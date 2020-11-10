Clear

5 things to know for November 10: Election, Covid-19, Obamacare, White House, Armenia

CNN's Erin Burnett and Micheal Smerconish discuss a memo sent by Attorney General William Barr reminding federal prosecutors they should examine allegations of voting irregularities before states move to certify results, despite providing no evidence of fraud.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

With the formation of subtropical storm Theta in the Atlantic Ocean, 2020 is now the most active hurricane season on record. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

The transition to the Joe Biden administration will likely be much more difficult than those in his camp had hoped. President Donald Trump's administration has yet to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin the transition process. Meanwhile, Trump has so far refused to concede the race and is continuing to baselessly claim election fraud. Attorney General William Barr reminded federal prosecutors that they should examine allegations of voting irregularities before states move to certify results, despite providing no evidence of fraud. The Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor resigned in protest. Still, as the GOP continues to defend Trump publicly, several top Republicans acknowledged that there was little chance the outcome of the election could be changed.

2. Coronavirus

Here's some good news for a change: The drugmaker Pfizer said early data from its human coronavirus vaccine trial shows that it is more than 90% effective -- a much better efficacy than expected if the trend continues. It's a huge breakthrough in the global pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people, and experts say the news bodes well for other vaccines against Covid-19, too. Pfizer says it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses globally this year, and 1.3 billion next year. Monday also brought another glimmer of hope: the FDA said it had granted emergency authorization for Eli Lilly's antibody therapy to treat mild to moderate coronavirus infections in adults and children. Meanwhile, the US has surpassed 10 million infections -- far more than any other country.

3. Obamacare

The Supreme Court will meet today to discuss whether to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act, in perhaps the most consequential case of the term. The case is brought by a coalition of Republican-led states and the Trump administration, who argue the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional, and the entire law must fall. Wiping away Obamacare would have a sweeping impact on the nation's health care system and on the lives of tens of millions of Americans. That includes the roughly 20 million people who've gained coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges and through the expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults, as well as nearly 54 million people with pre-existing conditions. Today will mark the third time the court has heard a significant challenge to the law.

4. Trump White House

Trump announced that he had fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over Twitter on Monday, and that Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would take over "effective immediately." The relationship between the President and Esper has been tense for a while now. This summer, Esper publicly broke with Trump over sending active duty troops to control protests against police brutality in American streets. His firing has raised concerns that other top national security officials who have earned Trump's wrath -- such as CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray -- could be next.

5. Armenia

Armenia's Prime Minister announced he had signed a peace deal with Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh, just hours after Azerbaijan claimed it captured the region's strategic city of Shusha. The dispute over the mountainous region has run hot and cold since a 1994 ceasefire, and control over the area has become a point of nationalist pride in both Armenia and Azerbaijan. It's populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians, but it sits inside Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan has long claimed it would retake the territory, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani. Tensions flared up again over the summer and escalated in September, with both sides reporting dozens of civilian casualties since.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

You called, we listened: What thousands of voicemails reveal about the 2020 election

We asked American voters how they feel now Joe Biden has been elected President. Here's what they told us.

Oxford dictionaries change its definitions of the word "woman"

Even the dictionary can be sexist and out of date.

2,400 rare NASA photos are up for auction

Among them is the only photo of Neil Armstrong on the moon.

A military carrier pigeon message turned up 110 years after it was sent

Better late than never, as they say.

This Italian town was known for its old folks. Then they vanished.

