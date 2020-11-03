Clear

5 things to know for November 3: Election, Covid-19, Eta, Kabul, Vienna

Delegates, conventions and recounts, oh my! Here's what you need to know about the US election as the United States votes for President this November in a nationwide election.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's Election Day in America, a day marked by uncertainty, political rancor and the unshakeable feeling that we are living through one of the most politically consequential moments in our country's history. We've gathered plenty of resources so you can stay informed. And if you'd rather fall into a deep sleep before the sun sets and skip it all, we have some resources for that, too.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election

What to know at the polls 

By yesterday, more than 96 million Americans had already cast ballots in early in-person and mail-in voting. Local election officials are hoping the early crush actually makes today's proceedings a little smoother.

Find poll locations, closing times and other info for your state here

There's been some concern that the Trump campaign's rhetoric about "poll watchers" may lead to conflicts at some voting locations. Here's the bottom line: Poll watchers can't interfere with the voting process, and their conduct is bound by state regulations. It's also against federal law for anyone to intimidate voters.

What a poll watcher is, and what they do

What to do if your right to vote is challenged by a poll watcher

There are also regulations on what you can wear and how you can act while you're voting. For instance, some states don't allow political attire at the polls. Some states also ban photography, or have very specific rules about what kind of photos you can take and how you can share them. And with all this unfolding in a pandemic, proper voting protocol now also may involve masks, plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer.

What not to wear while voting

A state-by-state guide to voting selfies

How to stay safe while voting this year

Can you change your vote?

How to track your mail-in ballot

Are you having trouble voting in person? Have you received disinformation? Share your story at cnn.com/votingissues.

What to know throughout the day

As usual, the race may come down to a few key states, and this year, all eyes will be on Arizona and Pennsylvania. That could mean delays, since Pennsylvania doesn't even start counting mailed ballots until Election Day.

If you're a minute-by-minute kind of election watcher, here's your go-to page for the latest election news throughout the day

And you can follow lives updates from CNN all day here

Besides who will be president come January, there are a lot of other decisions being made today on the local level, like abortion accessibility and marijuana legality. Puerto Rico is also voting, yet again, on possible statehood.

Brief yourself on other local and national changes on the ballot today

Also, customize your election night experience here -- by state or specific races -- so you can get the information that's most important to you

Misinformation is always a problem, but it's especially damaging on days like today. Recently, a doctored video of Joe Biden was viewed 1 million times before it was taken down from Twitter.

See something suspicious? Check up on the latest misinformation debunks

Once the results start coming in, you may see different networks "call" a state for a candidate at different times. Beware trying to guess a state's outcome by the early returns: The way and order in which states count votes could make it look like one candidate is temporarily leading over another, which is called a "mirage."

Here's how CNN makes election projections

How to spot red and blue mirages in early results

What to know in the coming days

If we do have a winner on election night, or soon after, here's what the next few months will look like. But ultimately, we could be in uncharted territory. Global conflict watchers have warned that the US may see "unfamiliar danger" stemming from the election process.

If we don't have a winner on election night, well, that's its own conundrum. But remember, it wouldn't be the first time. In 2000, it took until December -- and a whole Supreme Court showdown -- for George W. Bush to officially declare victory. While some states have their own earlier reporting deadlines, federal law allows states to report votes until December 8.

So, if we don't know the winner right away, don't panic. There are a lot of things that feel unprecedented about this election, but a delay in results isn't necessarily one of them.

Don't forget your mental health

It's going to be a long election process. Don't feel like you need to be glued to every second of the proceedings. You voted, you did your part, and your worrying isn't going to get those votes counted any faster.

• Avoid falling into hours-long Twitter scrolls of doom. Log out and try to focus your mind elsewhere.

• Stay active. Take a walk, do a little yoga or shake out the jitters in a one-person dance party.

• It may sound counterintuitive to the above, but if you're feeling anxious or sad, allow yourself those emotions. Avoiding negative feelings doesn't make them go away. It just means they'll come out sideways later. Call a friend, journal, or yell politely at the sky.

Here are 50 more ideas for making it through the day, from treating yourself to helping others.

Finally, remember to drink some water. Will that help with anything? Who knows. But we're going to get through this together, and we're going to do it fully hydrated.

2. Coronavirus 

France, Germany and Belgium have gone into partial coronavirus lockdown as Europe faces a wave of new outbreaks. The UK and Italy also plan to further tighten restrictions. Canada is getting battered, too. Three weeks after Canadians celebrated their Thanksgiving holiday, the country is seeing a national spike in cases. That may mean Thanksgiving in the US could also become a superspreader event.

3. Hurricane Eta 

It only took a day for Eta to grow from a tropical storm to a strong Category 4 hurricane. The slow-moving and rapidly intensifying storm is due to make landfall in Nicaragua this morning, bringing potentially catastrophic damage.

