lake27189552
Will25892481
Kane23179384
Winnebago14174216
McHenry9786126
Madison9601170
St. Clair9596242
Champaign818037
Sangamon643169
Peoria619694
McLean589040
Rock Island5772106
Kankakee528286
Macon469980
Kendall414432
Tazewell397165
LaSalle389187
DeKalb353143
Adams302330
Boone270626
Coles254951
Williamson254567
Whiteside251561
Vermilion246624
Clinton229437
Jackson193130
Ogle19319
Knox182434
Effingham17716
Stephenson171916
Grundy16179
Randolph158819
Marion149529
Henry14249
Franklin136314
Morgan136127
Bureau135620
Monroe133540
Jefferson127755
Christian126531
Livingston126412
Lee12488
Macoupin120513
McDonough112027
Woodford106119
Douglas101510
Fayette100826
Logan9576
Shelby94622
Iroquois94520
Union89126
Fulton8776
Montgomery81717
Jersey78722
Saline78615
Crawford7766
Jo Daviess75711
Carroll75518
Warren71911
Bond7189
Pike66713
Wayne65223
Perry65116
Moultrie6228
Cass61312
Hancock5935
Greene52919
Edgar52214
Clark51019
Johnson5040
Lawrence5018
Mercer4877
Piatt4745
Clay46216
De Witt45310
Richland44819
Washington4362
Jasper43510
Cumberland4306
Ford42119
Mason41813
White3736
Wabash3446
Pulaski2941
Menard2551
Massac2382
Marshall2234
Hamilton2182
Brown1960
Alexander1852
Henderson1820
Scott1570
Stark1413
Putnam1400
Gallatin1383
Edwards1350
Schuyler1331
Calhoun1270
Unassigned790
Hardin740
Pope531
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 219338

Reported Deaths: 4731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion31323808
Lake19926400
Elkhart12630174
St. Joseph12573190
Allen11972255
Hamilton8788147
Vanderburgh754792
Tippecanoe574622
Porter533065
Johnson4307158
Hendricks4214147
Monroe400742
Vigo383359
Delaware382294
Clark378069
Madison3425109
LaPorte326578
Kosciusko297035
Cass260027
Warrick252367
Floyd232374
Howard213371
Wayne210142
Marshall207933
Bartholomew197461
Dubois190429
Henry180531
Grant176044
Noble173139
Hancock169245
Boone168051
Jackson152926
Dearborn140628
Morgan140541
Lawrence133442
Clinton131018
Shelby130247
Gibson123614
Knox120912
DeKalb115914
Daviess114540
Fayette112427
LaGrange106319
Jasper10167
Harrison101224
Miami9959
Adams98913
Posey96211
Steuben94510
Putnam92622
Montgomery92523
Wabash87915
Decatur84839
White84818
Whitley8126
Ripley76212
Greene75346
Randolph74013
Wells73716
Huntington7337
Clay69718
Scott68717
Perry65319
Starke65113
Jefferson6366
Jay6098
Spencer5837
Sullivan57814
Jennings55913
Fulton55614
Orange51327
Fountain5054
Washington4964
Carroll49313
Franklin47525
Pike42118
Owen3821
Rush3816
Tipton37923
Vermillion3732
Newton37012
Parke3566
Blackford3478
Pulaski27410
Martin2552
Brown2093
Crawford2051
Union1770
Ohio1717
Benton1671
Switzerland1641
Warren1491
Unassigned0250