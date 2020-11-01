Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thai King addresses protesters in rare public comments, saying he 'loves them all the same'

As mass anti-government protests build across Thailand and calls for reform of the monarchy grow, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has called his country "the land of compromise," suggesting there may be a way out of the months-long political impasse. Channel 4 News' Jonathan Miller reports.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Jonathan Miller, Kocha Olarn, and Helen Regan, CNN

As mass anti-government protests build across Thailand and calls for reform of the monarchy grow, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has called his country "the land of compromise," suggesting there may be a way out of the months-long political impasse.

The Thai King made his first public comments on the pro-democracy demonstrations that have gripped the country for more than four months in an exclusive rare joint interview with CNN and Channel 4 News during a royal function at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday.

Asked about what he would say to the protesters who have been on the streets calling for reform, King Vajiralongkorn told CNN "no comment," before adding, "We love them all the same. We love them all the same. We love them all the same."

Asked whether there was any room for compromise with protesters who are demanding a curb on his powers, Vajiralongkorn said that, "Thailand is the land of compromise."

This is the first time that the 68-year-old monarch has spoken to foreign media since 1979 when he was Crown Prince.

In a rare move for the palace, members of the international press had been invited to sit among crowds of royalist supporters waiting to see the King. Usually, only the royal news teams are allowed to cover this kind of annual royal function, especially at the Grand Palace -- a sign that the King may be keen to improve his image internationally as the mass protest movement poses a direct challenge to his rule.

King Vajiralongkorn had on Sunday taken part in a religious ceremony to mark the change of the season at the Grand Palace. The King changed the costume of the Emerald Buddha statue -- the most important statue of the Buddha in Thailand -- marking the official transition from the rainy season to winter.

Dressed in yellow, thousands of pro-monarchy supporters gathered at the palace and were greeted by King Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and the King's daughter Princess Sirivannavari.

The Princess told CNN that Thailand is a peaceful country, saying "we love the Thai people, no matter what."

Student-led protests have been ongoing almost daily across Thailand since July, attracting tens of thousands of people calling for a new constitution, the dissolution of parliament and resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha -- the former army general who seized power in a 2014 coup.

A core demand of the demonstrations has been reform of Thailand's powerful monarchy to ensure the King is answerable to the constitution.

It's the biggest challenge to the ruling establishment in decades, with young people publicly breaking entrenched taboos on speaking openly about the royal family in public. Thailand has some of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, and criticizing the King, Queen, or heir apparent can lead to a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

As Thailand grapples with an economic downturn exacerbated by measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, protesters have begun to scrutinize King Vajiralongkorn's immense wealth and power.

Vajiralongkorn has consolidated his power by expanding his own appointed military unit, the King's Guard. He has also vastly increased his personal wealth and transferred billions of dollars' worth of royal assets held by the Thai Crown directly into his control.

Protesters say that Thailand cannot achieve true democracy until the top-down ruling establishment made up of the monarchy, military and wealthy political elites is reformed.

The King's comments come as the political crisis in Thailand is in danger of morphing into a diplomatic problem with Germany, where the Thai King spends much of his time.

Last Monday, thousands of Thai protesters marched to the German embassy in Bangkok calling on the German government to investigate whether the King has conducted state business during his time in the country. In a letter submitted to the German Embassy in Thailand, protesters also requested the German government probe the King's tax records.

Berlin has said it would be unacceptable for Vajiralongkorn to conduct politics from Germany and the country's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it is continuing to look into his activities while on German soil.

"We are monitoring this long-term," Maas said at a news conference last Monday. "It will have immediate consequences if there are things that we assess to be illegal."

In an extraordinary session of parliament on Monday, Prayut dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign but indicated that the government supported amending the constitution.

The session failed to produce any results to ease the political crisis, instead the formation of a national reconciliation committee was proposed.

The King returned to Thailand in early October for a series of royal duties and official functions.

Dozens of protesters have been arrested under an emergency decree imposed shortly after the King's arrival in Thailand. The emergency measures, which banned public gatherings of more than four people in the capital, followed more than a week of daily anti-government protests in Bangkok and other cities.

