Clear

Jack Nicklaus endorses Donald Trump ahead of US presidential election

Jack Nicklaus became the oldest player to ever win in Augusta at the age of 46. With Nicklaus' son as his caddy, it was a moment the two will never forget.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Golf great Jack Nicklaus says he has voted for US President Donald Trump and has encouraged other American voters to do the same ahead of next week's election.

In a social media post, the 18-time major winner and arguably the greatest golfer of all time wrote that Trump's "love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear" during the President's first term.

Trump pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter profile, describing the endorsement as a "great honor."

Nicklaus added in his statement: "I have had the privilege over the last three-and-a-half years to get to know our current President a little more as his term progressed.

"I have been very disappointed at what he's had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country.

"He has delivered on his promises. He's worked for the average person."

The 80-year-old concluded the post by saying he "strongly recommend(s) you consider Donald J. Trump for another four years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!"

Nicklaus' tweet has been widely shared and has received over 20,000 replies.

Nicknamed the Golden Bear, Nicklaus captured his record haul of 18 major titles between 1962 and 1986 and also claimed 73 PGA Tour wins over the course of his career. Only Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, both with 82, have more.

READ: The inside story of the Ryder Cup's postponement

Nicklaus has played golf with Trump in the past and told Bloomberg the President "plays a little bit like I do -- he doesn't really ever finish many holes, but he can hit the ball and he goes out and plays and he just enjoys it."

He said earlier this year that he and his wife had both tested positive for Covid-19 in March but were "very, very fortunate" that he had a sore throat and a cough and his wife Barbara was asymptomatic.

Sports stars register to vote

Meanwhile, the NFL has announced that 90% of active players are registered to vote.

The league and its Players Association launched NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives in August to "encourage voter education, registration and activation," and since then several clubs have registered all their players to vote.

The NFL also said that half the league's teams are using their stadiums and/or stadium facilities for "election-related activities," including early voting or Election Day polling sites.

A number of athletes, including NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Mahomes, Lakers star LeBron James and sprinter Allyson Felix, also spoke out against voter suppression with the launch of the "More Than A Vote" campaign.

Across the US, counties with larger minority populations have fewer polling places and poll workers per voter, and since 2010, the number of states that have imposed voter ID restrictions has risen to 36, according to an ACLU report earlier this year.

Specifically, the "More Than A Vote" campaign intends to empower the Black community to "know their voting rights" ahead of the election.

In a conversation with former President Barrack Obama for the HBO Series "The Shop," James recently revealed that he believes his mom has voted for the first time this election.

"She sent me video today, after she voted she had her sticker on her chest, she was so damn proud of herself and I was so proud of her," James said.

"It's a beautiful thing. There is some change happening."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Kerry Travis

Image

Halloween celebrations looking different this year, how to be festive while staying safe

Image

Thursday: Heavy rain, breezy. High: 52

Image

Washington football

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

IHSA Basketball season on

Image

Vigo County officials take extra steps to keep voters safe at the polls

Image

Daviess County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Police investigate downtown Terre Haute shooting

Image

Indiana National Guard to assist long term care facilities throughout entire state of Indiana

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 393797

Reported Deaths: 9889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1811085450
DuPage23780615
Lake21373514
Will19141430
Kane17421348
Winnebago10703182
St. Clair8096221
Madison7373157
McHenry6671121
Champaign639028
Unassigned4786270
Peoria474877
McLean430138
Sangamon424863
Rock Island417393
Kankakee350581
Macon330854
Tazewell280956
Kendall279730
LaSalle255465
DeKalb246942
Coles203040
Adams200422
Boone195325
Williamson193861
Clinton182829
Vermilion181011
Jackson158426
Whiteside158430
Knox136221
Randolph131415
Ogle12717
Effingham12264
Marion110220
Stephenson10759
Franklin103310
Grundy10197
Morgan98324
Monroe97130
Bureau94817
Jefferson92052
Henry8637
Christian84629
Macoupin82911
Union79925
McDonough78920
Lee7692
Douglas7339
Shelby71512
Fayette69924
Livingston69210
Woodford67615
Crawford6636
Montgomery64416
Logan6144
Saline5969
Fulton5571
Jo Daviess5369
Warren5299
Bond5189
Iroquois51519
Wayne50914
Jersey48121
Cass46811
Perry46516
Moultrie4436
Carroll43712
Pike3887
Johnson3760
Lawrence3518
Richland34218
Washington3272
Clay32413
Hancock3214
Mason3175
Clark31417
Cumberland3086
Greene29915
Mercer2876
De Witt2756
White2744
Jasper27210
Piatt2651
Pulaski2451
Wabash2415
Ford20814
Menard1881
Marshall1663
Edgar15910
Massac1582
Alexander1361
Hamilton1352
Henderson1310
Brown1170
Edwards1140
Gallatin1102
Scott1090
Putnam980
Schuyler931
Stark923
Calhoun640
Hardin560
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 169112

Reported Deaths: 4227
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26448794
Lake14804364
St. Joseph9866173
Elkhart9549145
Allen8886235
Hamilton6541119
Vanderburgh626970
Tippecanoe409816
Porter361451
Hendricks3472138
Monroe342638
Johnson3352131
Delaware318577
Clark312965
Vigo288341
Madison260797
LaPorte244165
Cass232725
Kosciusko214729
Warrick208965
Floyd190569
Howard172566
Dubois153526
Marshall152829
Bartholomew150758
Wayne149833
Grant138140
Henry137730
Boone132550
Noble127335
Hancock127144
Jackson123319
Dearborn105828
Lawrence102238
Morgan100940
Gibson96712
Clinton95216
Shelby94536
Daviess94136
Knox86110
LaGrange83115
Harrison82424
Fayette81022
DeKalb80011
Putnam78817
Posey7837
Jasper7235
Miami6985
Steuben6849
Montgomery65322
White64016
Adams6177
Greene59438
Scott56916
Decatur54739
Whitley5086
Ripley5018
Wells49011
Wabash4899
Clay4757
Sullivan47414
Starke47310
Huntington4725
Spencer4336
Orange43225
Randolph42711
Fulton4118
Jefferson4095
Perry40414
Washington3983
Jennings39613
Franklin38825
Pike36718
Fountain3563
Carroll35213
Jay3516
Vermillion2871
Tipton28623
Rush2654
Parke2644
Blackford2525
Newton24111
Owen2211
Martin2050
Pulaski1814
Crawford1661
Brown1523
Ohio1377
Union1240
Benton1130
Switzerland1030
Warren1021
Unassigned0236