Clear

How President Trump's surprise gift to '60 Minutes' completely backfired

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes." These are the highlights from their interviews.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Shortly after President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed up with a massively large book in tow.

"Lesley, the President wanted me to deliver his health care plan," said McEnany. "It's a little heavy."

Except it wasn't Trump's health care plan. Because that, well, doesn't exist. Instead, according to the "60 Minutes" Twitter feed, the book was "filled with executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive healthcare plan."

Which, yeah.

The oversized book that drastically under-delivers on its promised contents is, actually, a pretty apt metaphor for the entire Trump presidency.

You can be certain that McEnany (and Trump) knew that after he walked off the set, the cameras were still rolling. And so, they went for theatrics -- a huge book that purported to be the President's (non-existent) health care plan. They liked the visual of McEnany giving Stahl a huge and weighty book on camera. Didn't matter that the book didn't actually contain any sort of plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. People wouldn't care about that! They'd remember that massive book!

Unfortunately, Trump is right -- about at least some people, like his most ardent supporters: Look at how big that book is! Man, McEnany (and Trump) really stuck it to Stahl! Fake news!

But like so much with Trump, the show and the pageantry belie the emptiness of the actual vessel. A big book filled with executive orders is not a comprehensive health care plan. Because there is no plan.

This exchange with Stahl -- before Trump walked out of the interview -- is enlightening on that point:

Stahl: Okay, I'll ask you another health question, okay? Told you. Okay. You promised that there was going to be a new health package, a health care plan.

Trump: Yeah.

Stahl: You said that it was, "Going to be great," you said, "It's ready," "It's going to be ready"--

Trump: It will be.

Stahl: "It'll be here in two weeks." "It's going to be like nothing you've ever seen before." And of course we haven't seen it. So why didn't you develop a health plan?

Trump: It is developed, it is fully developed. It's going to be announced very soon--

Stahl: When?

Trump: When we see what happens with Obamacare.

Oh man! That plan will be here soon, then! (The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about the constitutionality of the ACA the week after the November 3 election.)

Except that Trump has been insisting that a replacement plan for Obamacare is right around the corner for a very long time now. Here's a tweet from April 29, 2019 (bolding is mine):

"I was never planning a vote prior to the 2020 Election on the wonderful HealthCare package that some very talented people are now developing for me & the Republican Party. It will be on full display during the Election as a much better & less expensive alternative to ObamaCare..."

On July 19, Trump told "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace that "we're signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do."

On August 3, Trump said that "we're going to be introducing a tremendous health care plan sometime prior — hopefully, prior to the end of the month. It's just completed now."

Then there was this from McEnany on September 22:

"The President in the next week or so will be laying out his vision for health care. Some of that has already been put out there -- telemedicine and lowering the cost of drugs ... and protecting pre-existing conditions. But the President will be laying out some additional health care steps in the coming, I would say, two weeks."

As best as anyone has been able to tell, Trump's "plan" is really just a series of executive orders and pie-in-the-sky legislative notions. Which is not a comprehensive health care plan that could stand in for the ACA.

Any time Republicans in Congress have been asked about this so-called plan they have expressed varying levels of puzzlement.

Here's the thing: Passing a health care law through Congress is very, very hard. It's why so many presidents before Barack Obama failed in their attempts to do it -- and why passing the law cost congressional Democrats dearly at the ballot box in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections. The details are what cause the problems, always. And so, Trump has avoided all of that by not offering any specifics or any plan at all.

But he does have that over-sized book! Filled with, well, not much.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Cloudy with Afternoon Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouring the loss of a local musician, what his life meant to others

Image

Monday: Cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 52

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

New named tropical storm

Image

Unreal Nightmare Escapes

Image

Church offers trunk-or-treat

Image

Jeep Junkies Trunk-or-Treat

Image

Riders compete at Griffin Bike Park

Image

College Goal Sunday

Image

Remembering Leeam Pritcher

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 378958

Reported Deaths: 9775
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1755865421
DuPage22783606
Lake20630510
Will18356427
Kane16621347
Winnebago10183180
St. Clair7920220
Madison7151154
McHenry6310121
Champaign609129
Unassigned4767270
Peoria454470
McLean415034
Rock Island400590
Sangamon398863
Kankakee338880
Macon305552
Kendall267030
Tazewell264556
LaSalle240863
DeKalb235842
Coles191239
Williamson188359
Adams186219
Boone186025
Clinton175526
Vermilion171810
Jackson154226
Whiteside140027
Knox129916
Randolph127115
Ogle11897
Effingham11654
Marion101219
Franklin9829
Stephenson9817
Grundy9657
Monroe92030
Bureau90616
Jefferson90548
Morgan89624
Henry8467
Christian81629
Macoupin80711
Union78025
McDonough76420
Lee7102
Fayette68024
Douglas6729
Shelby66912
Crawford6476
Livingston63210
Woodford61814
Montgomery61016
Logan5904
Saline5599
Fulton5181
Bond4999
Jo Daviess4987
Warren4968
Iroquois49219
Wayne48212
Jersey47321
Cass46211
Perry43816
Moultrie4114
Carroll41011
Johnson3550
Pike3536
Richland33416
Lawrence3338
Clay31113
Hancock3094
Clark30817
Washington3072
Mason3051
Greene29015
Cumberland2886
White2694
Jasper26410
Mercer2626
De Witt2606
Piatt2500
Pulaski2351
Wabash2265
Ford19614
Menard1851
Marshall1563
Edgar15510
Massac1542
Henderson1280
Alexander1201
Hamilton1202
Edwards1080
Brown1070
Gallatin1072
Scott1060
Putnam920
Schuyler901
Stark863
Calhoun660
Hardin530
Pope421
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 162607

Reported Deaths: 4130
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion25871792
Lake14222358
St. Joseph9532166
Elkhart9156137
Allen8552230
Hamilton6335114
Vanderburgh609062
Tippecanoe391815
Porter341650
Hendricks3367134
Monroe333238
Johnson3239130
Delaware307675
Clark303163
Vigo272440
Madison248096
LaPorte236161
Cass228523
Warrick201565
Kosciusko198427
Floyd185868
Howard168466
Bartholomew146958
Dubois145526
Marshall145126
Wayne137931
Henry131330
Grant131039
Boone128050
Hancock123144
Noble121935
Jackson118517
Dearborn101728
Morgan98940
Lawrence94737
Gibson92812
Daviess91334
Clinton90316
Shelby89431
LaGrange82815
Knox81310
Harrison79924
Posey7667
Putnam76616
DeKalb75811
Fayette73918
Jasper6655
Miami6615
Steuben6578
Montgomery62022
White61016
Greene57338
Scott54513
Decatur52539
Adams5237
Whitley4796
Ripley4748
Clay4587
Sullivan45514
Wells44911
Wabash4389
Starke4378
Huntington4365
Orange42125
Spencer4126
Washington3863
Franklin38125
Randolph38110
Jennings37913
Fulton3764
Perry36114
Jefferson3525
Pike34318
Carroll33813
Jay3316
Fountain3193
Tipton28223
Vermillion2681
Parke2504
Newton23611
Blackford2344
Rush2304
Owen2111
Martin2040
Pulaski1753
Crawford1631
Brown1463
Ohio1337
Union1140
Benton1100
Switzerland970
Warren891
Unassigned0236