Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story

How Biden plans to change the US pandemic response

Brian Stelter says the sharp rise in coronavirus cases would "be the lead story were it not for the election" in the United States. He asks Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo about the president-elect's plans to address the pandemic.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris say they will move the US Covid-19 pandemic response in a dramatically different direction.

"The pandemic is getting significantly more worrisome all across the country," Biden said on Friday. "I want everyone to know on day one, we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action."

There were dauntingly high new case numbers last week, and by the time Biden takes office January 20, the influential University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation model projects there will be more than 372,000 Covid-19 deaths -- that's 135,000 more than the current total.

"By the time that the Biden-Harris administration takes over, this virus is going to have already run rampant through the communities across the United States," Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University, said Sunday on CNN.

While President Donald Trump's administration touted the end of the pandemic as one of its accomplishments, Biden has laid out a pandemic plan on his campaign website and it's now echoed on the Biden-Harris transition website published Sunday.

On Monday, Biden is expected to announce the names of the dozen leaders who will serve on his coronavirus task force. CNN reported Saturday it will be led by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler and Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

That doesn't mean Trump's White House coronavirus task force will be turning off the lights.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Sunday on CNN that it's critically important that Trump and Biden's respective coronavirus task force teams work together.

"First and foremost, I think we should demand that there be cooperation," Jha said.

Here are five ways Biden says the US coronavirus response will change when he's President.

Increased testing and contact tracing

Number one on Biden's list of promises is more testing and contact tracing.

Testing has ramped up dramatically since the earliest days of the pandemic, but scientists say the nation needs tens of millions of tests per day to keep the country open safely, and even 10 months into the pandemic, there still aren't enough.

Without testing, scientists can't get a clear picture of where the virus is taking off. With as many as 40% of Covid-19 cases estimated to be asymptomatic, a quick test result is key to stopping the spread of the disease. And research has found about 75% of infected contacts need to be quarantined to stop the spread.

Biden promises all Americans will have access to "regular, reliable, and free testing."

They say they'll double drive-through testing sites, invest in new technology, and create a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps that would mobilize "at least 100,000" culturally competent contact tracers.

Biden says he would also borrow a page from the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration and create something akin the War Production Board, which helped supervise the conversion of peacetime factories to plants that made military equipment and weapons. A Pandemic Testing Board, Biden says, would help produce and distribute tens of millions of tests.

Additional investment in vaccines and treatments

Since March, the Trump administration has spent billions to develop and scale up Covid-19 vaccines and treatments through Operation Warp Speed. Its goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines by January 2021. Several potential vaccines are in large-scale trials.

States filed their vaccine distribution plans with the CDC weeks ago. But they have received no funds from Congress to start building the infrastructure they will need to distribute those vaccines to tens of millions of people.

Biden promises to invest $25 billion more to make and distribute vaccines to everyone in the US for free.

They say politics will play no role in whether a vaccine is approved, and the new administration will make clinical data for any approved vaccine publicly available.

The Biden campaign also promised therapies and drugs would be affordable.

Mandatory masks and more PPE

Biden has said he'd work with local governors and mayors to mandate masks in public. An October modeling study showed that if 95% of Americans wore masks, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from Covid-19.

The Biden team also says it will take on problems with personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Several studies have shown that there has been a severe shortage of personal protective equipment since early 2020, and some shortages have gotten worse, according to a September analysis by the American Hospital Association.

Often, medical and nursing home staff has had to reuse gloves, masks and other protective equipment at their peril. The union, National Nurses United, estimates more than 1,700 health care workers have died in the pandemic. Between March and May, 6% of all patients hospitalized with Covid-19 were health care personnel, according to an October CDC report.

While the Trump administration has claimed to use the Defense Production Act to step up production of PPE, a nonpartisan analysis in September found it has rarely done so.

Biden said he would use that power to make sure the national supply stocks are fully replenished. He also promised to help create American-sourced products so the US would not be dependent on other countries.

In addition to encouraging Congress to pass an emergency package to help schools pay for pandemic supplies, the Biden administration would create a "restart package" to help small businesses pay for protective equipment and plexiglass.

A push for 'clear, consistent, evidence-based guidance'

The Biden administration also says it would encourage the CDC to take a more active role in providing specific guidance to communities about when they need to shut down. Trump critics say the agency has been sidelined in favor of reopening the economy.

The Biden team says it would create a Nationwide Pandemic Dashboard so people could gauge for themselves, in real time, how much disease is in their ZIP code. That level of data has been hard to find.

