Clear

How a Michigan election map with false information went viral and landed in Trump's Twitter feed

Dana Bash talks to Michael Smerconish about the Trump campaign going to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene in a pending case challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots to be counted after Election Day.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, Mallory Simon, Konstantin Toropin and Annie Grayer, CNN

"WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?" President Trump asked in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

He had shared an image of an electoral map of Michigan that purported to show an unexplained jump overnight in the number of returned ballots in the state. The charge: According to the data in the map, 138,000 ballots had come in out of nowhere, and all of them were for Biden.

The claim had been going viral in parts of the right all morning. A headline on one right-wing website read, "Voter Fraud in Michigan -- Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight." At least 14,000 tweets had included the image.

The image was real. But the idea that it indicated fraud was absolutely false, though the people sharing it likely initially did not know that the data in the map was wrong.

The image was a screenshot of a map on the website Decision Desk HQ, which tracks election results and has powered results data for media outlets like BuzzFeed News. After Trump's tweet on Wednesday, Decision Desk HQ said there had been an error in the data it had been sent from Michigan's Shiawassee County. "Once we identified the error, we cleared the erroneous data and updated it with the correct data as provided by officials," Decision Desk HQ said in a statement to CNN. A clerk with the Shiawassee County Clerk's Office confirmed to CNN that that a typing error had been made when votes were being entered for Biden, and that the error was corrected within 30 minutes.

Decision Desk HQ is known as a reliable source of information but it did not explain why it took hours to make a statement about the error.

But the story of how a screenshot of an error on an electoral map on a niche website made its way to the President of the United States is one emblematic of the online misinformation ecosystem and Trump's central role within it.

Working with the Alethea Group, a disinformation research company, CNN found evidence that the screenshot may have made its first appearance online when it circulated early Wednesday morning on a QAnon forum on the hate-filled platform 8Kun, a successor to 8chan. CNN has reached out to 8Kun for comment.

The screenshot then made its way to anonymous accounts on Twitter, some posting in Spanish, and one with the hashtag #LatinosforTrump in its username.

Those tweets were then picked up by some conservative influencers and right-wing websites, forums, and Telegram channels that are known peddlers of misinformation.

The President is determined to paint a picture of a "rigged" election and this is unlikely to be the last time he promotes an unsubstantiated claim that has circulated in the dark underbelly of the internet and uses it to try bolster his attempts to undermine American democracy.

A receptive audience of quasi-influencers

The President posted the map twice, in a tweet and a retweet, around 10:30 am Wednesday morning.

Twitter labeled the information in the tweet as being "disputed."

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN the company was automatically applying labels to tweets with the image — the company had found and labeled at least 14,000 tweets that included the image as of Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Trump's tweet was a sort of nesting doll of bad information. In it, the President quote-tweeted — that is, added his own commentary to -- a tweet from Matt Walsh, a conservative personality, who in turn had quote-tweeted a tweet from Matt Mackowiak, a Texas GOP county chairman.

Mackowiak had shared a screenshot of the map and written, "An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+"

Mackowiak shared the tweet before Decision Desk HQ said there had been an error.

After his tweet was picked up by the President and Decision Desk HQ noted the inaccuracy, Mackowiak acknowledged that there had been an error.

"I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county. I have deleted the original tweet," he wrote.

Anonymous accounts

Some of the earliest tweets CNN found containing the map screenshot were shared shortly before 6am ET.

Cindy Otis, vice president of analysis at the Alethea Group, found a copy of the image posted to 8Kun shortly after 5:30am ET.

It is possible, Otis pointed out, that the image first circulated on private channels or even elsewhere on the open web prior to this. However, it is clear that anonymous accounts played a pivotal role in the early amplification of a false image that would later be used by President Trump.

The image was also tweeted early by an anonymous account with less than 700 followers.

That tweet was retweeted a prominent conservative with hundreds of thousands of followers.

The retweeting of the anonymous account is just one example of how potentially questionable content from anonymous accounts with small followings can be propelled to massive audiences by people of influence.

Clean-up

Asked about the false image on Wednesday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she had not seen it but called "on all of you in the media to help us, and all of you watching, to help us ensure accurate data and information is what is discussed in the ecosystem right now as opposed to false or misleading claims."