The town is now picture-perfect, but its residents have been driven away.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, rejecting calls to resign from Republican US Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue as both of their Senate races appear to be headed for a January runoff. Raffensperger is also a Republican.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$750,000

That's the amount of a settlement reached between NBA player Sterling Brown and the city of Milwaukee over a 2018 altercation with the city's police where he was tased, tackled and stepped on by officers.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A Colosseum, fallen

Watching this giant structure made of 9,000 wood blocks and 1,200 dominos crumble is satisfying and painful at the same time. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Windy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet anxiety during a thunderstorm

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Morning headlines

Image

Changes coming to the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Tuesday: Windy, showers later. High: 77

Image

Robinson Basketball

Image

Northview Basketball

Image

Regional Opportunity Initiatives works to provide better internet to rural communities

Image

Local organizations team up to give kids a little holiday cheer

Image

After the election - what comes next?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 498560

Reported Deaths: 10563
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2231105808
DuPage30977681
Lake26541549
Will25132477
Kane22579381
Winnebago13881215
McHenry9521127
St. Clair9409241
Madison9364169
Champaign800333
Sangamon616269
Peoria602792
McLean568640
Rock Island5636104
Kankakee506686
Macon454676
Kendall399932
Tazewell384565
LaSalle376382
DeKalb343343
Adams288829
Boone263726
Coles250349
Williamson245266
Vermilion239723
Whiteside239258
Clinton220736
Jackson187729
Ogle18408
Knox178132
Effingham17175
Stephenson165413
Randolph158119
Grundy15578
Marion142829
Henry13819
Bureau132819
Franklin132413
Monroe130440
Morgan129627
Jefferson123955
Christian122431
Lee12018
Livingston115312
Macoupin114413
McDonough108125
Woodford101418
Douglas99510
Fayette97426
Shelby91022
Logan9096
Iroquois89520
Union88026
Fulton8564
Montgomery79117
Saline77014
Jersey76422
Crawford7486
Carroll72318
Warren70411
Jo Daviess70111
Bond6879
Pike64912
Wayne64222
Perry64116
Moultrie6048
Cass57211
Hancock5715
Greene51019
Clark50219
Edgar49714
Johnson4970
Lawrence4588
Mercer4557
Piatt4424
Clay43616
De Witt4329
Washington4222
Jasper42110
Cumberland4186
Richland41619
Mason41213
Ford40519
White3606
Wabash3306
Pulaski2831
Menard2441
Massac2272
Marshall2174
Hamilton2042
Brown1880
Alexander1822
Henderson1750
Scott1510
Gallatin1373
Putnam1370
Stark1363
Edwards1350
Schuyler1301
Calhoun1250
Unassigned780
Hardin710
Pope531
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 214509

Reported Deaths: 4664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion30786804
Lake19434393
Elkhart12449170
St. Joseph12340187
Allen11647252
Hamilton8591141
Vanderburgh749790
Tippecanoe557022
Porter518365
Johnson4216156
Hendricks4131146
Monroe395042
Delaware377293
Clark372568
Vigo368556
Madison3345107
LaPorte319275
Kosciusko290735
Cass258027
Warrick249867
Floyd229472
Howard209871
Wayne205941
Marshall202433
Bartholomew189860
Dubois187029
Henry177831
Grant171844
Noble169239
Boone164751
Hancock164145
Jackson148125
Morgan136141
Dearborn136028
Lawrence129242
Clinton128717
Shelby126247
Gibson122813
Knox118112
Daviess113237
DeKalb111914
Fayette111227
LaGrange103718
Harrison100124
Jasper9967
Miami9598
Posey95711
Adams94211
Putnam91721
Steuben90910
Montgomery88123
Wabash81715
White81718
Decatur81539
Whitley7736
Greene72546
Randolph72513
Ripley71912
Wells70715
Huntington6977
Scott67917
Clay66818
Perry65019
Starke64012
Jefferson6056
Jay5728
Spencer5666
Sullivan55414
Jennings54713
Fulton53313
Orange50827
Washington4874
Carroll48513
Fountain4854
Franklin46225
Pike41318
Rush3756
Owen3691
Tipton36623
Vermillion3622
Newton35812
Parke3536
Blackford3308
Pulaski26110
Martin2470
Crawford2031
Brown1993
Union1720
Ohio1707
Benton1601
Switzerland1561
Warren1481
Unassigned0246