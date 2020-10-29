Clear

Will.i.am hopes 'LOVE' will drive voters to the polls

Becky Anderson asks Grammy Award-winning artist Will.i.am about his new music video, "LOVE", in support of Joe Biden and his message to voters ahead of the US Election.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Emmet Lyons, CNN

Twelve years ago, it was Will.i.am's star-studded spoken word video "Yes We Can" that provided the soundtrack to Barack Obama's historic run for the presidency.

Now, with less than a week to go until this year's election, the six-time Grammy award-winning artist is once again using his talents to support the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

Will.i.am's group Black Eyed Peas have teamed up with Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson to release "The LOVE," an adaption of the band's 2003 global smash hit, "Where is the Love."

"The LOVE" carries familiar stylistic echoes of the 2008 "Yes We Can Video," and uses portions of Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention speech in the opening and closing verses.

The project features an array of activists, including the surviving family members of George Floyd and Jacob Blake. The video opens with Biden himself citing the words of civil rights icon Ella Baker, "Give light, and people will find the way."

In a year of racial reckoning for the United States, the video has already recorded nearly 30 million views since it was released last week. Both Vice President Biden and Michelle Obama have shared it with their followers on Twitter in an effort to mobilize voters.

In an email correspondence, CNN asked Will.i.am about his message to voters, how the collaboration with Hudson came together, and what he hopes to see for America in 2021. The exchange, lightly edited for length and clarity, follows below.

What drove you to make the video?

America is seriously divided and in crisis due to mismanagement, or I should say non-management of the Covid pandemic. For a nation that has the best healthcare in the world, we are the worst performing in terms of case counts and deaths. The economic and family hardships are also enormous. It will take years to claw back from this mess.

Was this video made for, or by the Biden / Harris campaign?

No. This is an independent artistic project of Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson. No input or funds came from the campaign.

How did Jennifer Hudson get involved?

Jennifer is a good friend and collaborator. We were Coaches on "The Voice UK" together and also pulled together "#Sing4Life" with Bono and Yoshiki when the pandemic isolation first started. Jennifer is from Chicago, a city hard-hit by gun violence, systemic racism and poverty. We both feel it is our duty -- we are compelled to remind America about the harsh realities we all face.

You have included many important family survivors and activists. How did they come to the project, and agree to participate?

Black Eyed Peas have stood and marched alongside victims of violence, police brutality, economic injustice, and immigration policies that don't work. We called the families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Alvin Cole and Breanna Taylor to ask for their support and they were all in.

Why was it important to include these families and crusaders in the video?

When a crisis situation arises, it's often individual citizens and local community activists who lead the charge to turn around a bad situation. In the situations shown in "The LOVE" the government is not, or has not come to help us -- we must help ourselves.

Famously, you made the "Yes We Can" video for Barack Obama in 2008. In a world where the digital landscape is far more fragmented and polarized, do you think you can have the same impact with this?

The goal of "The LOVE" is to show people, and remind them what has happened to America. We are no longer a beacon of hope, a leader that everyone in the world looks to. The tension, the divide, the public hatred -- these are all conditions made worse by the current administration. We hope that "The LOVE" also moves people like "Yes We Can" did -- to get them out to the polls to vote.

What was it about Biden's DNC speech in particular that made you want to include it in the song?

Biden's speech connected with us -- his calming influence, and the call to get America back on track and to unite us is vital. With a sense of shared purpose and unity, we can begin to turn things around, to make things better for everyone, regardless of party, race, religion, or economic situation.

Why is it so important for the youth, especially in minority communities, to vote in this election?

Young voters in the US like to get involved in rallies and social media but they don't always show up to vote. As the largest group of voters, these first-time young voters truly have the change to drive the outcome of this election. Black Americans fought and died to earn the right to vote, yet some don't show up to vote. Voters of color have been targeted with misinformation, that their votes don't matter. Not true! If you believe this, they have won. Don't let anyone intimidate you -- get out there and vote.

What do you hope to see in 2021?

