Clear

US may not be back to normal until 2022, Fauci says

As Covid-19 cases continue to jump during the fall surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's little chance of normalcy on the horizon.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Holly Yan and Amir Vera, CNN

As Covid-19 cases continue to jump during the fall surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's little chance of normalcy on the horizon.

The US will have a vaccine in the next few months, but there's a chance a "substantial proportion of the people" won't be vaccinated until the second or third quarter of 2021, Fauci said.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reiterated caution on the nation's outlook.

"I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality," Fauci said during a University of Melbourne panel discussion Tuesday.

Things aren't looking too good for the US as the winter approaches, he said Wednesday.

Twenty-nine states set new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We're not in a good place," Fauci during a virtual Q&A session on Wednesday. "Now we're averaging about 70,000 a (day). That's a bad position to be in."

And it's not just due to more testing. The average number of daily new cases this past week is up 21% compared to the previous week, according to JHU. But testing has increased only 6.63% over the same time frame, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"We're rising quickly. If we just go back about six, seven weeks ago to Labor Day, we were at about 35,000 cases a day," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

"I would not be surprised if we end up getting to 100,000" new cases a day, Jha said.

At least 73,240 new US cases and 985 deaths were reported Tuesday, according to JHU.

The surge is hitting all regions of the country. As of Wednesday, 40 states were trending in the wrong direction, with at least 10% more new cases this past week compared to the previous week, according to JHU.

Missouri is the only state with at least 10% fewer cases, and the remaining nine states are relatively steady.

Track the virus in your state and nationwide

And with more cases come more hospitalizations and deaths.

Without changes, 'half a million people will be dead'

This month, 11 states reported their highest single day of new deaths since the pandemic began.

And because a vaccine probably won't be available to most Americans until the middle of next year, personal responsibility will be key to saving American lives.

"If we continue our current behavior, by the time we start to go down the other side of the curve, a half a million people will be dead," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University.

There's no doubt masks make a difference, Fauci said.

"If you don't want to shut down, at least do the fundamental basic things, which are really the flagship of which is wearing a mask," Fauci said. "We can't have this very inconsistent wearing that you see, where you see some states that absolutely refuse to wear a mask."

Fauci added that the politicization of masks should stop.

"It almost becomes a political statement. We've got to get away from that," he said.

Under the current conditions, the daily US death toll is projected to reach 2,000 by January 1, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

In the past nine months, more than 8.8 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 227,000 have died.

Imminent threats to hospital capacity

Even after setting up a field hospital at the state fairgrounds, Wisconsin is facing a dire predicament with hospital capacity.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it. We are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you and your family," Gov. Tony Evers said.

In Ohio, admissions to intensive care units have doubled since the beginning of this month, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Colorado is also worried about hospital capacity as the number of daily new cases skyrocketed this month.

"If these trends continue, it would exceed May hospitalization numbers," Gov. Jared Polis said.

"And the modeling suggests that if we don't change what we're doing, it'll exceed all of the existing hospital capacity by the end of the year. This thing moves quick, and we need to change the way we live."

The city and county of Denver has reduced the maximum allowed occupancy of restaurants, retailers and some other businesses from 50% to 25%, according to a statement Tuesday.

"Why we're doing this is to send a clarion call to everyone that we have a responsibility to once again put our hands on this boulder and begin to push it back up the hill," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

A vaccine will have equitable distribution, official says

Although 44 vaccines have made it to clinical trials, it might not be clear which works best -- or if any work at all -- until they have been authorized and distributed to many people, a team of experts said Tuesday.

"Protection against severe disease and death is difficult to assess in phase 3 clinical trials due to the unfeasibly large numbers of participants required," the experts, led by Dr. Susanne Hodgson of Oxford University's Jenner Institute, said in a review in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

That data may only come "from large phase 4 trials or epidemiological studies done after widespread deployment of a vaccine," the experts wrote.

But if a vaccine is approved, officials said they will distribute it quickly -- though some Americans will have to wait longer than others.

"We'll distribute vaccines, accordingly, to all of America simultaneously," Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government's coronavirus response, said at an online event hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

"We will make sure that there is equitable distribution in accordance with that priority," he said. After that, states will "own the actual final distribution and administration down to individual arms."

