Clear

5 things to know for October 27: SCOTUS, coronavirus, election, China, NASA

Wind gusts over 75 mph hit LA County yesterday causing dangerous fire growth. More are expected today for the whole state and may rival winds with the arrival of Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

American Airlines is so set on convincing passengers the beleaguered Boeing 737 Max planes are safe to fly, it plans to give tours and Q-and-A sessions.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Supreme Court 

Amy Coney Barrett is the newest Supreme Court associate justice. Barrett's nomination was confirmed by the Senate, and the White House held a constitutional swearing-in ceremony last night. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer Barrett's judicial oath swearing-in today. It only took one month for Barrett to reach the bench after her nomination following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The court now holds a 6-3 conservative majority, and the consequences of that ratio could come into play almost immediately. The Supreme Court is poised to make key decisions soon about President Trump's taxes, several election cases, and cases regarding abortion law.

2. Coronavirus 

The US has seen almost half a million new coronavirus cases in one week as the dreaded fall surge continues to grow, and some places could be close to what former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb called "an exponential spread." That's not the only bad news: A new British study has shown a decline in coronavirus antibodies over three months -- a sign that immunity to Covid-19 wanes. This aligns with other studies that showed people who tested positive but had no symptoms are likely to lose antibodies faster than people with more severe symptoms. The American Academy of Pediatrics says it's seen a 14% increase in child Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, and pediatric cases now make up more than 10% of all US cases.

3. Election 2020

Two agencies of the Department of Homeland Security are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest as next week's contentious election inches closer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is putting personnel on standby, and Customs and Border Protection has been regularly training personnel since agents were controversially deployed this summer to respond to unrest in US cities. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has delivered a blow to Democrats in Wisconsin by rejecting their attempt to extend the state's mail-in ballot deadline past Election Day. Last week, the court upheld a ruling by a state court in Pennsylvania extending the mail-in ballot deadline there.

4. China 

Several conflicts are escalating among China and its regional rivals, and the US is involved in all of them. The country has said it will impose sanctions on American companies, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, that have been involved in selling weapons to Taiwan. The US has been forging stronger relations with the self-governing island, much to China's frustration. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of US and Japanese troops will begin joint military exercises in the Pacific this week. The military operations are a signal to China that the US backs Japan's claim to the Senkaku Islands, a Japanese-controlled area that both Japan and China claim as their own. Finally, India has entered into a defense agreement with the US following standoffs with China along their shared border in the Himalayas.

5. NASA

NASA has exciting news: There may be more water on the moon than previously believed, including on its sunlit side. Researchers have long thought there could be water on the moon's sunlit side, but recent data gathered by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has confirmed it. Why does it matter? If there is water on the moon, it could be a resource in deep space exploration and missions like NASA's return of humans to the lunar surface through the Artemis program. It also changes scientists' understanding of the moon's surface, how it works, and what's within it.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera rings the bell after completing his last round of cancer treatments

This is the victory that matters most. 

Here are the American Music Awards nominations 

Hats off to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch.

Families are bored, so Monopoly sales are soaring

Maybe they should call them ... bored games. (I'm sorry.) 

Tennis great Rafael Nadal finishes 6th in a professional golf event 

That much athleticism just isn't fair.

Asteroid Bennu has been hanging out with Earth for over a million years

It's been here all this time but has never hung out with us? ... Oh, wait.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$4 million

That's about how much the Treasury Department has refunded the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical care to 9/11 first responders. The money, which had been withheld by the administration, has been the subject of contention between New York officials and the federal agency.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth."

