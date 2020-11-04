Clear

Presidential election recount rules: What you need to know

CNN is projecting that Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, pushing him closer to winning the 2020 election. CNN's John King explains why a recount won't likely change the final result.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

We have projections, but we don't exactly know who won the 2020 presidential election, since the votes aren't all counted. (A refresher on how CNN makes projections is here.)

And even where all the votes have been counted, there's the potential for recounts. The Trump campaign has threatened to exercise its right to request a recount in Wisconsin, although it would have to wait for the initial count to be completed. The current margin is more than 20,000 votes, not unlike the margin by which Trump won the state in 2016.

The state did conduct a recount that year, but it didn't materially change the results. Recounts almost never do. It would have to be completed by December 1, the state's election certification deadline.

The only successful recount I can remember is the one after the 2008 election in Minnesota that gave Al Franken a slim majority over incumbent Sen. Norm Coleman. But Franken, who had sought the recount, made up 215 votes, not 20,000.

The counting in battleground states is becoming contentious. Here is information from battleground state officials, which is supplemented with key information on each state from CNN's political unit, as of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Nevada -- Biden leads

Status: The state may not update its vote totals until as late as Thursday. Biden has an approximately 8,000-vote lead. Mail-in votes postmarked November 3 but received by November 10 can still be counted.

  • Recount rules: Candidate can request a recount.
  • Election certification deadline: November 24.

Arizona -- Biden leads

Biden has less than a 100,000-vote lead. Approximately 600,000 votes are being counted from across the state, according to CNN's estimate, but particularly in Maricopa County, the state's population center, which has so far gone for Biden. Votes will be reported by the state late Wednesday ET, and potentially early Thursday morning ET, according to the Arizona Republic.

  • Recount rules: Automatic for fewer than 200 votes or a 0.1% margin. Candidates cannot request a recount.
  • Election certification deadline: November 30.

Michigan -- Biden leads

There are outstanding mostly mail-in votes, according to CNN's estimate, and Biden has an approximately 60,000-vote lead. Trump would have to over-perform the current vote to make a comeback. Michigan's secretary of state said Wednesday on CNN that we should know the state of the race by the end of the day. CNN projected Biden would win just after 4 p.m. ET.

  • Recount rules: Automatic for a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes. Candidates can also request a recount.
  • Election certification deadline: November 23.

Pennsylvania -- Trump leads

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on CNN that the count could go through Friday as the state continues to accept postmarked mail-in ballots. It's possible the Trump campaign will again challenge those late-arriving ballots despite its previous loss in the Supreme Court. If you're betting on a legal fight, this is a good place to focus.

  • Recount rules: Automatic for a less than 0.5 percentage point difference. That seems like a very possible margin.
  • Election certification deadline: November 23.

The Trump campaign has signaled it will pursue all options in Pennsylvania, but perhaps only if the state is determinative. It's not right now.

You can watch the opening of ballots in Philadelphia. They're live-streaming it!

Georgia -- Trump leads

Trump holds an approximately 80,000-vote lead, but there are absentee ballots still being counted in Democratic strongholds around Atlanta. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that counting could be completed late the same day, but sorting out all the ballots could take days.

  • Recount rules: Candidates can request a recount.
  • Election certification deadline: November 20.

North Carolina -- Trump leads

Trump has a lead of more than 75,000 votes. But mail-in votes received by November 12 can still be counted.

  • Recount rules: Candidate can request a recount.
  • Election certification deadline: November 24.

Here's CNN's full report on ballot counting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Overnight Clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ann Ackerman

Image

Semi-Pro Basketball

Image

Storm Team's David Siple explains why fall is our second severe weather season

Image

'You don't know what you're going to walk into every day,' local health care workers deal with an i

Image

100 years in the making: Local American Legion celebrates a big milestone

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Police identify victim in fatal Vigo County crash

Image

Vigo County high schools, and one elementary school move to remote-learning

Image

'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies." As we await election results, ISU's presi

Image

Vigo County's bellwether status

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 436265

Reported Deaths: 10161
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1981845517
DuPage26512626
Lake23177524
Will21419448
Kane19337360
Winnebago12043195
St. Clair8552228
Madison7980163
McHenry7616120
Champaign699929
Unassigned6300283
Peoria521785
Sangamon488366
Rock Island468495
McLean457038
Kankakee399781
Macon386164
Kendall322830
Tazewell314460
LaSalle293770
DeKalb289543
Adams234626
Boone223226
Coles222942
Williamson215363
Vermilion203612
Clinton196632
Whiteside189232
Jackson169826
Ogle15238
Knox150922
Randolph144515
Effingham13855
Stephenson134610
Marion123825
Grundy11758
Franklin114111
Morgan109926
Monroe109634
Bureau105519
Jefferson103652
Lee9734
Christian94231
Henry9149
Macoupin89311
McDonough85821
Douglas8539
Union83525
Woodford81717
Livingston80312
Shelby78414
Fayette76224
Montgomery70617
Logan7054
Fulton6912
Crawford6896
Saline67311
Iroquois62520
Jo Daviess6049
Warren58710
Bond5669
Carroll55914
Wayne55018
Perry53416
Moultrie5266
Jersey51721
Cass47811
Pike4708
Johnson4170
Hancock3954
Lawrence3858
Mason37212
Clay36315
Mercer3627
Washington3622
Richland36018
Greene35617
Clark33818
Cumberland3306
De Witt3126
White3045
Piatt3023
Jasper30110
Wabash2656
Pulaski2551
Ford22816
Menard1961
Edgar18511
Marshall1814
Massac1812
Alexander1562
Hamilton1552
Henderson1450
Brown1330
Gallatin1222
Scott1210
Edwards1190
Putnam1150
Schuyler1061
Stark993
Calhoun860
Hardin610
Pope471
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 188066

Reported Deaths: 4439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion28276797
Lake16748382
St. Joseph10922182
Elkhart10739156
Allen9919240
Hamilton7283131
Vanderburgh684480
Tippecanoe468817
Porter431159
Hendricks3756142
Johnson3709150
Monroe361840
Delaware345885
Clark338067
Vigo320152
Madison2926102
LaPorte274568
Kosciusko249730
Cass242326
Warrick225567
Floyd207669
Howard186969
Wayne178438
Marshall172331
Dubois167528
Bartholomew165659
Henry157630
Grant151742
Boone145851
Noble141935
Hancock140945
Jackson135020
Dearborn118728
Morgan114741
Lawrence112340
Clinton110116
Gibson106612
Shelby105342
Daviess104436
Knox99110
Fayette97125
DeKalb95813
LaGrange91516
Harrison91324
Posey87711
Jasper8605
Putnam85818
Miami8095
Steuben77610
Montgomery76522
Adams7449
White71116
Greene65440
Decatur64339
Wabash63012
Scott61716
Whitley5966
Ripley5889
Huntington5776
Clay57312
Wells57314
Starke55811
Randolph54312
Perry53415
Sullivan50314
Spencer4806
Jefferson4796
Jennings46713
Orange46425
Fulton45212
Jay4517
Washington4383
Fountain4243
Franklin41726
Carroll40813
Pike39318
Vermillion3182
Rush3155
Tipton31323
Newton29412
Parke2934
Blackford2906
Owen2701
Martin2170
Pulaski2126
Crawford1811
Brown1663
Ohio1557
Union1370
Benton1271
Warren1231
Switzerland1140
Unassigned0240