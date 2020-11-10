Clear

Five alarm fire: How right-wing media is encouraging Trump's election denialism

CNN's Brian Stelter looks at the hypocrisy of Fox News' reactions after the 2018 election compared to their reactions to the 2020 election results.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. Subscribe for free right here.

Election Week has given way to two parallel Americas, one that's reality-based and one that's grievance-based.

The reality is that Joe Biden is the president-elect. The presidential transition and the pandemic should be the big stories now. As NBC's Lester Holt said when breaking into regular programming to cover Biden's remarks about the coronavirus on Monday, Biden "does not have the authority of president right now, but he does have the megaphone."

That's true, but Trump still has an even bigger megaphone. And right now he is abusing it. His presidency began with a lie about his popularity — the inauguration crowd size debacle — and now it is ending the exact same way, with lie after lie about his popularity. He and his biggest promoters in the media are in denial about the election results, or are pretending to be. And many Republican party leaders are falling in line.

Today's lies will have consequences tomorrow, because tens of millions of people are being exposed to this stuff, through websites like Breitbart and shows like "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News.

The sites and shows are peddling false hope that Trump could emerge victorious. They are portraying the election as fraudulent when, in reality, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and legal experts have said Trump's legal challenges have little to no merit, much less any chance of swinging the election. Trump is watching and sharing all of this and it is having a terrible impact on the transition process. Here is our full story about it.

This is a five-alarm fire

"This massive effort being waged in right-wing media to de-legitimize Biden as President-elect should not be written off and dismissed. It has enormous consequence," my colleague Oliver Darcy wrote on Monday night. "Right-wing media has a firm grip on the Republican Party. GOP senators and other prominent leaders are actively being encouraged to play along with this nonsense. And the ones who don't actively fuel the fire will likely be less likely to speak out over fear of facing the wrath of people like Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, etc. This is a five-alarm fire..."

They're blaming the media

From Mark Levin to Ted Cruz, one of the Trump-might-have-won crowd's main themes is that the major networks hastily called the election for Biden. It's a farcical claim since we all waited five days to know the outcome and since the networks simply report on the results of the vote count. But the claim is sticking, nonetheless, and it is stoking right-wing rage against the media. Sean Hannity put up a graphic on Monday night that said "THEY HATE YOU," referring to the media and the tech platforms. That's been the takeaway from his show for years, but he rarely says it so bluntly. Subtext is becoming text all over the place right now.

From an emailer: "It's like Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham, Bartiromo, Dobbs are pretending that they are not part of the 'media that has called this race' -- Fox News.."

They claim they're just asking questions

"We don't know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night," Carlson said toward the end of a 23-minute monologue on Monday night. "We don't know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don't know. We ought to find out." Hannity did the same thing an hour later -- both men claimed to be "just asking questions" while sowing doubt and suspicion on behalf of Trump.

At 9 p.m. Eastern, Hannity led with the news that Trump's attorney general Bill Barr "has now authorized the Department of Justice to probe substantial allegations of voting irregularities in multiple states." Minutes later, The New York Times reported that Barr's "authorization prompted the DOJ official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post." CNN has since confirmed the news.

Here is political analyst Ron Brownstein with the big picture: "The post-election temperature changed radically today from Trump's personal pique to a party-wide effort," blessed by Mitch McConnell, "to find any pretext to try to overturn the results w/the help of Barr's weaponized Justice Dep't. However implausible, are Ds ready for this fight?"

Trump's forever campaign

"Paradoxically, Trump's loss may well increase the loyalty of his most ardent fans, who will be angry that he has been unfairly deprived of his rightful role," The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum wrote on Monday. "They will now become loyal purchasers of flags, ties, MAGA hats, maybe even degrees at a revived Trump University. They could become the customer base for Trump TV... Maybe they will buy tickets to rallies and other public events where he plays familiar old hits such as 'Lock Her Up' and 'Stop the Count...'"

