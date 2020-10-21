Clear

2 words that explain why Donald Trump is losing

As Election Day nears, President Donald Trump took time out from attacking Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and journalists Lesley Stahl and Kristen Welker to reflect on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic during a taped town hall with Sinclair Broadcasting Group's Eric Bolling. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump taped a town hall with Sinclair Broadcasting Group's Eric Bolling. In it, Bolling asked the President a simple question -- and the answer Trump gave is hugely revealing.

Here's the exchange:

Bolling: "With Covid, is there anything that you think you could have done differently, if you had a mulligan or a do-over on one aspect of the way you handled it, what would it be?"

Trump: "Not much."

The President of the United States, faced with a still-raging virus that has sickened 8.2 million Americans and killed 221,000, says that there is "not much" that he would have done differently if he could do things all over.

Really? REALLY?!!?

How about not making mask-wearing a political issue? Or letting the scientists lead our response to the pandemic? Or not playing down the threat of the virus when he knew how communicable it was as far back as February? Or fixing the testing process in America in the early days of the virus? Or showing any sort of empathy for the Americans who have lost their lives? ("It is what it is," Trump said in September when confronted with the death toll from Covid-19.)

It's not clear whether Trump's "not much" answer is driven by pure tone-deafness or his obsession with always being right and never admitting a mistake. To that latter point, Trump was asked in July 2019 what his one "do-over" as president would be and responded: "It would be personnel. I would say if I had one do-over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one ... that was the biggest mistake."

Riiiight.

The truth is it really doesn't matter why Trump doesn't get that he hasn't handled the pandemic perfectly (or even close). It just matters that he finds himself on the wrong side of the majority of the country on that question.

In a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll released over the weekend, just 4 in 10 voters (41%) said they approved of the way Trump is handling Covid-19 while 57% disapproved. in CNN's latest national poll, conducted earlier this month, just 37% approved of the job Trump was doing on Covid-19.

Poll after poll shows the same thing: A clear majority of voters disapprove of how Trump has handled the pandemic. And that disapproval is directly connected to his flagging poll numbers nationally and in swing states against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Seeing those numbers, a normal politician would have spent the last few months working to change voters' perceptions about his handling of the issue.

They might acknowledge that this was an unprecedented challenge to the country and the world -- and that, while their administration tried to always make the right decisions, some of their choices didn't work out as they had hoped.

They might make a call to our better angels, arguing that the only way we can get through this virus is to put aside partisanship and recognize our common humanity. They might do any one of a number of things -- all aimed at making clear to the public that they understands American's doubts and worries and are going to do everything they can to prove they're the right choice to lead the country out of this virus and into a brighter future.

Trump isn't a normal politician. (Breaking news!) And he hasn't done anything even close to what I suggested in the last paragraph. Instead, he has continued to insist that he saved millions -- MILLIONS -- of lives and without him things would have been much worse. And that we are "rounding the corner" on Covid-19 -- despite all of the data to the contrary.

"People are tired of Covid," Trump told campaign staff on a call earlier this week. "I have the biggest rallies I've ever had, and we have Covid. People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and all these idiots."

What does this wild disconnect between how people feel about Trump's handling of the virus and Trump's own assessment of how he has done mean for his chances of winning?

"Not much" good.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Breezy, Warmer Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, but some late clearing possible. Low: 57°

Image

Local brewery has survived two world wars and, now recently, two pandemics

Image

"The redevelopment commision hopes to be is a catalyst"; Vincennes sees positive growth of affordabl

Image

Farmersburg Woman Charged for Theft and Forgery from a Car Dealership

Image

Installment of power lines cause concern for student safety from North Vermilion School Officials

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Edgar County fire officials are looking for a missing man

Image

No one was hurt in Tuesday evening house fire

Image

SMWC celebrates its founding with service

Image

Haute City Center cancels it's Trunk-or-Treat Event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 354457

Reported Deaths: 9537
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1664575369
DuPage21231599
Lake19714506
Will17106422
Kane15616342
Winnebago9314167
St. Clair7623213
Madison6832152
Champaign574128
McHenry5726120
Peoria431064
McLean391831
Rock Island372189
Unassigned3627260
Sangamon355660
Kankakee319078
Macon263348
Kendall248527
Tazewell244549
LaSalle220760
DeKalb213842
Coles179838
Williamson173758
Boone168725
Adams165915
Clinton163124
Vermilion15627
Jackson144325
Whiteside116722
Randolph115914
Knox11519
Effingham10953
Ogle10897
Grundy8897
Jefferson86744
Franklin8666
Marion86613
Monroe86128
Bureau85517
Stephenson8207
Morgan81024
Henry7987
Christian78425
Macoupin74110
Union73825
McDonough66815
Fayette63821
Crawford6306
Lee6271
Shelby5928
Douglas5638
Livingston55710
Montgomery55515
Woodford55311
Logan5474
Saline5057
Bond4719
Warren4647
Iroquois45919
Jersey45621
Cass45011
Wayne44011
Jo Daviess4367
Fulton4290
Perry40916
Moultrie3785
Carroll3678
Johnson3220
Richland31815
Lawrence3068
Hancock2853
Clay28411
Washington2771
Clark2729
Greene27015
Pike2674
Cumberland2586
Jasper25010
Mason2381
White2351
De Witt2333
Pulaski2261
Mercer2256
Piatt2180
Wabash2105
Ford1829
Menard1651
Edgar1478
Massac1412
Marshall1403
Hamilton1142
Henderson1110
Alexander1091
Gallatin1052
Edwards990
Brown980
Scott950
Putnam860
Schuyler801
Stark802
Calhoun670
Hardin490
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 150664

Reported Deaths: 4008
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24697784
Lake13220352
St. Joseph8877159
Elkhart8469132
Allen7880222
Hamilton5962113
Vanderburgh559360
Tippecanoe354714
Monroe320738
Hendricks3183130
Johnson2995128
Porter297848
Clark285461
Delaware282074
Vigo252637
Madison229593
Cass222021
LaPorte215557
Warrick188464
Kosciusko176823
Floyd174867
Howard158866
Bartholomew139758
Dubois135125
Marshall132526
Henry122628
Grant120939
Wayne119327
Boone118848
Hancock114145
Noble113533
Jackson108713
Morgan92240
Dearborn91628
Daviess84033
Gibson83411
Clinton81616
Shelby79429
Lawrence78534
LaGrange76715
Harrison74024
Putnam71016
Knox70310
DeKalb69411
Posey6796
Steuben6008
Fayette58517
Miami5845
Montgomery57222
White56815
Jasper5624
Greene51837
Scott50813
Decatur49839
Adams4725
Clay4346
Whitley4316
Sullivan42812
Ripley4228
Wells4155
Starke3937
Wabash3919
Orange38725
Huntington3785
Spencer3706
Franklin36525
Jennings36013
Washington3592
Randolph3398
Fulton3362
Jefferson3305
Pike31913
Carroll31413
Perry29514
Jay2876
Fountain2863
Tipton26823
Parke2203
Newton21811
Vermillion2181
Rush2044
Owen2021
Martin1950
Blackford1923
Crawford1491
Pulaski1471
Brown1303
Ohio1227
Benton1070
Union1040
Switzerland890
Warren751
Unassigned0233