4. Kabul university attack

Gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan, killing 19 people including students before police ended the assault. No group has claimed responsibility. It's the second attack on an educational institution in the city in just over a week after a suicide bomber killed 24 people at a different location at the end of October.

5. Vienna attack

At least four people were killed and 14 injured in a terror attack in Vienna, Austria. At least one gunman opened fire in a busy part of the city. Police believe there may have been multiple attackers, but one suspect who was shot dead by police was said to have been "radicalized."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are using dating apps to reach voters in swing states

Here you're thinking you've found a normal person to get socially distanced coffee with, but they just want you for your vote. Sigh.

Netflix is mounting a big Oscars push this year 

The streaming service is putting out its fanciest, most dazzling movies to woo the academy.

A subway train in the Netherlands was saved from a spectacular crash by a giant sculpture in the shape of a whale tail

A LITERAL wild ride. 

We're still disinfecting like mad, and that's a big boon for Clorox

Our countertops -- and the empty Clorox shelves at the grocery store -- have never been cleaner.

'Baby Shark' has become YouTube's most viewed video ever

We're so sorry, parents. You were just starting to forget this song existed, and now it's burrowed back in your head forever.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

No thoughts, just strawberry 

It would be nice to either A) be a tiny turtle or B) eat a strawberry as big as your body. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 429749

Reported Deaths: 10093
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1957405510
DuPage26065624
Lake22817523
Will21043446
Kane18972356
Winnebago11800187
St. Clair8466224
Madison7891159
McHenry7416120
Champaign690629
Unassigned6299283
Peoria515579
Sangamon475066
Rock Island461895
McLean453838
Kankakee393081
Macon375359
Kendall313830
Tazewell310259
DeKalb284343
LaSalle284269
Adams230225
Boone220626
Coles219240
Williamson208561
Vermilion200712
Clinton193631
Whiteside185531
Jackson167226
Ogle14858
Knox147721
Randolph141415
Effingham13564
Stephenson13189
Marion122425
Grundy11547
Franklin112210
Monroe108534
Morgan107826
Bureau103819
Jefferson102452
Lee9552
Christian92431
Henry9119
Macoupin87911
Douglas8429
McDonough83621
Union82725
Woodford79817
Livingston79212
Shelby77312
Fayette75024
Montgomery70017
Logan6884
Crawford6866
Fulton6812
Saline65611
Jo Daviess6069
Iroquois59320
Warren5809
Bond5469
Wayne54618
Carroll52114
Moultrie5136
Perry51316
Jersey50721
Cass47611
Pike4608
Johnson4090
Hancock3884
Lawrence3818
Mason3699
Washington3582
Clay35514
Richland35518
Mercer3516
Greene34917
Clark33618
Cumberland3266
De Witt3076
White3025
Jasper29510
Piatt2943
Wabash2646
Pulaski2501
Ford22416
Menard1931
Marshall1793
Edgar17811
Massac1782
Alexander1542
Hamilton1502
Henderson1440
Brown1300
Gallatin1192
Edwards1180
Scott1180
Putnam1070
Stark1023
Schuyler1011
Calhoun850
Hardin590
Pope461
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 185185

Reported Deaths: 4390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27994796
Lake16383378
St. Joseph10787181
Elkhart10505152
Allen9765239
Hamilton7199126
Vanderburgh679578
Tippecanoe462217
Porter417057
Hendricks3724142
Johnson3667149
Monroe358240
Delaware342985
Clark334367
Vigo312049
Madison2898102
LaPorte268468
Kosciusko242130
Cass241526
Warrick223866
Floyd205269
Howard184568
Wayne175136
Marshall169530
Dubois165728
Bartholomew162359
Henry156330
Grant150041
Boone144551
Noble139335
Hancock138744
Jackson132720
Dearborn117428
Lawrence110739
Morgan110541
Clinton108716
Gibson105112
Daviess103636
Shelby103542
Knox97910
Fayette95123
DeKalb93913
Harrison90424
LaGrange88916
Posey87311
Jasper8445
Putnam84317
Miami8015
Steuben7629
Montgomery74422
Adams7199
White69916
Greene64240
Decatur63139
Scott61316
Wabash60311
Whitley5816
Ripley5748
Wells56713
Huntington5665
Clay56011
Starke55210
Perry52914
Randolph51811
Sullivan50114
Spencer4736
Jefferson4675
Orange46125
Jennings44913
Fulton44412
Washington4333
Jay4317
Franklin41226
Fountain4093
Carroll39613
Pike38918
Tipton31023
Vermillion3101
Rush3064
Parke2904
Blackford2886
Newton28812
Owen2671
Martin2170
Pulaski2034
Crawford1801
Brown1623
Ohio1547
Union1360
Benton1241
Warren1161
Switzerland1120
Unassigned0240