Biden would also create a Covid-19 Racial and Ethnic Disparities Task Force that would become a permanent Infectious Disease Racial Disparities Task Force after the pandemic that would address problems with disparities in the public health system. Black, Hispanic and American Indian communities have had significantly higher rates of infection and hospitalization.

Rejoining WHO and searching for future threats

The Trump administration formally began the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization in July. Biden says he would re-establish the US relationship with WHO.

The Biden administration also says it plans to expand the CDC's ranks oversees, so that its disease detectives can spot future threats. The Trump administration had cut some of those jobs, including in the China office.

During the Trump administration, PREDICT, the pathogen-tracking program that looks for future disease threats such as the coronavirus, ended. Biden said he'd re-launch it.

Biden also said he would restore the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which the Trump administration had folded into another organization in 2018. It had been created by the Obama administration in 2016 to help managing threats like Ebola.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly clear, mild night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

David explains lightning

Image

New Brazil Police Department Headquarters

Image

Winter Road Preps

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Barr-Reeve Vball State

Image

Loogootee Vball State

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

5K Color Run to Save Lives

Image

Holiday Shoppes at the YMCA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 477978

Reported Deaths: 10488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2149245770
DuPage29541679
Lake25758548
Will24010475
Kane21780379
Winnebago13378212
St. Clair9099240
Madison8976168
McHenry8895126
Champaign774431
Peoria572992
Sangamon568369
Rock Island5366104
McLean534840
Kankakee478486
Macon432274
Kendall380132
Tazewell359764
LaSalle349080
DeKalb325143
Adams273329
Boone249426
Coles245147
Williamson235366
Vermilion226920
Whiteside221254
Clinton214236
Jackson181829
Ogle17558
Knox172731
Effingham16475
Stephenson158213
Randolph153419
Grundy14768
Marion137629
Henry13049
Franklin126512
Morgan124327
Monroe124140
Bureau122619
Jefferson117755
Christian112931
Lee11036
Livingston106012
Macoupin105412
McDonough100125
Douglas96610
Woodford95418
Fayette93826
Shelby89322
Union87226
Logan8426
Iroquois82020
Fulton8194
Montgomery76717
Saline74014
Crawford7396
Jersey72422
Warren67811
Jo Daviess67611
Carroll67017
Bond6449
Wayne63322
Perry60616
Pike60112
Moultrie5887
Cass56411
Hancock5184
Greene48519
Edgar48114
Johnson4780
Clark47219
Lawrence4378
Mercer4337
Clay42216
Jasper41510
De Witt4129
Cumberland4106
Richland40719
Washington4022
Mason40013
Piatt4004
Ford37519
White3486
Wabash3186
Pulaski2761
Massac2212
Menard2181
Marshall2054
Hamilton1862
Alexander1782
Brown1710
Henderson1690
Scott1460
Edwards1350
Gallatin1323
Putnam1280
Stark1273
Schuyler1261
Unassigned1250
Calhoun1170
Hardin680
Pope521
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 205722

Reported Deaths: 4592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion30001803
Lake18391391
Elkhart11802167
St. Joseph11793185
Allen11106244
Hamilton8187136
Vanderburgh724188
Tippecanoe529422
Porter485061
Johnson4052154
Hendricks3997145
Monroe386142
Delaware367288
Clark362768
Vigo350956
Madison3229107
LaPorte304773
Kosciusko278733
Cass254226
Warrick242367
Floyd223172
Howard204071
Wayne197641
Marshall191133
Dubois182429
Bartholomew182059
Henry173130
Grant163743
Boone160151
Hancock158645
Noble157238
Jackson144522
Dearborn132328
Morgan129241
Lawrence124642
Clinton120717
Shelby120747
Gibson117812
Knox112612
Daviess110437
Fayette108126
DeKalb107214
LaGrange100118
Harrison95924
Jasper9546
Posey92211
Miami9205
Putnam89821
Adams86910
Steuben86110
Montgomery84122
White78917
Decatur75839
Wabash75713
Whitley7166
Greene71446
Ripley69111
Wells67715
Randolph65812
Scott65717
Huntington6566
Clay64417
Starke62012
Perry61517
Jefferson5466
Jay5358
Spencer5346
Sullivan53414
Jennings51713
Fulton50913
Orange49627
Washington4714
Fountain4674
Carroll45513
Franklin44825
Pike40318
Rush3605
Tipton35023
Newton34812
Vermillion3482
Parke3386
Owen3221
Blackford3146
Pulaski2458
Martin2420
Crawford1961
Brown1843
Union1630
Ohio1617
Switzerland1530
Warren1431
Benton1421
Unassigned0244