By the time Decision Desk HQ and Mackowiak had pointed out what really happened, the false claim had spread like wildfire.

But, unlike the President, they at least had attempted to correct the record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Overnight Clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ann Ackerman

Image

Semi-Pro Basketball

Image

Storm Team's David Siple explains why fall is our second severe weather season

Image

'You don't know what you're going to walk into every day,' local health care workers deal with an i

Image

100 years in the making: Local American Legion celebrates a big milestone

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Police identify victim in fatal Vigo County crash

Image

Vigo County high schools, and one elementary school move to remote-learning

Image

'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies." As we await election results, ISU's presi

Image

Vigo County's bellwether status

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 436265

Reported Deaths: 10161
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1981845517
DuPage26512626
Lake23177524
Will21419448
Kane19337360
Winnebago12043195
St. Clair8552228
Madison7980163
McHenry7616120
Champaign699929
Unassigned6300283
Peoria521785
Sangamon488366
Rock Island468495
McLean457038
Kankakee399781
Macon386164
Kendall322830
Tazewell314460
LaSalle293770
DeKalb289543
Adams234626
Boone223226
Coles222942
Williamson215363
Vermilion203612
Clinton196632
Whiteside189232
Jackson169826
Ogle15238
Knox150922
Randolph144515
Effingham13855
Stephenson134610
Marion123825
Grundy11758
Franklin114111
Morgan109926
Monroe109634
Bureau105519
Jefferson103652
Lee9734
Christian94231
Henry9149
Macoupin89311
McDonough85821
Douglas8539
Union83525
Woodford81717
Livingston80312
Shelby78414
Fayette76224
Montgomery70617
Logan7054
Fulton6912
Crawford6896
Saline67311
Iroquois62520
Jo Daviess6049
Warren58710
Bond5669
Carroll55914
Wayne55018
Perry53416
Moultrie5266
Jersey51721
Cass47811
Pike4708
Johnson4170
Hancock3954
Lawrence3858
Mason37212
Clay36315
Mercer3627
Washington3622
Richland36018
Greene35617
Clark33818
Cumberland3306
De Witt3126
White3045
Piatt3023
Jasper30110
Wabash2656
Pulaski2551
Ford22816
Menard1961
Edgar18511
Marshall1814
Massac1812
Alexander1562
Hamilton1552
Henderson1450
Brown1330
Gallatin1222
Scott1210
Edwards1190
Putnam1150
Schuyler1061
Stark993
Calhoun860
Hardin610
Pope471
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 188066

Reported Deaths: 4439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion28276797
Lake16748382
St. Joseph10922182
Elkhart10739156
Allen9919240
Hamilton7283131
Vanderburgh684480
Tippecanoe468817
Porter431159
Hendricks3756142
Johnson3709150
Monroe361840
Delaware345885
Clark338067
Vigo320152
Madison2926102
LaPorte274568
Kosciusko249730
Cass242326
Warrick225567
Floyd207669
Howard186969
Wayne178438
Marshall172331
Dubois167528
Bartholomew165659
Henry157630
Grant151742
Boone145851
Noble141935
Hancock140945
Jackson135020
Dearborn118728
Morgan114741
Lawrence112340
Clinton110116
Gibson106612
Shelby105342
Daviess104436
Knox99110
Fayette97125
DeKalb95813
LaGrange91516
Harrison91324
Posey87711
Jasper8605
Putnam85818
Miami8095
Steuben77610
Montgomery76522
Adams7449
White71116
Greene65440
Decatur64339
Wabash63012
Scott61716
Whitley5966
Ripley5889
Huntington5776
Clay57312
Wells57314
Starke55811
Randolph54312
Perry53415
Sullivan50314
Spencer4806
Jefferson4796
Jennings46713
Orange46425
Fulton45212
Jay4517
Washington4383
Fountain4243
Franklin41726
Carroll40813
Pike39318
Vermillion3182
Rush3155
Tipton31323
Newton29412
Parke2934
Blackford2906
Owen2701
Martin2170
Pulaski2126
Crawford1811
Brown1663
Ohio1557
Union1370
Benton1271
Warren1231
Switzerland1140
Unassigned0240