5 things to know for October 26: Coronavirus, election, stimulus, France, UK

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she will continue to negotiate rather than listen to calls from some moderate Democrats to set aside differences and take a stimulus deal now.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Call it a song of ice and fire: Colorado's East Troublesome Fire may finally be tamped down by an impending winter storm.

1. Coronavirus 

In case you had any doubt that the coronavirus is back with a vengeance, the US just hit its highest seven-day case average since the pandemic began. More than 225,000 Americans have died from the virus. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows outright said yesterday, "We are not going to control the pandemic." Instead, he said the administration would focus on vaccines and treatments. Dr. Anthony Fauci said we may not get findings on the safety of potential vaccines until December, and widespread availability probably won't come until next year. Meanwhile, at least five of Vice President Mike Pence's aides have tested positive for Covid-19, including his chief of staff Marc Short.

2. Election 2020

There are eight days left until the US presidential election, and already more people have voted this year than did during all pre-election voting in 2016. That's about 58.7 million ballots cast so far. (Early voting deadlines and other important voting dates are coming up several states. Check them here.) But be warned: With so many mail-in ballots, the race may take days to call because some states don't count those ballots until after the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden said during a "60 Minutes" interview that, despite his own polling lead in several key states, he thinks President Trump could win because delegitimizing the race's outcome is "how he plays."

3. Stimulus 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes the House, the Senate and the White House can iron out some disagreements on a new stimulus bill and get things rolling this week. That's despite the fact she and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spent yesterday accusing each other of moving the goalposts on stimulus talks. Meadows said Republicans aren't going to opine or vote on a bill before they've read it. President Trump is stuck between a rock and a hard place here: Negotiating a deal before the election would help millions of struggling Americans at a critical political juncture, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately told the White House a pre-election stimulus decision wouldn't garner support from Senate Republicans.

4. France 

France has condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and recalled its ambassador to Ankara after Erdogan made comments about French President Emmanuel Macron. Erdogan suggested Macron needed "some sort of mental treatment" over his attitude towards Muslims in France, and said the French President doesn't believe in freedom of religion. Macron has vowed to crack down on radical Islamism after the slaying this month of Samuel Paty. The history teacher was beheaded after giving a lesson on the controversial caricatures of Islam's Prophet Mohammed from satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. A spokesperson from Macron's office said France would not tolerate the "excess and rudeness" of Erdogan's comments.

5. UK hijacking

British armed forces have regained control of an oil tanker in the English Channel after reports of a suspected hijacking yesterday. British police initially characterized the incident as involving stowaways. Then, it appeared the stowaways threatened the crew and may have taken control of the vessel. According to marine traffic data, the tanker departed Lagos, Nigeria, on October 6. Instead of docking on the south coast of England over the weekend, it made several zig-zag moves near the Isle of Wight before British forces forcibly boarded the vessel. Seven suspects have been detained, and the crew of the ship, the Nave Andromeda, are reported to be safe and well.

HAPPENING LATER

Today is the day for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Republicans are poised today to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a major victory for the President and his party just days before the election. Barrett, 48, is likely to serve on the court for decades and will give conservatives a 6-3 majority, a shift that could impact issues from the Affordable Care Act to disputes over the 2020 election.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pope Francis appoints America's first Black cardinal, Wilton Gregory

Gregory is also the US' first -- and only -- Black archbishop.

This NASA astronaut just voted from space

It's a very secure process, and they even made a little voting booth!

How a pair of raccoons (probably) broke into a bank

Carefully, we would assume. 

Want something delivered by Christmas this year? Order it ASAP

Since we're relying so much on online ordering, last-minute shopping may get you on the naughty list.

An aggressive turkey named Gerald that terrorized an Oakland neighborhood is safely relocated

Gerald probably found out what Thanksgiving is, and he is not pleased.

TODAY'S NUMBER

460

That's how many people Delta Air Lines has banned so far for not following its in-flight mask policy.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nobody says anything when other demographics pick up weapons, decide to arm themselves and confront the government over anything from wearing a mask to being cooped up in the house, but when certain demographics arm themselves, all of a sudden people tend to act as if the Constitution doesn't matter."

