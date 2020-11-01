Clear
America again has a choice between the past and the future

CNN's Brian Stelter says the upcoming election is a test and that trust must be rebuilt.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

This week, America decides whether the past can hold off the future one more time.

It happened four years ago when Donald Trump scored an Electoral College victory with his turn-back-the-clock campaign to Make America Great Again. He'll have trouble pulling it off again.

That's partly because the pace of demographic change keeps shrinking the America Trump evokes in the rear-view mirror. More than that, his presidency has exposed the inadequacy of yesterday's prescriptions for the challenges America now faces.

Anxiety about change played a central role in putting Trump in the White House. As the first Black president, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama embodied the population shifts that the Census Bureau says will turn Whites into a minority of the American population within a quarter-century. Opinion research into the 2016 contest showed racial resentment as a defining feature of Trump's political base.

CNN's Road to 270: Build your own electoral map

He also benefited from the discomfort of some voters over the prospect that Hillary Clinton, for decades on the leading-edge of feminist advances, would follow Obama's breakthrough to become the first woman president.

The blue-collar, less-educated, rural, conservative Christian Whites who fueled Trump's victory keep shrinking as a proportion of the electorate. Whites will decline from 69% of eligible voters in 2016 to 59% by 2036 as the Hispanic and Asian populations rise, according to projections by the States of Change collaboration between the Brookings Institution and Center for American Progress.

Rising education levels will shrink the proportion of Whites without college degrees from 46% to 34% over that same period. In the last four years alone, Cook Political Report analyst Dave Wasserman has calculated, demographic shifts would be enough to tip the 2020 election to Joe Biden even without changes in the partisan preferences of any group.

A referendum on Trump himself

But preferences have in fact changed. Trump's unapologetically backward-looking vision has driven significant elements of society away.

Business leaders recoiled in 2017 when Trump praised "both sides" after violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden five weeks ago, the President declined an invitation to condemn white supremacists.

Military leaders broke this summer with his defense of Confederate symbols and use of force against racial justice protestors. White suburbanites spurned his "law and order" appeals to the racist hierarchy of the septuagenarian President's upbringing. College-educated White women have defected en masse from a man offering 1950s-vintage promises to "put your husbands back to work."

His insular America First economic priorities have similarly faltered in the political marketplace.

Trump never attempted to fulfill his 2016 talk of deporting all of America's 11 million undocumented residents, which politicians of all stripes acknowledge would produce economic and humanitarian disaster. Congress declined to finance the Mexican border wall he championed as a bulwark against the swelling Hispanic population.

Trump's pledge to "bring back coal" has failed to arrest the transition to cleaner energy as America and the world adjust to the reality of climate change he denies. In February, government figures show, renewable sources generated more American electricity than coal did.

Trump's tariffs have shown no signs of restoring a bygone era of American manufacturing dominance. The Federal Reserve found that, with 75,000 jobs lost, the manufacturing sector lapsed into recession in 2019. Trump's blue-collar base has eroded this fall, to Biden's benefit, in the industrial Midwest.

Trump trailed Biden in the polls long before the pandemic hit. When it did, he both downplayed the crisis publicly and embraced his party's old-school view of a limited federal role in response.

A Supreme Court bet

The failure of his approach -- dramatized this weekend by coronavirus spikes in electoral battlegrounds -- poses a giant obstacle to any last-minute comeback.

For Trump and his party, the campaign's closing days have strengthened one lever for resisting change beyond the voting booth. New Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who has bolstered the Supreme Court's conservative majority to 6-3, refused in her confirmation hearings to specify her views on divisive issues from abortion to gay marriage to climate change.

Nor would Barrett commit to recusing herself from 2020 election litigation in which Trump's trailing campaign seeks to limit ballot-counting. That has given Republicans hope and Democrats fear that the Supreme Court might intervene once again seal a presidential election outcome.

