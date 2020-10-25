Clear

How Trump could undermine Fauci and remake the US government

Article Image

CNN's Erin Burnett asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if President Donald Trump was trying to get him to quit by attempting to disparage him, calling him a Democrat to supporters.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2020 1:40 AM
Opinion by Laurie Garrett

While many Americans were looking ahead to the final presidential debate earlier this week, President Donald Trump was signing an executive order the likes of which has never been seen in a democracy. It is an edict expected under a dictatorship, a banana republic or a military regime. And it appears to stifle the President's opponents within the government, posing a particular danger should it affect policymakers who are working tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Under the order, which undermines the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act — a law that came into effect in 1883 to ensure government employees were hired based on merit and protected from political retribution — an estimated 100,000 or more will see their jobs reclassified from "competitive service" to "excepted service."

Under this bureaucratic sleight of hand, a reclassified federal employee engaged, for example, in setting policies for social distancing on public transit systems during the pandemic would have fewer protections from disagreements with the White House. By removing the word "competitive" and replacing it with "excepted," the order eliminates the employee's ability to appeal a dismissal and lumps him or her among political appointees — essentially serving at the pleasure of the President.

While the White House claims the "Executive Order on Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service" would allow government to "operate more efficiently," it would also give a second-term Trump leeway to fire civil servants for being disloyal and fill government positions with his cronies, while giving him more sway on policies ranging from vaccine safety to flight inspection standards.

As Max Stier, president and chief executive of the non-profit, nonpartisan organization Partnership for Public Service, told Stars and Stripes, "The order is highly troubling. It appears to be an effort to remove the career merit protections around a core part of the civil service."

Stier told CNN that the executive order "not only blurs the line between politics and the neutral competency of the career civil service, it obliterates it."

Under the executive order, agency heads have 90 days to review which positions should be reclassified, with the deadline falling on January 19 — the day before the presidential inauguration (final determinations would be due in 210 days).

Depending on how quickly the administration implements the order, a defeated Donald Trump could potentially eliminate the jobs of thousands of American government workers as he exits the Oval Office and replace them with Republican loyalists who could then hold on to positions in government and resist Joe Biden. Even if Biden rescinds the order as the incoming president, trying to reverse Trump's actions will inevitably prove to be a headache.

Legal experts tell me that any way this order plays out in coming weeks, the federal courts are likely to be engaged, where nearly a quarter of federal judges owe their appointments to Donald Trump.

And should Trump win reelection? Make no mistake, the executive order offers the final grounds for a massive remodeling of the United States government by taking aim at what the President views as meddlesome, anti-business administrators and regulators.

The executive order, which applies to career officials involved in "confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating" work, ultimately sends an alarming message to the 9 million workers who make up the federal government, most of whom are based outside of Washington, DC.

Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, attacked the executive order as "an attempt to redefine the civil service as a political arm of the presidency rather than public servants who work for the American people.

"The stated goal in the text of the order itself weakening union protections and making it easier to fire senior federal employees is to make the federal workforce more loyal to the President. Such open cronyism does not benefit the country, it benefits the President," Beyer said in a statement issued on his website. "It is particularly noteworthy that President Trump introduced this measure as he publicly feuds with medical and scientific experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump seeks to blame others for his incompetent failures on the pandemic at every turn, and this order shows the lengths to which those around him are willing to go to appease his Nixonian sense of paranoia."

Indeed, the executive order explicitly mentions removing federal employees. It states, "Separating employees who cannot or will not meet required performance standards is important, and it is particularly important with regard to employees in confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating positions."

Many protected federal employees have provoked the ire of the President, perhaps none more than Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. In April, Trump retweeted a post that said it was "Time to #FireFauci," only to say later that day, "Today I walk in, I hear I'm going to fire him. I'm not firing him. I think he is a wonderful guy."

After repeated, public disagreements with Fauci over everything from the use of hydroxychloroquine and bleach to treat Covid-19 to school closures and the vaccine approval timeline, a senior administration official acknowledged in July that it would be difficult to remove him due to federal employee protections. Trump, who has continued to rail against Fauci, admitted as much during a phone call with campaign staff last week, according to NBC News. Trump labeled him a "disaster," and said, "Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb, but there's a bigger bomb if you fire him."

A new report from the Earth Institute's National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University estimates that 130,000 to 210,000 Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided if the Trump administration had quickly implemented a response.

Instead, nearly 8.5 million have been infected in the US, more than 224,000 people have died and nearly every state is currently in the thralls of a massive surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the death toll expected to follow. The President has never needed Fauci's sage insights more, yet Trump is allergic to the often-inconvenient truths he provides.