The top issues that Biden-Harris administration must tackle are a matter of life and death: get the covid crisis under control, address police brutality and community policing, and work toward true equality -- economic, education, access to healthcare and public safety.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation and COVID-19

Image

Harvest Season in Dry Conditions

Image

Vigo County High School's going back to A-B schedule

Image

436 students, 66 staff members in quarantine within Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Golden Apple: Kerry Travis

Image

Halloween celebrations looking different this year, how to be festive while staying safe

Image

Thursday: Heavy rain, breezy. High: 52

Image

Washington football

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

IHSA Basketball season on

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 393797

Reported Deaths: 9889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1811085450
DuPage23780615
Lake21373514
Will19141430
Kane17421348
Winnebago10703182
St. Clair8096221
Madison7373157
McHenry6671121
Champaign639028
Unassigned4786270
Peoria474877
McLean430138
Sangamon424863
Rock Island417393
Kankakee350581
Macon330854
Tazewell280956
Kendall279730
LaSalle255465
DeKalb246942
Coles203040
Adams200422
Boone195325
Williamson193861
Clinton182829
Vermilion181011
Jackson158426
Whiteside158430
Knox136221
Randolph131415
Ogle12717
Effingham12264
Marion110220
Stephenson10759
Franklin103310
Grundy10197
Morgan98324
Monroe97130
Bureau94817
Jefferson92052
Henry8637
Christian84629
Macoupin82911
Union79925
McDonough78920
Lee7692
Douglas7339
Shelby71512
Fayette69924
Livingston69210
Woodford67615
Crawford6636
Montgomery64416
Logan6144
Saline5969
Fulton5571
Jo Daviess5369
Warren5299
Bond5189
Iroquois51519
Wayne50914
Jersey48121
Cass46811
Perry46516
Moultrie4436
Carroll43712
Pike3887
Johnson3760
Lawrence3518
Richland34218
Washington3272
Clay32413
Hancock3214
Mason3175
Clark31417
Cumberland3086
Greene29915
Mercer2876
De Witt2756
White2744
Jasper27210
Piatt2651
Pulaski2451
Wabash2415
Ford20814
Menard1881
Marshall1663
Edgar15910
Massac1582
Alexander1361
Hamilton1352
Henderson1310
Brown1170
Edwards1140
Gallatin1102
Scott1090
Putnam980
Schuyler931
Stark923
Calhoun640
Hardin560
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 169112

Reported Deaths: 4227
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26448794
Lake14804364
St. Joseph9866173
Elkhart9549145
Allen8886235
Hamilton6541119
Vanderburgh626970
Tippecanoe409816
Porter361451
Hendricks3472138
Monroe342638
Johnson3352131
Delaware318577
Clark312965
Vigo288341
Madison260797
LaPorte244165
Cass232725
Kosciusko214729
Warrick208965
Floyd190569
Howard172566
Dubois153526
Marshall152829
Bartholomew150758
Wayne149833
Grant138140
Henry137730
Boone132550
Noble127335
Hancock127144
Jackson123319
Dearborn105828
Lawrence102238
Morgan100940
Gibson96712
Clinton95216
Shelby94536
Daviess94136
Knox86110
LaGrange83115
Harrison82424
Fayette81022
DeKalb80011
Putnam78817
Posey7837
Jasper7235
Miami6985
Steuben6849
Montgomery65322
White64016
Adams6177
Greene59438
Scott56916
Decatur54739
Whitley5086
Ripley5018
Wells49011
Wabash4899
Clay4757
Sullivan47414
Starke47310
Huntington4725
Spencer4336
Orange43225
Randolph42711
Fulton4118
Jefferson4095
Perry40414
Washington3983
Jennings39613
Franklin38825
Pike36718
Fountain3563
Carroll35213
Jay3516
Vermillion2871
Tipton28623
Rush2654
Parke2644
Blackford2525
Newton24111
Owen2211
Martin2050
Pulaski1814
Crawford1661
Brown1523
Ohio1377
Union1240
Benton1130
Switzerland1030
Warren1021
Unassigned0236