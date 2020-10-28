Clear

5 things to know for October 28: Election, Covid-19, Philadelphia, economy, Nigeria

The Country Music superstar is supporting West Hollywood, CA's The Troubadour through the release of her new album. Rick Damigella reports.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 9:21 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Is flying safer than going to the grocery store? A Harvard study claims the combination of masks and high-quality ventilation systems on airplanes make it hard to catch Covid-19. But there are a lot of other factors at play.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

More than 65.5 million people have cast their votes for next week's presidential election, already more than the total number of early voters in 2016. As we enter the last mail-in voting stretch, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to ensure ballots are delivered quickly ahead of voting deadlines by allowing extra and late delivery trips. Meanwhile, President Trump tried to appeal to women voters during a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan, last night. He also attacked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and appeared to both downplay and take credit for thwarting the recent plot to kidnap her. The Trump campaign also suffered an attack of its own when its campaign website was briefly defaced in an apparent hack. In Georgia, Joe Biden gave a closing argument at the home where FDR healed from polio, saying the "soul of the nation" is at stake in this election.

2. Coronavirus 

There are 44 potential Covid-19 vaccines in human trials, but experts say we may not know which ones work best -- or whether they work at all -- until after people start getting them. That may mean settling for a vaccine that prevents severe infections instead of providing outright immunity. The Trump administration is set to announce soon that Medicare and Medicaid will cover out-of-pocket costs for any potential coronavirus vaccine that's granted emergency use authorization. And help can't come soon enough. More than half of US states reported their highest daily number of coronavirus cases ever this month. Some areas are back to the way they were at the first dark peak of the pandemic, with packed ICUs, taxed medical systems and victims' remains filling refrigerated units.

3. Police violence protests

Demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia for a second night after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The 27-year-old Black man was killed Monday during a confrontation in West Philadelphia. His family said he suffered from bipolar disorder and was in crisis at the time. Some largely peaceful protests in the city devolved into violence and looting, leading police to ask residents in some districts to stay indoors. City officials acknowledge the shooting raises questions and are investigating. The case draws fresh attention to fatal use of force by police after months of protests over how officers treat Black people.

4. Economy 

The US economy has rebounded over the last few months, but experts worry the recovery is losing steam. To add to the uncertainty, the ongoing stimulus scuffle in Washington could lead to further pain in struggling sectors like the travel industry and among small businesses if aid isn't issued soon. A CNN analysis shows hotel occupancy is 29% below pre-crisis levels, and OpenTable reservations are down 56% from before the pandemic. If the 2009 recession is any measure, it could take the airline industry five years to recover from the economic toll of the pandemic. Eased coronavirus restrictions have boosted oil demand, and oil companies like BP have seen slim profits. But with Covid-19 cases on the rise again, the oil sector's slow recovery could reverse course at any minute.

5. Nigeria

A judicial panel in Lagos, Nigeria, has begun hearings into the killing last week of activists protesting police brutality. Human rights group Amnesty International told CNN that at least 12 demonstrators were shot dead at two places in the city last Tuesday by soldiers, who then took the bodies away. Witnesses also say they saw the killings. The Nigerian army claimed on Twitter that these reports were "fake news." Protests gripped Nigeria's largest city for two weeks as people called for the end of the country's Special Anti Robbery Squad, or SARS, which has been accused of serious human rights violations. Amnesty says at least 56 people have died across the country since protests began. The judicial panel will look into the claims against SARS, which was disbanded earlier this month, and investigate last week's deaths.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Zeta heads for the US

Hurricane Zeta is due to hit the Gulf Coast later today. Hurricane warnings stretch from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama line, including metro New Orleans. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, and some places may see storm surges of up to 8 feet.

Check your local forecast here>>>

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series

Congrats, Dodgers fans. You earned this one. 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged 

The couple that stars on "The Voice" together, stays together.

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts and 'I Voted' stickers on Election Day

Mmm, tastes like civic duty. 

Bud Light Seltzer has launched holiday flavors including Apple Crisp, Peppermint Pattie and Gingersnap 

Peppermint ... seltzer? Intriguing.

