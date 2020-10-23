Clear

A cheat sheet for the debate topics that separated Trump and Biden

CNN's Abby Philip and Dana Bash break down President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's performances at the final presidential debate before the election.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump disciplined himself for Thursday night's presidential debate and dispensed with the interruptions. And with former Vice President Joe Biden able to talk this time, unlike in the first debate, there was a serious policy discussion.

Or the veneer of one, since Trump lobbed lies and distortions aplenty that Biden was often unable to convincingly answer.

Read the full fact check

The candidates squared off at Belmont University in Tennessee about health care, policing, foreign policy, trade policy, climate change, energy policy and more. There were key moments where Trump defended separating kids from their parents at the border and Biden struggled to explain the 1994 crime bill.

But their disputes and distinctions were often so technical that Americans just tuning in to the election might have needed a coded key card to follow the conversation.

So here's that key card, for some of the top issues:

Covid

Trump continued to downplay the severity of the virus and defend his early reaction -- restricting travel from China -- and promising, despite the facts, that a vaccine will be ready shortly. Biden, pointing to the death toll from the virus, repeatedly held up a mask and said he'd push common-sense advice to states to encourage mask-wearing, social-distancing and restrictions on things like dining in restaurants if there are outbreaks in a state.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Trump continues to argue he should be judged for the pre-Covid economy and the pre-Covid reality. He said millions could have died from Covid, as if that absolves him from having to deal with the fact that hundreds of thousands have died on his watch.

Health care

Trump still thinks that Obamacare -- the Affordable Care Act -- should be invalidated. He has spent years promising a plan to replace it. But there is no plan, as of yet. Biden, on the other hand, wants to one-up the Affordable Care Act by adding the public health care option Democrats were unable to add to Obamacare 10 years ago.

There's a fundamental disagreement here about whether a public option equals socialized medicine. Trump says yes and Biden says no.

Immigration

Somehow Trump was accusing Biden of inhumanity on immigration, arguing that the Obama administration began the policy of family separation. There's a kernel of truth there, but the Trump administration had institutionalized it before the outcry made them stop. There are still more than 500 kids whose parents can't be found and, in a major moment, Trump said at the debate, "They are so well taken care of."

Biden's family

Trump lobbed lies and distortions on many issues, but the extended portion where he attacked Biden's son and accused the former vice president of making money from China and other countries was unmatched in the rest of the debate.

Trump was more specific about these attack lines than he was about any other subject in the debate.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign government," Biden said, and repeatedly pointed out that Trump has a bank account in China, according to The New York Times.

It was the most direct way in which the former vice president addressed his son's overseas business ties, which Trump and his allies have sought to use to portray Biden as connected to shady foreign money.

Policing, justice and racism

Biden called Trump the most racist president. Trump said he's done more for Black Americans than any other president. What's the truth? Trump did sign a sentencing reform bill. But it didn't solve the problem of over-incarceration, no matter what he says.

Biden did certainly mastermind the 1994 crime bill that helped create over-incarceration. The difference now is Trump wants to demonize protesters for racial justice and paint himself as the law and order President.

Energy policy

Either you believe climate change is an existential threat or you don't. Biden wants to move away from an oil-based economy -- and he wants to do it more slowly than other Democrats. He says he wants to gradually move away from things like fracking, which helped the US become the top producer of oil and natural gas. Trump, who denies there's anything to be done about climate change, wants to double down on the oil and natural gas economy.

There was also an interesting moment where Biden spoke about living on the fence line of an oil refinery after moderator Kristen Welker pointed out that people of color are more likely to live near oil refineries.

Foreign policy

Trump had to explain his relationship with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean despot he met and then failed to get to abandon nuclear ambitions. Biden said he'd never meet with a "thug" like Kim without a guarantee he'd abandon nuclear ambitions. Which likely means a President Biden would never meet with Kim.

