Clear

10 tips for voting safely in person on Election Day

Delegates, conventions and recounts, oh my! The United States will vote for President this November in a nationwide election. Here's what you need to know about the process.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Millions of American are heading to the polls today to exercise their cherished right to cast a ballot.

Standing in a slow-moving queue at a polling center certainly raises your risk of catching Covid-19, especially when there is no guarantee the people around you will be wearing masks.

A CNN investigation found most states with mask mandates won't force voters to cover their faces while they cast their ballots.

Nor will people isolating due to a positive test for Covid-19 -- or quarantining because they have been exposed -- be precluded "from exercising their right to vote," a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

"When possible, alternative voting options -- which minimize contact between voters and poll workers -- should be made available for people with Covid-19, those who have symptoms of Covid-19, and those who have been exposed," the spokesperson said.

Having a plan to reduce your risk before you set out for that marathon wait is critical. Here's your cheat sheet to a safer voting experience.

1. Spend most of your wait outdoors

Standing outdoors is definitely safer than indoors because any airflow helps dissipate the virus. So try to find a voting location that keeps indoor waits to a minimum.

"My polling place historically ends up with a two-way line sneaking up and down a large enclosed hallway, which is not something that you would want to do right now," said Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Emory University in Atlanta, in a prior interview.

"You also want to vote at a location that has a separate point of entry and exit to minimize crowds forming in the space. Any time spent indoors should be minimized," she said.

The safest locations will be large sites with good ventilation, such as school gymnasiums, community recreation centers, convention centers and large parking lots, according to the Brennan Center and the Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines.

  • Tip: Do not vote in person if your polling station is located at a high-risk facility, such as a senior care facility.

If you're disabled, not feeling well or at extremely high risk of severe complications from Covid-19, you may be able to take advantage of curbside voting in some states. If you are lucky enough to have that option, be sure the election workers are wearing gloves, a face shield and a face mask before you lower your window.

2. Vote at a less busy time of day

Traditionally, people are most likely to try and vote before or after work or at lunch time. If you can aim for midmorning or early to midafternoon, you may encounter fewer lines.

Stay in touch with local friends on Facebook or a neighborhood site like Nextdoor. People will often post updates about crowds at different times of the day, which you can use to plan your trip.

  • Tip: Make a list of several local polling stations and do a drive-by to check out the line before parking.

3. Avoid crowded ride-sharing services, buses or trains

If you can't drive, don't compromise your safety by using ride-sharing or crowded buses or trains, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If possible, opt for public or private services that will pick you up individually.

"Older people or people with disabilities may be able to get help with getting to their voting place," the CDC writes. "Check if in your area private carpool companies, volunteer organizations or your city public transportation offer these services."

Try to avoid touching items inside the car or transport as much as you can, and use hand sanitizer if you do, the CDC adds. If possible, open all available windows.

  • Tip: Since a long wait in line is likely, be sure to bring water and possibly a folding chair.

4. Carefully choose your mask

Be picky about your mask. Don't wear anything you can hold up and see through. In fact, studies have shown that cotton masks with two or three layers of fabric are more protective than single-ply masks or bandanas. A recent study found bandanas and gaiter masks to be least effective in protection.

Be especially wary of the look-alike N95-type masks being sold at major retail distributors, Sexton said.

"Some of those N95-masks have exhalation valves in them," Sexton said, adding that they may "actually make things worse because it concentrates your breath into that valve, allowing it to come through with some force and the droplets may travel a little farther. So we strongly recommend that people don't wear a mask that has an exhalation valve."

If you must take your mask off for some reason -- such as to take a drink of water -- use hand sanitizer before and after, the CDC says, and bring an extra mask in case the first gets wet or dirty.

5. Cover your nose, please

It's not safe to stand in line with your snout exposed even if your mouth is covered, experts say.

That's because wearing a mask over the mouth but leaving the nose exposed defeats the purpose of a mask, studies have shown. Since the vast majority of us are not mouth breathers, the virus is most likely to enter as you take a breath through your nose.

If your mask is reusable, be sure to toss it into the washer when you get home for a thorough cleaning before wearing it again.

6. Follow social distancing rules

Standing at least 6 feet apart is fast becoming the norm today -- or should be -- to help protect ourselves and others from the virus. That's especially critical if people around you are not wearing masks.

While some people cannot wear a mask due to a disability, others are choosing not to as a political or personal statement. Regardless of the reason, don't respond with words or actions if a person without a mask violates the 6-foot social distancing guidance, advises Hannah Klain, an Equal Justice Works fellow in the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice in New York City.

"If that person refuses to keep their distance, you may want to let a poll worker know and ask the poll worker to politely remind the voter to try to maintain social distancing," she said.

"Voters should not take matters into their own hands and approach an individual who isn't taking safety precautions at the polling place," Klain said. "Instead, the voter should speak to a poll worker about the disruption or notify Election Protection by calling 866-OUR-VOTE."

If you and others are following the 6-foot rule, the most likely interpersonal contact during voting is between the voter and the polling workers checking you in.

"Ideally there'd be a Plexiglas barrier, and in states where voters have to provide ID, they'd be able to just show their ID through the Plexiglas barrier," Klain said.

"Minimizing the number of shared items that voters touch and election workers touch is really critical," she added.

7. Bring sanitizer

Along with that highly protective mask, you should definitely bring disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer with greater than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl alcohol, according to the CDC. That's the level needed to kill most coronaviruses.