Japan's new Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, who says the country is aiming to have zero emissions and be carbon neutral by 2050

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Mexico

Zeta has struck the Yucatán Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rains and a storm surge threat. Zeta will likely lose energy over the next day, but it could remain a Category 1 as it moves across the Gulf Coast to make landfall tomorrow evening between the Mississippi River Delta and Mobile, Alabama.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just a little scream

It's one week until Election Day. Express your feelings through this very tiny frog. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Rainy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Showers early, cloudy. High: 48

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

How to protect yourself from scammer

Image

Daviess County government center opens for business

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Clay County voters break single-day early voting record

Image

Two hurt in four-vehicle Clark County crash

Image

FDA approves first drug as treatment for COVID-19

Image

Meadows Elementary students move to one-week of remote learning

Image

VCSC to send WiFi accessible school busses to different Vigo County locations

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 383687

Reported Deaths: 9792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1774655433
DuPage23099606
Lake20815511
Will18621427
Kane16903347
Winnebago10340180
St. Clair7993220
Madison7221154
McHenry6452121
Champaign617229
Unassigned4778270
Peoria462273
McLean420934
Rock Island407090
Sangamon406763
Kankakee342180
Macon316052
Kendall270430
Tazewell268756
LaSalle242663
DeKalb239942
Coles193539
Adams188820
Williamson188859
Boone187825
Clinton178926
Vermilion174110
Jackson154826
Whiteside146027
Knox131716
Randolph128315
Ogle12187
Effingham11834
Marion102819
Stephenson10187
Franklin9869
Grundy9777
Morgan93424
Monroe92530
Bureau91316
Jefferson90748
Henry8537
Christian82529
Macoupin81611
Union78725
McDonough77120
Lee7402
Shelby69112
Fayette68524
Douglas6849
Crawford6516
Livingston64610
Woodford63714
Montgomery61516
Logan5994
Saline5679
Fulton5271
Jo Daviess5127
Bond5079
Warren5068
Iroquois49519
Wayne48612
Jersey47521
Cass46311
Perry44716
Carroll41911
Moultrie4154
Johnson3620
Pike3586
Lawrence3368
Richland33516
Clay31413
Hancock3144
Clark31017
Washington3102
Mason3091
Greene29515
Cumberland2946
Mercer2706
White2704
De Witt2646
Jasper26410
Piatt2540
Pulaski2401
Wabash2285
Ford19814
Menard1861
Edgar15710
Marshall1573
Massac1552
Henderson1290
Hamilton1262
Alexander1241
Brown1110
Edwards1090
Gallatin1072
Scott1070
Putnam920
Schuyler901
Stark863
Calhoun660
Hardin540
Pope421
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 164581

Reported Deaths: 4143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26055792
Lake14436358
St. Joseph9606168
Elkhart9271138
Allen8647231
Hamilton6400115
Vanderburgh617162
Tippecanoe396715
Porter347550
Hendricks3418134
Monroe335638
Johnson3286130
Delaware311575
Clark306263
Vigo275340
Madison250896
LaPorte239261
Cass229724
Warrick205065
Kosciusko201127
Floyd187468
Howard169466
Bartholomew147958
Marshall147428
Dubois146426
Wayne142031
Grant133539
Henry133030
Boone129150
Hancock124744
Noble122935
Jackson121018
Dearborn103128
Morgan100340
Lawrence96838
Gibson94412
Clinton92416
Daviess92334
Shelby90632
LaGrange82815
Knox81810
Harrison81024
Posey7767
Putnam77616
Fayette76719
DeKalb76011
Jasper6885
Miami6715
Steuben6608
Montgomery63122
White62316
Greene57838
Adams5607
Scott55413
Decatur52839
Ripley4838
Whitley4836
Clay4617
Sullivan45714
Wells45611
Huntington4455
Starke4438
Wabash4439
Orange42425
Spencer4176
Randolph39210
Jennings38713
Washington3873
Franklin38325
Fulton3785
Perry36914
Jefferson3655
Pike35718
Carroll34313
Jay3386
Fountain3293
Tipton28423
Vermillion2721
Parke2564
Rush2464
Blackford2394
Newton23711
Owen2151
Martin2050
Pulaski1783
Crawford1631
Brown1473
Ohio1337
Union1140
Benton1130
Switzerland980
Warren911
Unassigned0236