The new executive order creates pressure for every single federal employee — from a soldier under fire from Taliban forces in Afghanistan to a postal worker delivering absentee ballots — to march to the tune of a President who increasingly acts like a strongman.

His greatest disgrace is the complete failure to confront Covid-19 — a catastrophe he constantly seeks to blame on others. But rather than focusing on saving American lives, it seems Trump is more preoccupied with trying to purge the entire United States government of disloyal individuals.

President Trump has now openly and irrefutably chosen a path of governance that is driven by political partisanship. It seems Trump cannot be swayed by reasoning and will not countenance challenges that he believes stem from disloyalty. He seems unable to imagine that expertise can exist to serve humanity, or that government policymakers toiling inside the federal bureaucracy might wisely and legitimately, based on scientific principles and facts, reach conclusions that run contrary to the President's personal political interests.

The bottom line, then, is that Donald Trump seeks experts in government who will consistently bend to his will, even despite the scourge of Covid-19, against which we currently have no defense other than changing the human behaviors that facilitate the virus' spread.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 368740

Reported Deaths: 9688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1714375392
DuPage22100605
Lake20157508
Will17862426
Kane16211346
Winnebago9857179
St. Clair7814217
Madison7021154
McHenry6049120
Champaign594528
Unassigned4765270
Peoria443368
McLean404134
Rock Island388990
Sangamon374563
Kankakee331379
Macon283251
Kendall259528
Tazewell255953
LaSalle232063
DeKalb225142
Coles186438
Williamson183259
Boone179025
Adams176716
Clinton170926
Vermilion165310
Jackson151126
Whiteside132125
Randolph123815
Knox123116
Ogle11477
Effingham11394
Marion97617
Grundy9367
Franklin9308
Monroe90128
Stephenson9007
Jefferson89446
Bureau88117
Morgan86824
Henry8317
Christian80329
Macoupin77110
Union75125
McDonough72017
Lee6691
Fayette66622
Crawford6456
Shelby63812
Douglas6168
Livingston60810
Montgomery59515
Woodford58014
Logan5684
Saline5399
Warren4878
Bond4849
Iroquois47519
Fulton4731
Wayne47312
Jo Daviess4727
Jersey46721
Cass45911
Perry42116
Moultrie3965
Carroll3849
Johnson3400
Richland33016
Lawrence3248
Pike3234
Clay30213
Clark29811
Hancock2984
Mason2981
Washington2971
Greene28115
Cumberland2706
Jasper26010
White2594
De Witt2515
Mercer2446
Piatt2340
Pulaski2331
Wabash2185
Ford18711
Menard1731
Edgar1518
Marshall1483
Massac1472
Henderson1210
Alexander1171
Hamilton1142
Gallatin1062
Brown1050
Edwards1050
Scott1020
Putnam880
Schuyler881
Stark832
Calhoun670
Hardin530
Pope411
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 157713

Reported Deaths: 4092
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion25392789
Lake13805355
St. Joseph9277163
Elkhart8890135
Allen8278230
Hamilton6215113
Vanderburgh588261
Tippecanoe375915
Hendricks3302133
Monroe326638
Porter322049
Johnson3151129
Delaware297074
Clark296762
Vigo264840
Madison240595
LaPorte226658
Cass225522
Warrick195265
Kosciusko187826
Floyd180167
Howard164066
Bartholomew143358
Marshall140026
Dubois139626
Wayne132130
Henry128430
Grant127839
Boone124550
Hancock119944
Noble117434
Jackson114416
Dearborn98028
Morgan94840
Lawrence90837
Daviess89334
Gibson88612
Clinton86716
Shelby83531
LaGrange81015
Knox77410
Harrison77324
Putnam73716
Posey7236
DeKalb72011
Fayette69018
Steuben6338
Miami6305
Jasper6175
White59215
Montgomery59022
Greene55337
Scott52413
Decatur50739
Adams5027
Whitley4636
Clay4537
Ripley4538
Sullivan44414
Wells43511
Wabash4219
Starke4157
Orange40925
Huntington4015
Spencer3956
Washington3783
Franklin37625
Jennings36913
Fulton3653
Randolph3659
Jefferson3435
Pike33518
Carroll32913
Perry32614
Jay3116
Fountain3073
Tipton27823
Vermillion2531
Parke2374
Newton23011
Blackford2193
Rush2184
Owen2071
Martin2000
Crawford1591
Pulaski1562
Brown1433
Ohio1327
Benton1120
Union1110
Switzerland960
Warren841
Unassigned0234