Leaving vaccine distribution completely up to the states could lead to confusion and chaos, according to Kathleen Sebelius, who was Health and Human Services secretary under former President Barack Obama.

"The state-by-state approach is, you know, to put a fine point on it, is pretty nuts as far as I'm concerned," Sebelius said. "It leaves a ... high possibility of very inequitable distribution and kind of chaotic transportation to get to sites where you vaccinate."

Until a vaccine is available, experts say social distancing, wearing masks and staying in your select bubble of people are crucial to helping quash this pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington football

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

IHSA Basketball season on

Image

Vigo County officials take extra steps to keep voters safe at the polls

Image

Daviess County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Police investigate downtown Terre Haute shooting

Image

Indiana National Guard to assist long term care facilities throughout entire state of Indiana

Image

Local long-term care facility earns national recognition

Image

Southwest School Corporation food program

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 387687

Reported Deaths: 9838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1788325439
DuPage23408608
Lake21010511
Will18807429
Kane17098348
Winnebago10463180
St. Clair8042221
Madison7264155
McHenry6545121
Champaign628529
Unassigned4784270
Peoria468073
McLean425536
Sangamon415163
Rock Island412892
Kankakee344480
Macon323453
Kendall274430
Tazewell273556
LaSalle247365
DeKalb243242
Coles197140
Adams193521
Boone190525
Williamson190561
Clinton181128
Vermilion178411
Jackson155026
Whiteside151428
Knox133119
Randolph129315
Ogle12367
Effingham12044
Marion105119
Stephenson10327
Franklin10059
Grundy9877
Morgan95624
Monroe93530
Bureau92516
Jefferson91149
Henry8627
Christian82929
Macoupin82411
Union79225
McDonough78020
Lee7542
Douglas7109
Shelby70212
Fayette68924
Livingston66210
Woodford66015
Crawford6536
Montgomery62516
Logan6074
Saline5739
Fulton5501
Jo Daviess5189
Warren5169
Bond5139
Iroquois50519
Wayne50213
Jersey47721
Cass46411
Perry45116
Moultrie4345
Carroll43012
Pike3677
Johnson3660
Lawrence3388
Richland33718
Washington3222
Clay31713
Mason3175
Hancock3144
Clark31217
Cumberland3026
Greene29515
Mercer2876
De Witt2726
White2704
Jasper26610
Piatt2570
Pulaski2451
Wabash2335
Ford20414
Menard1871
Marshall1613
Edgar15710
Massac1562
Alexander1321
Henderson1290
Hamilton1272
Brown1150
Edwards1110
Gallatin1082
Scott1070
Schuyler941
Putnam930
Stark883
Calhoun660
Hardin550
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 166564

Reported Deaths: 4194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26255795
Lake14627362
St. Joseph9725171
Elkhart9402142
Allen8741232
Hamilton6462117
Vanderburgh622464
Tippecanoe402416
Porter355450
Hendricks3442137
Monroe337538
Johnson3307131
Delaware314475
Clark308565
Vigo280641
Madison254796
LaPorte241464
Cass230125
Kosciusko210329
Warrick206865
Floyd188468
Howard170166
Bartholomew149058
Marshall149028
Dubois147926
Wayne145533
Grant135440
Henry134330
Boone131050
Hancock125044
Noble124535
Jackson122519
Dearborn103828
Morgan100440
Lawrence99238
Gibson95612
Clinton93516
Daviess93236
Shelby91835
Knox83910
LaGrange82815
Harrison80724
Fayette79021
Putnam78317
DeKalb78111
Posey7787
Jasper7075
Miami6905
Steuben6748
Montgomery64422
White63016
Greene58138
Adams5777
Scott55916
Decatur53339
Whitley4926
Ripley4888
Wells47311
Clay4697
Sullivan46714
Starke4608
Wabash4599
Huntington4545
Orange42525
Spencer4236
Randolph42110
Fulton3956
Washington3923
Jennings38813
Franklin38325
Perry37714
Jefferson3655
Pike36318
Jay3486
Carroll34713
Fountain3393
Tipton28523
Vermillion2761
Parke2604
Rush2544
Blackford2425
Newton24011
Owen2171
Martin2040
Pulaski1794
Crawford1651
Brown1503
Ohio1367
Union1180
Benton1110
Switzerland990
Warren921
Unassigned0236