On the issue of American adversaries interfering in the US election, as Russia continues to do and China and Iran have attempted, Biden said they would pay a price. Trump has routinely resisted making Russia pay a price for meddling in the election that made him President in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Cold Front Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

New art installation coming to Vincennes

Image

Vigo County Sheriff back at his post after battling COVID-19

Image

Bettag-Dailey Flag

Image

After visiting a haunted house, an ISU student thought that would be the only scare of his night. He

Image

ISU Purdue set

Image

Gearing up for the final presidential debate as early voting numbers surge in Vigo County

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 64°

Image

THN Football

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 358799

Reported Deaths: 9605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1681395382
DuPage21470603
Lake19856507
Will17354424
Kane15802344
Winnebago9464172
St. Clair7674215
Madison6893153
Champaign581928
McHenry5803120
Peoria433667
McLean396731
Rock Island376689
Unassigned3632260
Sangamon362661
Kankakee322478
Macon273349
Kendall252129
Tazewell247549
LaSalle223560
DeKalb216842
Coles182238
Williamson176159
Boone170925
Adams170115
Clinton166325
Vermilion15928
Jackson146226
Whiteside124125
Randolph119514
Knox118112
Ogle11217
Effingham11033
Grundy9037
Marion89116
Franklin8888
Jefferson88644
Monroe87328
Bureau86617
Morgan85424
Stephenson8517
Henry8107
Christian79426
Macoupin75110
Union74625
McDonough68716
Fayette65222
Lee6411
Crawford6366
Shelby61110
Livingston58610
Douglas5848
Montgomery57015
Woodford55814
Logan5534
Saline5119
Bond4809
Warren4677
Iroquois46419
Jersey46221
Wayne46111
Cass45311
Fulton4461
Jo Daviess4467
Perry41216
Moultrie3805
Carroll3728
Johnson3270
Richland32215
Lawrence3178
Clay29112
Clark28810
Hancock2884
Washington2861
Pike2814
Greene27615
Cumberland2606
Jasper25710
De Witt2463
White2421
Mason2391
Mercer2296
Pulaski2281
Piatt2200
Wabash2155
Ford18611
Menard1651
Edgar1468
Marshall1413
Massac1412
Henderson1150
Hamilton1132
Alexander1101
Gallatin1062
Brown1030
Edwards1010
Scott980
Putnam880
Schuyler831
Stark822
Calhoun670
Hardin500
Pope371
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 152396

Reported Deaths: 4023
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24905785
Lake13380352
St. Joseph8985161
Elkhart8530132
Allen7978222
Hamilton6000113
Vanderburgh567560
Tippecanoe358714
Monroe322238
Hendricks3221130
Johnson3051128
Porter303648
Clark289161
Delaware284574
Vigo256038
Madison232493
Cass222822
LaPorte220958
Warrick190065
Kosciusko179224
Floyd177367
Howard160066
Bartholomew139758
Dubois136726
Marshall134226
Henry123429
Grant122639
Wayne122127
Boone119548
Hancock115645
Noble114633
Jackson109413
Morgan93040
Dearborn92828
Daviess85333
Gibson84911
Clinton82916
Lawrence82634
Shelby80330
LaGrange77715
Harrison74824
Knox72110
Putnam71616
DeKalb69911
Posey6896
Fayette61417
Steuben6118
Miami5875
Montgomery57822
Jasper5744
White57215
Greene52137
Scott51013
Decatur49939
Adams4815
Whitley4426
Clay4396
Sullivan42913
Ripley4278
Wells4205
Wabash4029
Starke3977
Orange38825
Huntington3805
Spencer3746
Franklin36625
Washington3632
Jennings36013
Fulton3472
Randolph3439
Jefferson3305
Pike32915
Carroll31713
Perry29714
Jay2946
Fountain2883
Tipton27023
Vermillion2251
Newton22211
Parke2223
Rush2084
Owen2031
Blackford1983
Martin1960
Crawford1531
Pulaski1481
Brown1303
Ohio1247
Benton1080
Union1060
Switzerland900
Warren761
Unassigned0233