Billionaire accused of blaring 'Gilligan's Island' theme song on a loop at his neighbor during feud over $1 million sculpture along their shared property line that may block ocean views

Wow, wealthy people's neighborhood disputes really are something else.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$270 million+

That's how much debt President Trump has had forgiven since 2010 after he failed to repay his lenders for a Chicago skyscraper development, according to a tax analysis from The New York Times.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Keith Raniere will not be able to victimize people anymore after today's sentence and we're very grateful for that."

Acting US Attorney for Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme, at the sentencing of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere. The former cult leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted in 2019 of counts including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking.

AND FINALLY

Oh, didn't see you there! 

Man, meet bear. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds Move In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, a little warmer. High: 60

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Illinois High School hoops on hold

Image

New rehab center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Board members want to see change with sex education curriculum

Image

Local man helps a bald eagle that was hit by a car in Knox County

Image

Tuesday Evening Weather

Image

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail

Image

Law enforcement undergoes training to better protect you

Image

Vigo County to receive two baby boxes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 387687

Reported Deaths: 9838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1788325439
DuPage23408608
Lake21010511
Will18807429
Kane17098348
Winnebago10463180
St. Clair8042221
Madison7264155
McHenry6545121
Champaign628529
Unassigned4784270
Peoria468073
McLean425536
Sangamon415163
Rock Island412892
Kankakee344480
Macon323453
Kendall274430
Tazewell273556
LaSalle247365
DeKalb243242
Coles197140
Adams193521
Boone190525
Williamson190561
Clinton181128
Vermilion178411
Jackson155026
Whiteside151428
Knox133119
Randolph129315
Ogle12367
Effingham12044
Marion105119
Stephenson10327
Franklin10059
Grundy9877
Morgan95624
Monroe93530
Bureau92516
Jefferson91149
Henry8627
Christian82929
Macoupin82411
Union79225
McDonough78020
Lee7542
Douglas7109
Shelby70212
Fayette68924
Livingston66210
Woodford66015
Crawford6536
Montgomery62516
Logan6074
Saline5739
Fulton5501
Jo Daviess5189
Warren5169
Bond5139
Iroquois50519
Wayne50213
Jersey47721
Cass46411
Perry45116
Moultrie4345
Carroll43012
Pike3677
Johnson3660
Lawrence3388
Richland33718
Washington3222
Clay31713
Mason3175
Hancock3144
Clark31217
Cumberland3026
Greene29515
Mercer2876
De Witt2726
White2704
Jasper26610
Piatt2570
Pulaski2451
Wabash2335
Ford20414
Menard1871
Marshall1613
Edgar15710
Massac1562
Alexander1321
Henderson1290
Hamilton1272
Brown1150
Edwards1110
Gallatin1082
Scott1070
Schuyler941
Putnam930
Stark883
Calhoun660
Hardin550
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 166564

Reported Deaths: 4194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26255795
Lake14627362
St. Joseph9725171
Elkhart9402142
Allen8741232
Hamilton6462117
Vanderburgh622464
Tippecanoe402416
Porter355450
Hendricks3442137
Monroe337538
Johnson3307131
Delaware314475
Clark308565
Vigo280641
Madison254796
LaPorte241464
Cass230125
Kosciusko210329
Warrick206865
Floyd188468
Howard170166
Bartholomew149058
Marshall149028
Dubois147926
Wayne145533
Grant135440
Henry134330
Boone131050
Hancock125044
Noble124535
Jackson122519
Dearborn103828
Morgan100440
Lawrence99238
Gibson95612
Clinton93516
Daviess93236
Shelby91835
Knox83910
LaGrange82815
Harrison80724
Fayette79021
Putnam78317
DeKalb78111
Posey7787
Jasper7075
Miami6905
Steuben6748
Montgomery64422
White63016
Greene58138
Adams5777
Scott55916
Decatur53339
Whitley4926
Ripley4888
Wells47311
Clay4697
Sullivan46714
Starke4608
Wabash4599
Huntington4545
Orange42525
Spencer4236
Randolph42110
Fulton3956
Washington3923
Jennings38813
Franklin38325
Perry37714
Jefferson3655
Pike36318
Jay3486
Carroll34713
Fountain3393
Tipton28523
Vermillion2761
Parke2604
Rush2544
Blackford2425
Newton24011
Owen2171
Martin2040
Pulaski1794
Crawford1651
Brown1503
Ohio1367
Union1180
Benton1110
Switzerland990
Warren921
Unassigned0236