Now, back to reality

"Donald Trump lost, Joe Biden won and will be the next President," Anderson Cooper said on CNN Monday night, labeling Trump's fraud cries as "distractions" and noise. "No, we're not gonna repeat his allegations because it just perpetuates the lies," he said. "Anecdotes from people on social media is not evidence. Evidence is presented in a court of law and if the president has it, that's what he and his attorneys should do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 74°
Windy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grant awarded to North Vermillion schools, greenhouse in the works

Image

Pet anxiety during a thunderstorm

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Morning headlines

Image

Changes coming to the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Tuesday: Windy, showers later. High: 77

Image

Robinson Basketball

Image

Northview Basketball

Image

Regional Opportunity Initiatives works to provide better internet to rural communities

Image

Local organizations team up to give kids a little holiday cheer

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 498560

Reported Deaths: 10563
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2231105808
DuPage30977681
Lake26541549
Will25132477
Kane22579381
Winnebago13881215
McHenry9521127
St. Clair9409241
Madison9364169
Champaign800333
Sangamon616269
Peoria602792
McLean568640
Rock Island5636104
Kankakee506686
Macon454676
Kendall399932
Tazewell384565
LaSalle376382
DeKalb343343
Adams288829
Boone263726
Coles250349
Williamson245266
Vermilion239723
Whiteside239258
Clinton220736
Jackson187729
Ogle18408
Knox178132
Effingham17175
Stephenson165413
Randolph158119
Grundy15578
Marion142829
Henry13819
Bureau132819
Franklin132413
Monroe130440
Morgan129627
Jefferson123955
Christian122431
Lee12018
Livingston115312
Macoupin114413
McDonough108125
Woodford101418
Douglas99510
Fayette97426
Shelby91022
Logan9096
Iroquois89520
Union88026
Fulton8564
Montgomery79117
Saline77014
Jersey76422
Crawford7486
Carroll72318
Warren70411
Jo Daviess70111
Bond6879
Pike64912
Wayne64222
Perry64116
Moultrie6048
Cass57211
Hancock5715
Greene51019
Clark50219
Edgar49714
Johnson4970
Lawrence4588
Mercer4557
Piatt4424
Clay43616
De Witt4329
Washington4222
Jasper42110
Cumberland4186
Richland41619
Mason41213
Ford40519
White3606
Wabash3306
Pulaski2831
Menard2441
Massac2272
Marshall2174
Hamilton2042
Brown1880
Alexander1822
Henderson1750
Scott1510
Gallatin1373
Putnam1370
Stark1363
Edwards1350
Schuyler1301
Calhoun1250
Unassigned780
Hardin710
Pope531
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 214509

Reported Deaths: 4664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion30786804
Lake19434393
Elkhart12449170
St. Joseph12340187
Allen11647252
Hamilton8591141
Vanderburgh749790
Tippecanoe557022
Porter518365
Johnson4216156
Hendricks4131146
Monroe395042
Delaware377293
Clark372568
Vigo368556
Madison3345107
LaPorte319275
Kosciusko290735
Cass258027
Warrick249867
Floyd229472
Howard209871
Wayne205941
Marshall202433
Bartholomew189860
Dubois187029
Henry177831
Grant171844
Noble169239
Boone164751
Hancock164145
Jackson148125
Morgan136141
Dearborn136028
Lawrence129242
Clinton128717
Shelby126247
Gibson122813
Knox118112
Daviess113237
DeKalb111914
Fayette111227
LaGrange103718
Harrison100124
Jasper9967
Miami9598
Posey95711
Adams94211
Putnam91721
Steuben90910
Montgomery88123
Wabash81715
White81718
Decatur81539
Whitley7736
Greene72546
Randolph72513
Ripley71912
Wells70715
Huntington6977
Scott67917
Clay66818
Perry65019
Starke64012
Jefferson6056
Jay5728
Spencer5666
Sullivan55414
Jennings54713
Fulton53313
Orange50827
Washington4874
Carroll48513
Fountain4854
Franklin46225
Pike41318
Rush3756
Owen3691
Tipton36623
Vermillion3622
Newton35812
Parke3536
Blackford3308
Pulaski26110
Martin2470
Crawford2031
Brown1993
Union1720
Ohio1707
Benton1601
Switzerland1561
Warren1481
Unassigned0246