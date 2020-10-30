Clear

US coronavirus cases surpass 9 million driven by 'silent epidemic' of asymptomatic infections

The US topped a record 9 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and surpassing 229,000 deaths, days away from the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Nick Watt reports 1 million of the confirmed cases were added in two weeks' time.

By Susannah Cullinane and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Coronavirus infections passed 9 million on Friday with the virus spreading across the United States at a faster rate than previously seen.

The US added 1 million new Covid-19 cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases and multiple states continue reporting their highest daily case counts since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is the fastest the country has added 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.

The latest surge of cases appears to be driven by patients with no symptoms, said Dr. Robert Redfield, the director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A "silent epidemic" of asymptomatic Covid-19 infections is "moving amongst 12- to 30-year-olds" and then making the jump to older people, Redfield told SiriusXM Doctor Radio Reports on Friday.

"This is what is driving the expansion that we're seeing in the outbreak across the country right now," he said.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the US reached a record high on Thursday when health officials reported 88,521 new cases. On Friday, there have been an additional 73,590 cases and 700 deaths reported so far.

In Florida, health officials reported more than 5,500 cases on Friday, pushing the state's case count past 800,0000 cumulative cases. Florida is the third state to surpass that mark, behind California and Texas, according to Johns Hopkins data.

"This is the hardest point in this pandemic right now -- the next two months," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "We can't give up our guard right now."

On Thursday, nine other states reported their record high single-day of new cases ever, Johns Hopkins reported: Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota and Ohio.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine says it is most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from the coronavirus -- three times more than the current rate.

And it could get much worse.

"If states do not react to rising numbers by re-imposing mandates, cumulative deaths could reach 514,000 by the same date," the IHME said in its latest forecast.

"The fall/winter surge should lead to a daily death toll that is approximately three times higher than now by mid-January. Hospital systems, particularly ICUs, are expected to be under extreme stress in December and January in 18 states."

And hospitals are already under increased strain. As of Thursday, more than 46,000 people were hospitalized, according to the Covid Tracking Project, with all but 11 states seeing a rise in hospitalizations this week.

States continue to break daily case count records

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 2,089 cases Friday, marking the state's highest one-day total since May.

Murphy told CNN Friday that he attributed the rise in cases to the cold, "fatigue" and indoor private gatherings.

Also Friday, Florida officials said the state had 5,592 more cases for a total of more than 800,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

South Dakota reported a record daily high of Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 1,389 new cases.

Forty-three states have shown an increase in cases compared to last week, with five holding steady and two -- Oklahoma and Louisiana -- reporting a decline, according to JHU.

New Mexico reported 1,082 cases Thursday -- a record -- and a top health care executive there sounded the alarm about the direction of Covid-19 spread in his state.

Illinois also reported a daily high of new cases for the second time in a week with 6,363 new cases Thursday.

The total number of cases statewide now stands at 395,458, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH announced that Region 3 would go into Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Nine of the state's 11 regions will now be under resurgence mitigation measures due to the high average positivity rates.

Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio also reported their highest daily Covid-19 totals Thursday, with 2,872, 1,222 and 3,590 new positive cases respectively.

Officials warn against traditional get-togethers

The Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new cases Thursday, also breaking the state's single-day record.

"Preliminary data show this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide," the OHA said in a written statement. The state's coronavirus death toll is now 673.

Health officials are strongly encouraging Oregonians to forgo traditional Halloween trick-or-treating and get-togethers this year.

Murphy urged New Jersey residents not to take family members out of nursing homes for Thanksgiving.

"It's cold, it's rainy, our numbers are up. It gives me no joy to say you can't bring mom or dad out of the nursing home," Murphy said. "It gives me no joy to say you can't have your normal Thanksgiving."

Higher rates of Covid-19 after Trump campaign rallies

A CNN investigation of 17 Trump campaign rallies finds that 14 of the host counties had an increased rate of new Covid-19 cases one month after the rally.