It happened in 2000, when a Republican-friendly Supreme Court secured the Electoral College victory of George W. Bush. But that case, in which justices divided along ideological lines to halt Florida's recount, involved just a single state.

This election presents a dramatically different picture. Biden leads by a wide margin nationally, surveys show, but also by narrower margins in more than enough battleground states to win.

Barring comprehensive polling failures, that gap appears beyond the scope of judicial intervention. Available evidence indicates that, two days before vote-counting begins, the clock on Trump's throwback presidency has run out.

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Mostly clear and a light breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 408648

Reported Deaths: 9994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1864055469
DuPage24696619
Lake21819518
Will19946439
Kane18030351
Winnebago11084186
St. Clair8247224
Madison7554158
McHenry6953121
Champaign658528
Unassigned6324283
Peoria489378
Sangamon445064
McLean439237
Rock Island434995
Kankakee368281
Macon355556
Kendall293830
Tazewell290559
LaSalle265268
DeKalb260543
Adams213624
Coles211140
Boone203825
Williamson201661
Vermilion189311
Clinton187731
Whiteside169130
Jackson163726
Knox141821
Randolph135815
Ogle13548
Effingham12854
Stephenson11829
Marion117023
Grundy10867
Franklin108110
Morgan103226
Monroe101630
Bureau98617
Jefferson97352
Christian88831
Henry8797
Macoupin85411
Lee8402
McDonough81822
Union81025
Douglas7879
Shelby74612
Livingston73012
Woodford72315
Fayette72024
Crawford6766
Montgomery66716
Logan6454
Saline63711
Fulton6222
Warren5619
Jo Daviess5569
Iroquois53919
Bond5329
Wayne53217
Carroll49013
Jersey48521
Perry48516
Cass47411
Moultrie4706
Pike4237
Johnson3920
Lawrence3628
Richland34718
Mason3465
Hancock3454
Washington3392
Clay33514
Greene32917
Clark32818
Cumberland3136
Mercer3116
White2895
De Witt2826
Piatt2822
Jasper28010
Wabash2566
Pulaski2461
Ford21716
Menard1911
Marshall1713
Edgar16711
Massac1652
Alexander1471
Hamilton1432
Henderson1360
Brown1210
Scott1160
Edwards1140
Gallatin1132
Putnam1010
Schuyler1011
Stark963
Calhoun700
Hardin580
Pope441
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 179358

Reported Deaths: 4332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27455796
Lake15726375
St. Joseph10469179
Elkhart10131151
Allen9488237
Hamilton6952124
Vanderburgh659076
Tippecanoe442116
Porter392554
Hendricks3655140
Johnson3564142
Monroe354339
Delaware337581
Clark327067
Vigo303247
Madison2814100
LaPorte259667
Cass239326
Kosciusko230130
Warrick217266
Floyd201069
Howard181068
Wayne170936
Dubois162128
Marshall160230
Bartholomew157159
Henry147130
Grant147040
Boone140650
Hancock135344
Noble134435
Jackson128620
Dearborn112828
Lawrence109039
Morgan107341
Clinton103616
Gibson100912
Shelby100739
Daviess99336
Knox94010
Fayette90722
DeKalb89213
Harrison88024
LaGrange87415
Posey8378
Putnam82517
Jasper7985
Miami7565
Steuben7359
Montgomery71922
White68616
Adams6768
Greene62138
Scott60416
Decatur60139
Ripley5528
Whitley5526
Wabash54810
Clay5459
Wells54313
Huntington5285
Starke50910
Randolph50111
Sullivan49514
Perry46314
Spencer4596
Orange45125
Jefferson4405
Fulton42911
Jennings42713
Washington4263
Jay4136
Franklin40526
Fountain3853
Carroll37913
Pike37918
Tipton30123
Vermillion3001
Rush2954
Blackford2836
Parke2784
Newton26212
Owen2331
Martin2130
Pulaski1944
Crawford1761
Brown1593
Ohio1487
Union1310
Benton1200
Warren1151
Switzerland1090
Unassigned0236