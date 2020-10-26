Clear

Trump team just announced its surrender to the pandemic

Article Image

On CNN's State of the Union, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends the administration's handling of yet another coronavirus outbreak among White House officials.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey D. Sachs

The Trump administration has announced its unconditional surrender to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Donald Trump has surrendered without ever joining the battle. I have no doubt he will be remembered as the greatest presidential failure in American history.

Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has said he has no principles and only wants to appeal to his base. Yet his lack of principles is perhaps not the main reason for his surrender today. His remarkable and seemingly boundless stupidity is more likely the main cause.

As Bob Woodward's tapes made perfectly clear, Trump actually knew the extreme dangers of an epidemic that has so far claimed 230,000 US deaths ― a toll that rises by around 1,000 each day of Trump's inaction.

Trump's stupidity came in his false belief that the choice before the country was to let the epidemic rage or to shut down the economy. For many reasons, perhaps including the Trump Organization's heavy indebtedness, Trump chose at every moment the economy over trying to stop the spread of the virus.

Yet Trump's whole premise was deadly wrong. The correct choice was not to stop the economy, but instead to introduce basic public health policies that stop transmission of the virus without shutting the economy and without waiting for vaccines and therapeutics (as desirable as they will be when they arrive).

The basic public health policies are known by any first-year public health student, and certainly by the Centers for Disease Control, which Trump's team disregarded and suppressed. In fact, the basic policies are so well known that they have a name, Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI's). They include rapid testing, contact tracing, safe isolation, face masks, and safe workplace practices. Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Vietnam have all largely suppressed the pandemic without ongoing shutdowns.

Trump surrounded himself with fools and knaves who echoed his false belief that the choice was Covid versus the economy. This includes three types of advisers who led Trump to his likely imminent political demise and to our nation's mass suffering.

The first group were the evangelical preachers who were more interested in packing their pews than in saving their parishioners who caught the disease in their megachurches. This is a key part of Trump's base. Its leaders helped lead Trump to calamity.

The second group was the Murdoch media empire with the "thought leadership" ― if one can call it that ― of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, and the nihilism of Fox News. What is incredible about the Wall Street Journal editorial board is that they were so fixated against closing the economy that they failed to give serious consideration to NPIs, despite their proven success in the Asia-Pacific. As a result, the Journal's editors overlooked the most effective policy approach and thereby helped steer Trump to disaster.

The third group was those who would stand up and oppose the overwhelming scientific consensus on NPI's, thereby bolstering Trump in his conviction to do nothing. The recent pseudo-scientific advice of Dr. Scott Atlas, from Stanford University's conservative Hoover Institution, provided the simulacrum of academic approval to the White House do-nothing position by calling it "herd immunity," a position roundly rejected by the public health community.

Trump may have surrendered, but the overwhelming majority of Americans have not. We'd rather apply the spirit of Winston Churchill's wartime determination to our battle against the virus, declaring that we will fight the pandemic "on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."

We are ready to wear face masks, to be tested, to socially distance, to self-isolate when necessary, to keep our offices and shops safe for the public. We want to save our parents, siblings, children, friends, and fellow Americans from a killer disease that not only claims lives but can lead to long-term grave disabilities, including cognitive disorders, for many who survive the infections.

God help us to vote and to count the ballots honestly. If Americans turn out in large numbers and vote based on the attitudes they are expressing daily to pollsters, we will have a new President and a new lease on life very soon. In the interim, our governors and mayors should step up their efforts to suppress the virus until a decent, sane, and competent federal government arrives under Joe Biden's leadership on January 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Cloudy night with scattered sprinkles
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

New named tropical storm

Image

Unreal Nightmare Escapes

Image

Church offers trunk-or-treat

Image

Jeep Junkies Trunk-or-Treat

Image

Riders compete at Griffin Bike Park

Image

College Goal Sunday

Image

Remembering Leeam Pritcher

Image

Bike competition this weekend

Image

Bikes for Tykes Assembly Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 374901

Reported Deaths: 9751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1738175409
DuPage22546607
Lake20485509
Will18179427
Kane16453347
Winnebago10052180
St. Clair7878218
Madison7084154
McHenry6225120
Champaign604829
Unassigned4787270
Peoria448570
McLean410334
Rock Island396090
Sangamon389663
Kankakee336680
Macon296951
Kendall263030
Tazewell259456
LaSalle237863
DeKalb231742
Coles189639
Williamson185759
Adams183819
Boone183025
Clinton173326
Vermilion169710
Jackson152426
Whiteside138725
Knox127216
Randolph124915
Ogle11857
Effingham11594
Marion99119
Grundy9607
Franklin9529
Stephenson9497
Monroe90329
Bureau89517
Jefferson89348
Morgan89024
Henry8427
Christian81129
Macoupin78410
Union78425
McDonough73920
Lee7051
Fayette67422
Douglas6559
Shelby65312
Crawford6446
Livingston62610
Montgomery60916
Woodford59614
Logan5894
Saline5559
Fulton4981
Warren4938
Iroquois48919
Bond4889
Jo Daviess4867
Wayne48112
Jersey47021
Cass46011
Perry43016
Moultrie4084
Carroll40111
Johnson3460
Richland33316
Lawrence3328
Pike3326
Hancock3094
Clark30717
Clay30713
Washington3012
Mason3001
Greene28715
Cumberland2816
White2644
Jasper26110
De Witt2556
Mercer2526
Piatt2440
Pulaski2351
Wabash2205
Ford19112
Menard1821
Massac1542
Edgar15310
Marshall1503
Henderson1280
Alexander1201
Hamilton1172
Brown1070
Edwards1070
Gallatin1062
Scott1020
Schuyler911
Putnam900
Stark853
Calhoun670
Hardin530
Pope421
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 160454

Reported Deaths: 4118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion25691791
Lake14023358
St. Joseph9399165
Elkhart9026137
Allen8424230
Hamilton6293114
Vanderburgh601161
Tippecanoe383615
Hendricks3337133
Porter332350
Monroe330338
Johnson3207129
Delaware303474
Clark300763
Vigo268740
Madison244996
LaPorte231760
Cass226922
Warrick199565
Kosciusko193727
Floyd183968
Howard167066
Bartholomew145358
Dubois142726
Marshall142726
Wayne135331
Grant129739
Henry129730
Boone126950
Hancock122344
Noble119135
Jackson116417
Dearborn100028
Morgan97440
Lawrence94037
Gibson91512
Daviess90234
Clinton88916
Shelby87231
LaGrange82115
Knox79510
Harrison78324
Putnam75616
Posey7556
DeKalb74511
Fayette73218
Jasper6435
Miami6425
Steuben6408
Montgomery60422
White59915
Greene55838
Scott53413
Decatur51739
Adams5107
Whitley4696
Ripley4668
Clay4567
Sullivan45214
Wells44211
Starke4328
Wabash4329
Huntington4215
Orange41725
Spencer4046
Washington3843
Franklin37925
Jennings37313
Randolph37210
Fulton3714
Jefferson3455
Pike34018
Perry33314
Carroll33213
Jay3256
Fountain3193
Tipton28023
Vermillion2601
Parke2464
Blackford2313
Newton23011
Rush2254
Owen2101
Martin2010
Crawford1601
Pulaski1602
Brown1463
Ohio1317
Union1120
Benton1090
Switzerland960
Warren891
Unassigned0236