The 17 rallies occurred between August 17 and September 26. CNN evaluated the rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents at four weeks before the rally, on the rally date, and four weeks after the rally at the county level and at the state level.

Of the 14 host counties that had increased infection rates, eight of them had declining rates of infection in the month before the rally. The other six counties already had increasing rates of infection in that preceding month.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 400159

Reported Deaths: 9945
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1836495463
DuPage24240617
Lake21608518
Will19516434
Kane17738351
Winnebago10930185
St. Clair8173223
Madison7440157
McHenry6815121
Champaign646228
Peoria483077
Unassigned4770270
McLean432437
Sangamon432264
Rock Island426395
Kankakee358781
Macon344555
Kendall286930
Tazewell285358
LaSalle258467
DeKalb252443
Adams207123
Coles205840
Boone199825
Williamson197961
Clinton185631
Vermilion183011
Whiteside164630
Jackson161126
Knox138221
Randolph133815
Ogle13178
Effingham12664
Marion114723
Stephenson11299
Franklin105910
Grundy10477
Monroe100030
Morgan99925
Bureau95517
Jefferson93952
Henry8697
Christian86830
Macoupin84311
Union80225
McDonough79921
Lee7872
Douglas7429
Shelby73212
Fayette71924
Livingston70711
Woodford69215
Crawford6686
Montgomery65616
Logan6224
Saline6139
Fulton5901
Jo Daviess5479
Warren5419
Iroquois52719
Bond5259
Wayne51915
Jersey48221
Perry47816
Cass47011
Carroll45712
Moultrie4536
Pike4067
Johnson3850
Lawrence3558
Mason3425
Richland34218
Washington3322
Hancock3314
Clay33014
Clark31718
Greene31615
Cumberland3116
Mercer2996
White2794
De Witt2756
Jasper27510
Piatt2731
Pulaski2461
Wabash2436
Ford21115
Menard1881
Marshall1703
Edgar16511
Massac1612
Alexander1451
Hamilton1392
Henderson1320
Brown1220
Edwards1120
Gallatin1122
Scott1120
Putnam980
Schuyler981
Stark943
Calhoun660
Hardin560
Pope431
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 172730

Reported Deaths: 4260
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26807796
Lake15074371
St. Joseph10092174
Elkhart9783146
Allen9123235
Hamilton6697120
Vanderburgh640572
Tippecanoe424616
Porter372351
Hendricks3532139
Monroe345038
Johnson3438132
Delaware326378
Clark318865
Vigo293042
Madison270398
LaPorte248867
Cass234426
Kosciusko219529
Warrick212166
Floyd193369
Howard176267
Wayne156933
Dubois155727
Marshall154930
Bartholomew153259
Grant141240
Henry140530
Boone134850
Hancock130244
Noble129335
Jackson125420
Dearborn109728
Lawrence104238
Morgan103040
Gibson98212
Clinton97816
Daviess96036
Shelby95737
Knox89210
LaGrange85115
Fayette84922
Harrison83524
DeKalb82413
Posey8058
Putnam80017
Jasper7395
Miami7205
Steuben7059
Montgomery66622
White65816
Adams6337
Greene60838
Scott57916
Decatur56239
Whitley5216
Ripley5178
Wabash5079
Wells50412
Huntington4985
Clay4927
Starke4929
Sullivan48114
Spencer4436
Randolph43911
Orange43625
Perry42114
Jefferson4165
Fulton4159
Washington4143
Jennings40213
Franklin39625
Jay3816
Pike37018
Carroll36413
Fountain3643
Tipton29423
Vermillion2911
Rush2734
Parke2724
Blackford2555
Newton24411
Owen2251
Martin2070
Pulaski1874
Crawford1691
Brown1523
Ohio1457
Union1280
Benton1160
Switzerland1070
Warren1021
Unassigned0236