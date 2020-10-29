Clear

US economy grew a record 33.1% annual rate last quarter but the pandemic remains an enormous threat

GDP grew at an annualized rate of 33.1% between July and September, recovering much of the ground it lost in the spring. But the jobs crisis persists - 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy in the summer recovered much of the historically enormous ground it lost in the spring, expanding at the fastest rate on record in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Still, the recovery remains incomplete. The economic crisis that Covid-19 brought on is far from over, and the pandemic threatens to plunge the American economy into turmoil again as infection numbers continue to rise rapidly across the country.

The third quarter, however, was one for the record books. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — grew at an annualized and seasonally adjusted rate of 33.1% between July and September. This was a faster rate of expansion than economists had predicted.

It was also the fastest growth rate since the government began to track quarterly GDP data in 1947. It represented a sharp, albeit partial, recovery from the prior three months, when the economy contracted at an annualized, seasonally adjusted rate of 31.4%.

The government reports GDP as an annualized rate, which assumes that the growth rate from one quarter to another will continue for a full year. This practice makes it easier to compare data over time.

But with the unprecedented economic woes of the pandemic, some economists suggest actual GDP growth is the better metric to tell the story of America's economy.

Looking at the quarterly data alone, GDP grew 7.4% from the second to the third quarter, compared with a 9% decline between the first and second quarter.

The rapid growth reflects the restarting of the economy after the spring lockdown, but America is not out of the woods yet.

"This is going to be seized upon by both ends of the political spectrum as either evidence of the strength of the post-lockdown economic rebound or a cursory warning that the gains could be short-lived," said Aberdeen Standard Investments senior global economist James McCann in emailed comments.

There's truth to both sides: the economy did partially rebound as lockdown restrictions eased. But the big boost is behind us and Covid-19 infections are rising again. On top of that, Congress remains at an impasse on another stimulus package.

Even though the third quarter's annualized growth rate was a larger number than the decline in the second quarter, it doesn't mean the economy has fully bounced back.

The drop between April and June was so severe that even though the third quarter increase was large, it's starting from a much lower base. Comparing the size of the economy in the third quarter to the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of last year hammers this home: Overall, economic activity is still $670 billion, or 3.5% below where it was at the end of 2019.

Not yet back to normal

The National Bureau of Economic Research said the pandemic recession started in February. It defines a recession as the period between the peak of economic activity and its nadir. Whether the recession is officially behind us isn't clear yet. If it is, it would have been much shorter than the average downturn.

But economists worry that the economy is slowing down again in the final three months of the year. Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections are spiking again and worries about renewed lockdown restrictions that could deepen the pandemic recession. In Europe, rising infection rates have already led to tighter rules.

The Back-to-Normal Index created by Moody's Analytics and CNN Business shows economic activity has barely changed in weeks.

Millions of people are still unemployed and rely on government benefits to make ends meet. As of September, the US labor market was still down 10.7 million jobs compared with pre-pandemic times.

Personal income fell in the third quarter, decreasing $541 billion following a $1.45 trillion increase in the second quarter, as the effect from pandemic programs, including stimulus checks waned.

Supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 per week expired at the end of July and have only partially been matched by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

As the impact of those stimulus programs wanes, it could hold back the recovery. That's because the US economy relies heavily on consumer spending.

Between July and September, a big increase in consumer spending, particularly on health care, food services and accommodation, as well as cars, drove the economy's bump. Overall, though, spending on services remains well below its pre-pandemic high.

On the other end of the spectrum, federal, state and local government spending decreased and the country imported more foreign goods, which is subtracted from GDP.

Economists expect much more modest growth — far below the 10% annualized mark — in the final quarter of the year. It will take until the end of 2021 for economic output to get back to where it was before the virus hit, said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 393797

Reported Deaths: 9889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1811085450
DuPage23780615
Lake21373514
Will19141430
Kane17421348
Winnebago10703182
St. Clair8096221
Madison7373157
McHenry6671121
Champaign639028
Unassigned4786270
Peoria474877
McLean430138
Sangamon424863
Rock Island417393
Kankakee350581
Macon330854
Tazewell280956
Kendall279730
LaSalle255465
DeKalb246942
Coles203040
Adams200422
Boone195325
Williamson193861
Clinton182829
Vermilion181011
Jackson158426
Whiteside158430
Knox136221
Randolph131415
Ogle12717
Effingham12264
Marion110220
Stephenson10759
Franklin103310
Grundy10197
Morgan98324
Monroe97130
Bureau94817
Jefferson92052
Henry8637
Christian84629
Macoupin82911
Union79925
McDonough78920
Lee7692
Douglas7339
Shelby71512
Fayette69924
Livingston69210
Woodford67615
Crawford6636
Montgomery64416
Logan6144
Saline5969
Fulton5571
Jo Daviess5369
Warren5299
Bond5189
Iroquois51519
Wayne50914
Jersey48121
Cass46811
Perry46516
Moultrie4436
Carroll43712
Pike3887
Johnson3760
Lawrence3518
Richland34218
Washington3272
Clay32413
Hancock3214
Mason3175
Clark31417
Cumberland3086
Greene29915
Mercer2876
De Witt2756
White2744
Jasper27210
Piatt2651
Pulaski2451
Wabash2415
Ford20814
Menard1881
Marshall1663
Edgar15910
Massac1582
Alexander1361
Hamilton1352
Henderson1310
Brown1170
Edwards1140
Gallatin1102
Scott1090
Putnam980
Schuyler931
Stark923
Calhoun640
Hardin560
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 169112

Reported Deaths: 4227
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26448794
Lake14804364
St. Joseph9866173
Elkhart9549145
Allen8886235
Hamilton6541119
Vanderburgh626970
Tippecanoe409816
Porter361451
Hendricks3472138
Monroe342638
Johnson3352131
Delaware318577
Clark312965
Vigo288341
Madison260797
LaPorte244165
Cass232725
Kosciusko214729
Warrick208965
Floyd190569
Howard172566
Dubois153526
Marshall152829
Bartholomew150758
Wayne149833
Grant138140
Henry137730
Boone132550
Noble127335
Hancock127144
Jackson123319
Dearborn105828
Lawrence102238
Morgan100940
Gibson96712
Clinton95216
Shelby94536
Daviess94136
Knox86110
LaGrange83115
Harrison82424
Fayette81022
DeKalb80011
Putnam78817
Posey7837
Jasper7235
Miami6985
Steuben6849
Montgomery65322
White64016
Adams6177
Greene59438
Scott56916
Decatur54739
Whitley5086
Ripley5018
Wells49011
Wabash4899
Clay4757
Sullivan47414
Starke47310
Huntington4725
Spencer4336
Orange43225
Randolph42711
Fulton4118
Jefferson4095
Perry40414
Washington3983
Jennings39613
Franklin38825
Pike36718
Fountain3563
Carroll35213
Jay3516
Vermillion2871
Tipton28623
Rush2654
Parke2644
Blackford2525
Newton24111
Owen2211
Martin2050
Pulaski1814
Crawford1661
Brown1523
Ohio1377
Union1240
Benton1130
Switzerland1030
Warren1021
Unassigned0236