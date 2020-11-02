Clear

Kendall Jenner slammed for Halloween 25th birthday celebration

Social media critics are calling out Kendall Jenner after images from her 25th birthday party showed celebrities and guests seemingly ignoring Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 3:30 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash for her 25th birthday Halloween bash.

The model and reality star dressed up as Pamela Anderson's "Barb Wire" character and had a star-studded gathering at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

According to social media some of the attending celebs went all out, including singer The Weeknd who donned a very realistic get up as Eddie Murphy's character Sherman Klump in the 1996 remake of "The Nutty Professor" which Jenner declared "best dressed" on his verified Instagram account.

But plenty of people weren't thrilled with the party being held in the midst of a pandemic with Covid-19 cases on the rise across the country -- and shared their displeasure on social media.

CNN has reached out to Jenner for comment on the backlash regarding her party.

It's the latest criticism aimed at the Kardashian-Jenner family who are probably the most famous and successful reality TV stars on the planet.

Last week Jenner's elder sister, Kim Kardashian West, was the subject of criticism after she revealed that "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more," Kardashian West tweeted along with photos from her party. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

It sparked a cavalcade of similar postings in which people spoofed and mocked Kardashian West's tweets.

