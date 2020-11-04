Clear

5 things to know for November 4: Presidential race, Hill & state races, Covid-19, Eta

Concession speeches help maintain peace after elections, but they're not legally required. So what happens when those speeches deviate from tradition?

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Who won the US election: Incumbent President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden? As of this morning, it still isn't clear.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. US presidential election 

Right now, the electoral map looks fairly predictable, with Trump dominating in the South and Biden the Northeast and West Coast. Trump has also picked up the major swing states of Florida and Ohio, but the key battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan are too close to call. So are Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. This was an expected wrinkle, since states are having to add up absentee votes, early votes and day-of votes. While several electoral combinations could make the difference in the race, you'll want to keep your eye on those Rust Belt states. If the race remains unclear over the next day or so, things could get ugly. Early this morning, Trump attacked legitimate vote-counting efforts and said he would go all the way to the Supreme Court to get "all voting to stop." The Trump campaign has also threatened legal action to curtail counting in Pennsylvania, where the typical late start on absentee ballot tabulations could hold up the process.

2. US congressional races

So far, there haven't been too many surprises in Senate contests, but the race for control is still on. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham retained their seats, and the parties traded a pair of flips: Democrat Doug Jones was ousted by Republican Tommy Tuberville (yes, the former Auburn football coach) in Alabama, and Colorado's former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper usurped a Republican Senate seat in his state. In Georgia, the special Senate race between Trump loyalist Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will go to a runoff. Other close races are still going on in Arizona, North Carolina, Maine and Georgia. In the House, prominent Democrats Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley all held onto their seats.

3. Other US ballot decisions

Some voters had to make other notable decisions for their states:

• Arizona and New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, CNN projects.

• South Dakota became the first state to approve both medical and recreational marijuana use on the same day.

Republican Greg Gianforte will be Montana's next governor.

• Colorado voters rejected a proposition that would have tightened restrictions on abortion.

• Louisiana voters added language to their constitution stating it offers no protections for a right to abortion or funding the procedure.

Mississippians approved a new flag design featuring a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust." State leaders decided to replace the old flag, which featured Confederate symbolism, over the summer.

4. Coronavirus 

While Americans voted, watched and waited yesterday, the US recorded 91,000 new coronavirus cases. That's the country's second-highest daily case total ever. More than 50,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus, and those numbers are trending upward in the vast majority of states. Overseas, China and Japan are seeing new spikes, as is India's capital city of New Delhi. There have now been more than 46 million cases of the virus worldwide. Meanwhile, a study has found that pregnant women are more likely to become severely ill and die from Covid-19. Contracting the virus also puts pregnant women at increased risk for premature delivery, it claims.

5. Hurricane Eta 

Hurricane Eta thrashed parts of Central America and is now headed toward the US Gulf Coast as a tropical storm. Eta brought massive storm surges and widespread damage to Nicaragua and Honduras, and ongoing heavy rains could lead to days of life-threatening flash floods and river flooding. The storm is expected to linger in the region for the next few days, dumping even more rain. Then it will travel over the Caribbean and possibly threaten the Gulf Coast and southeastern US by the end of the weekend.

TODAY'S NUMBER

91

That's how many hours a 2-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble of a fallen building after a devastating earthquake hit the Aegean coastal Turkish city of Izmir last week. At least 105 people died and 1,027 were injured after the quake, and this week's rescue of the young girl was a moment of much-needed hope.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"No attack will ever stop the music in Vienna."

A concertgoer at the Vienna State Opera, who was among the people held inside the building by security officials as a terror attack unfolded on the city streets beyond. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which a gunman killed four people and injured 22.

AND FINALLY

Aaaaahhh!

Anyway, here are some goats yelling like humans. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 436265

Reported Deaths: 10161
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1981845517
DuPage26512626
Lake23177524
Will21419448
Kane19337360
Winnebago12043195
St. Clair8552228
Madison7980163
McHenry7616120
Champaign699929
Unassigned6300283
Peoria521785
Sangamon488366
Rock Island468495
McLean457038
Kankakee399781
Macon386164
Kendall322830
Tazewell314460
LaSalle293770
DeKalb289543
Adams234626
Boone223226
Coles222942
Williamson215363
Vermilion203612
Clinton196632
Whiteside189232
Jackson169826
Ogle15238
Knox150922
Randolph144515
Effingham13855
Stephenson134610
Marion123825
Grundy11758
Franklin114111
Morgan109926
Monroe109634
Bureau105519
Jefferson103652
Lee9734
Christian94231
Henry9149
Macoupin89311
McDonough85821
Douglas8539
Union83525
Woodford81717
Livingston80312
Shelby78414
Fayette76224
Montgomery70617
Logan7054
Fulton6912
Crawford6896
Saline67311
Iroquois62520
Jo Daviess6049
Warren58710
Bond5669
Carroll55914
Wayne55018
Perry53416
Moultrie5266
Jersey51721
Cass47811
Pike4708
Johnson4170
Hancock3954
Lawrence3858
Mason37212
Clay36315
Mercer3627
Washington3622
Richland36018
Greene35617
Clark33818
Cumberland3306
De Witt3126
White3045
Piatt3023
Jasper30110
Wabash2656
Pulaski2551
Ford22816
Menard1961
Edgar18511
Marshall1814
Massac1812
Alexander1562
Hamilton1552
Henderson1450
Brown1330
Gallatin1222
Scott1210
Edwards1190
Putnam1150
Schuyler1061
Stark993
Calhoun860
Hardin610
Pope471
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 188066

Reported Deaths: 4439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion28276797
Lake16748382
St. Joseph10922182
Elkhart10739156
Allen9919240
Hamilton7283131
Vanderburgh684480
Tippecanoe468817
Porter431159
Hendricks3756142
Johnson3709150
Monroe361840
Delaware345885
Clark338067
Vigo320152
Madison2926102
LaPorte274568
Kosciusko249730
Cass242326
Warrick225567
Floyd207669
Howard186969
Wayne178438
Marshall172331
Dubois167528
Bartholomew165659
Henry157630
Grant151742
Boone145851
Noble141935
Hancock140945
Jackson135020
Dearborn118728
Morgan114741
Lawrence112340
Clinton110116
Gibson106612
Shelby105342
Daviess104436
Knox99110
Fayette97125
DeKalb95813
LaGrange91516
Harrison91324
Posey87711
Jasper8605
Putnam85818
Miami8095
Steuben77610
Montgomery76522
Adams7449
White71116
Greene65440
Decatur64339
Wabash63012
Scott61716
Whitley5966
Ripley5889
Huntington5776
Clay57312
Wells57314
Starke55811
Randolph54312
Perry53415
Sullivan50314
Spencer4806
Jefferson4796
Jennings46713
Orange46425
Fulton45212
Jay4517
Washington4383
Fountain4243
Franklin41726
Carroll40813
Pike39318
Vermillion3182
Rush3155
Tipton31323
Newton29412
Parke2934
Blackford2906
Owen2701
Martin2170
Pulaski2126
Crawford1811
Brown1663
Ohio1557
Union1370
Benton1271
Warren1231
Switzerland1140
Unassigned0240