Charges have ranged from smaller offenses to more serious crimes such as sedition, which carries a maximum seven years in prison, and violating the Computer Crime Act. Two activists were arrested on charges of attempting violence against the Queen, after her motorcade was obstructed by anti-government crowds, and face a possible life sentence.

Prime Minister Prayut, with approval from the King, has since lifted those measures. But the demonstrations continue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Mostly sunny and very windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

XC State Finals

Image

Barr-Reeve Volleyball Semi-State

Image

Loogootee Vball Semi State

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Church distributes huge bags of candy

Image

Zombie Apocalypse 5K benefits FSA Counseling

Image

Haunted house safety precautions

Image

Keeping the polls clean

Image

Indiana business owners fear COVID-19 shutdown

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 408648

Reported Deaths: 9994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1864055469
DuPage24696619
Lake21819518
Will19946439
Kane18030351
Winnebago11084186
St. Clair8247224
Madison7554158
McHenry6953121
Champaign658528
Unassigned6324283
Peoria489378
Sangamon445064
McLean439237
Rock Island434995
Kankakee368281
Macon355556
Kendall293830
Tazewell290559
LaSalle265268
DeKalb260543
Adams213624
Coles211140
Boone203825
Williamson201661
Vermilion189311
Clinton187731
Whiteside169130
Jackson163726
Knox141821
Randolph135815
Ogle13548
Effingham12854
Stephenson11829
Marion117023
Grundy10867
Franklin108110
Morgan103226
Monroe101630
Bureau98617
Jefferson97352
Christian88831
Henry8797
Macoupin85411
Lee8402
McDonough81822
Union81025
Douglas7879
Shelby74612
Livingston73012
Woodford72315
Fayette72024
Crawford6766
Montgomery66716
Logan6454
Saline63711
Fulton6222
Warren5619
Jo Daviess5569
Iroquois53919
Bond5329
Wayne53217
Carroll49013
Jersey48521
Perry48516
Cass47411
Moultrie4706
Pike4237
Johnson3920
Lawrence3628
Richland34718
Mason3465
Hancock3454
Washington3392
Clay33514
Greene32917
Clark32818
Cumberland3136
Mercer3116
White2895
De Witt2826
Piatt2822
Jasper28010
Wabash2566
Pulaski2461
Ford21716
Menard1911
Marshall1713
Edgar16711
Massac1652
Alexander1471
Hamilton1432
Henderson1360
Brown1210
Scott1160
Edwards1140
Gallatin1132
Putnam1010
Schuyler1011
Stark963
Calhoun700
Hardin580
Pope441
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 179358

Reported Deaths: 4332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27455796
Lake15726375
St. Joseph10469179
Elkhart10131151
Allen9488237
Hamilton6952124
Vanderburgh659076
Tippecanoe442116
Porter392554
Hendricks3655140
Johnson3564142
Monroe354339
Delaware337581
Clark327067
Vigo303247
Madison2814100
LaPorte259667
Cass239326
Kosciusko230130
Warrick217266
Floyd201069
Howard181068
Wayne170936
Dubois162128
Marshall160230
Bartholomew157159
Henry147130
Grant147040
Boone140650
Hancock135344
Noble134435
Jackson128620
Dearborn112828
Lawrence109039
Morgan107341
Clinton103616
Gibson100912
Shelby100739
Daviess99336
Knox94010
Fayette90722
DeKalb89213
Harrison88024
LaGrange87415
Posey8378
Putnam82517
Jasper7985
Miami7565
Steuben7359
Montgomery71922
White68616
Adams6768
Greene62138
Scott60416
Decatur60139
Ripley5528
Whitley5526
Wabash54810
Clay5459
Wells54313
Huntington5285
Starke50910
Randolph50111
Sullivan49514
Perry46314
Spencer4596
Orange45125
Jefferson4405
Fulton42911
Jennings42713
Washington4263
Jay4136
Franklin40526
Fountain3853
Carroll37913
Pike37918
Tipton30123
Vermillion3001
Rush2954
Blackford2836
Parke2784
Newton26212
Owen2331
Martin2130
Pulaski1944
Crawford1761
Brown1593
Ohio1487
Union1310
Benton1200
Warren1151
Switzerland1090
Unassigned0236