Don't be fooled by the "99.9%" effective marketing language you may see on the bottle. Instead, check the ingredients for alcohol levels or look for the US Food and Drug Administration's "Drug Facts" label. You can also check out the FDA list of approved disinfectants.

  • Tip: Don't use any hand sanitizer that's been stored in the car during the summer or left in the sun, the FDA says. Effectiveness will start to breakdown above 105°F.

When you get home, be sure and wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds -- that's the amount of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice (although there are a lot of other songs you can substitute). Soapy bubbles break down the fatty surface of the coronavirus, thus killing it.

8. Bring your own pen or swab

The CDC also suggests bringing your own blue or black pen in case you need to sign something or decide to fill out your absentee ballot and drop it there. You must use blue or black ink for your vote to be counted.

If your voting station has touch-screen voting, you should bring along a cotton swab, finger cover or glove to cast your vote instead of using your finger.

Be sure to immediately discard those aids (peel the glove off from your wrist inside out to avoid cross-contamination).

9. Vote alone

Unless you have a disability that requires assistance, vote alone, experts say. This is not the year to bring your children or other non-voting family members to the voting location.

Be sure to ask any babysitter who stays with your children to wear a mask if they don't live with you, the CDC advises.

10. Review your plan

If you need to fill out registration materials, do that in advance, the CDC says, and bring prepared items with you. To speed up voting and reduce your time inside, If your state has sample ballots, fill that out and take it with you, or make a list.

Are you ready? Double-check with this quick recap:

  • Personal identification, such as driver's license
  • Registration forms and sample ballot
  • Two masks
  • Sanitizing wipes or tissues
  • Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Water
  • Black or blue ink pen
  • Cotton swab or glove

Happy voting!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election 2020: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Image

Winter Car Preparations

Image

Young voters headed to the polls in huge numbers

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 65

Image

New shop open for business in Marshall, Illinois

Image

Barr Reeve Vball State Preview

Image

Loogootee Vball Preps for State

Image

Downtown Terre Haute construction site fencing dressed-up with murals

Image

Free rides to the polls

Image

Final Early Voting Numbers from the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 429749

Reported Deaths: 10093
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1957405510
DuPage26065624
Lake22817523
Will21043446
Kane18972356
Winnebago11800187
St. Clair8466224
Madison7891159
McHenry7416120
Champaign690629
Unassigned6299283
Peoria515579
Sangamon475066
Rock Island461895
McLean453838
Kankakee393081
Macon375359
Kendall313830
Tazewell310259
DeKalb284343
LaSalle284269
Adams230225
Boone220626
Coles219240
Williamson208561
Vermilion200712
Clinton193631
Whiteside185531
Jackson167226
Ogle14858
Knox147721
Randolph141415
Effingham13564
Stephenson13189
Marion122425
Grundy11547
Franklin112210
Monroe108534
Morgan107826
Bureau103819
Jefferson102452
Lee9552
Christian92431
Henry9119
Macoupin87911
Douglas8429
McDonough83621
Union82725
Woodford79817
Livingston79212
Shelby77312
Fayette75024
Montgomery70017
Logan6884
Crawford6866
Fulton6812
Saline65611
Jo Daviess6069
Iroquois59320
Warren5809
Bond5469
Wayne54618
Carroll52114
Moultrie5136
Perry51316
Jersey50721
Cass47611
Pike4608
Johnson4090
Hancock3884
Lawrence3818
Mason3699
Washington3582
Clay35514
Richland35518
Mercer3516
Greene34917
Clark33618
Cumberland3266
De Witt3076
White3025
Jasper29510
Piatt2943
Wabash2646
Pulaski2501
Ford22416
Menard1931
Marshall1793
Edgar17811
Massac1782
Alexander1542
Hamilton1502
Henderson1440
Brown1300
Gallatin1192
Edwards1180
Scott1180
Putnam1070
Stark1023
Schuyler1011
Calhoun850
Hardin590
Pope461
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 185185

Reported Deaths: 4390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27994796
Lake16383378
St. Joseph10787181
Elkhart10505152
Allen9765239
Hamilton7199126
Vanderburgh679578
Tippecanoe462217
Porter417057
Hendricks3724142
Johnson3667149
Monroe358240
Delaware342985
Clark334367
Vigo312049
Madison2898102
LaPorte268468
Kosciusko242130
Cass241526
Warrick223866
Floyd205269
Howard184568
Wayne175136
Marshall169530
Dubois165728
Bartholomew162359
Henry156330
Grant150041
Boone144551
Noble139335
Hancock138744
Jackson132720
Dearborn117428
Lawrence110739
Morgan110541
Clinton108716
Gibson105112
Daviess103636
Shelby103542
Knox97910
Fayette95123
DeKalb93913
Harrison90424
LaGrange88916
Posey87311
Jasper8445
Putnam84317
Miami8015
Steuben7629
Montgomery74422
Adams7199
White69916
Greene64240
Decatur63139
Scott61316
Wabash60311
Whitley5816
Ripley5748
Wells56713
Huntington5665
Clay56011
Starke55210
Perry52914
Randolph51811
Sullivan50114
Spencer4736
Jefferson4675
Orange46125
Jennings44913
Fulton44412
Washington4333
Jay4317
Franklin41226
Fountain4093
Carroll39613
Pike38918
Tipton31023
Vermillion3101
Rush3064
Parke2904
Blackford2886
Newton28812
Owen2671
Martin2170
Pulaski2034
Crawford1801
Brown1623
Ohio1547
Union1360
Benton1241
Warren1161
Switzerland1120
Unassigned0240