John Fitzgerald Johnson, the founder of the Not F**king Around Coalition. The NFAC is a group of armed Black men and women whose goal, they say, is to protect, self-police and educate Black communities on firearms and their constitutional rights.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Discover the ancient practice of tin embroidery 

Yes, that's TIN, cut into thin strips and delicately woven by hand. People are amazing. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 378958

Reported Deaths: 9775
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1755865421
DuPage22783606
Lake20630510
Will18356427
Kane16621347
Winnebago10183180
St. Clair7920220
Madison7151154
McHenry6310121
Champaign609129
Unassigned4767270
Peoria454470
McLean415034
Rock Island400590
Sangamon398863
Kankakee338880
Macon305552
Kendall267030
Tazewell264556
LaSalle240863
DeKalb235842
Coles191239
Williamson188359
Adams186219
Boone186025
Clinton175526
Vermilion171810
Jackson154226
Whiteside140027
Knox129916
Randolph127115
Ogle11897
Effingham11654
Marion101219
Franklin9829
Stephenson9817
Grundy9657
Monroe92030
Bureau90616
Jefferson90548
Morgan89624
Henry8467
Christian81629
Macoupin80711
Union78025
McDonough76420
Lee7102
Fayette68024
Douglas6729
Shelby66912
Crawford6476
Livingston63210
Woodford61814
Montgomery61016
Logan5904
Saline5599
Fulton5181
Bond4999
Jo Daviess4987
Warren4968
Iroquois49219
Wayne48212
Jersey47321
Cass46211
Perry43816
Moultrie4114
Carroll41011
Johnson3550
Pike3536
Richland33416
Lawrence3338
Clay31113
Hancock3094
Clark30817
Washington3072
Mason3051
Greene29015
Cumberland2886
White2694
Jasper26410
Mercer2626
De Witt2606
Piatt2500
Pulaski2351
Wabash2265
Ford19614
Menard1851
Marshall1563
Edgar15510
Massac1542
Henderson1280
Alexander1201
Hamilton1202
Edwards1080
Brown1070
Gallatin1072
Scott1060
Putnam920
Schuyler901
Stark863
Calhoun660
Hardin530
Pope421
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 162607

Reported Deaths: 4130
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion25871792
Lake14222358
St. Joseph9532166
Elkhart9156137
Allen8552230
Hamilton6335114
Vanderburgh609062
Tippecanoe391815
Porter341650
Hendricks3367134
Monroe333238
Johnson3239130
Delaware307675
Clark303163
Vigo272440
Madison248096
LaPorte236161
Cass228523
Warrick201565
Kosciusko198427
Floyd185868
Howard168466
Bartholomew146958
Dubois145526
Marshall145126
Wayne137931
Henry131330
Grant131039
Boone128050
Hancock123144
Noble121935
Jackson118517
Dearborn101728
Morgan98940
Lawrence94737
Gibson92812
Daviess91334
Clinton90316
Shelby89431
LaGrange82815
Knox81310
Harrison79924
Posey7667
Putnam76616
DeKalb75811
Fayette73918
Jasper6655
Miami6615
Steuben6578
Montgomery62022
White61016
Greene57338
Scott54513
Decatur52539
Adams5237
Whitley4796
Ripley4748
Clay4587
Sullivan45514
Wells44911
Wabash4389
Starke4378
Huntington4365
Orange42125
Spencer4126
Washington3863
Franklin38125
Randolph38110
Jennings37913
Fulton3764
Perry36114
Jefferson3525
Pike34318
Carroll33813
Jay3316
Fountain3193
Tipton28223
Vermillion2681
Parke2504
Newton23611
Blackford2344
Rush2304
Owen2111
Martin2040
Pulaski1753
Crawford1631
Brown1463
Ohio1337
Union1140
Benton1100
Switzerland970
Warren891
Unassigned0236