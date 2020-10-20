Clear

Donald Trump just revealed *a lot* more than he meant to about his tax returns

Donald Trump is the only modern American president to never release any of his tax returns -- either while running for president or during his time in office. He's offered a series of explanations for why that is, including that he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and that his taxes are too complicated for anyone to understand. At his town hall with NBC in early October, though, Trump inadvertently revealed a whole lot about his tax returns to moderator Savannah Guthrie.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Donald Trump is the only modern American president to never release any of his tax returns -- either while running for office or during his time in office. He's offered a series of explanations for why that is, including that he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and that his taxes are too complicated for anyone to understand.

The questions surrounding Trump's tax returns have only grown more urgent in the wake of a series of New York Times articles based on copies of Trump's returns they were able to obtain, that suggest, among many other things, that Trump has paid little to no federal taxes in the last two decades and that he is personally responsible for more than $400 million in loans that come due over the next four years.

Which brings me to Thursday's town hall with Trump -- in which moderator Savannah Guthrie asked the President about his loans and his tax returns. I'm posting the full exchange -- warning: it's very long -- between the two because, well, you have to see it to believe it. Here we go:

Guthrie: On the subject of taxes, as you know, The New York Times has obtained, it says, years of your tax returns among other things. It says that you have debts of approximately $421 million that you have personally--

Trump: Yes.

Guthrie: -- guaranteed and that will come due in the next four years. The question is on behalf of voters: who do you owe $421 million to?

Trump: OK. First of all, let me answer. What they did is illegal, number one. Also the numbers are all wrong with the numbers they released. And just so you understand when you have a lot of real estate. I have real estate. You know a lot of it, OK, right down the road, Doral, big stuff, great stuff. I'm very under -- when I decided to run I'm very under levered fortunately but I'm very under levered. I have a very, very small percentage of debt compared -- in fact some of it I did as favors to institutions that wanted to loan me money. $400 million compared to the assets that I have all of these great properties all over the world and frankly the Bank of America building in San Francisco. I don't love what's happening to San Francisco.

Guthrie: Well do I hear you right, it sounds like you're saying--

Trump: 1290 Avenue (inaudible) one of the biggest--

Guthrie: $400 million isn't that much.

Trump: -- office buildings.

Guthrie: But are you confirming that, yes, you do owe sum $400 million?

Trump: What I'm saying is that it's a tiny percentage of my net worth.

Guthrie: That sounds like yes.

Trump: And you will see that soon because we're doing things. We've given -- I think it's 108 or 112 pages of financial detail to elections and we have to file as the president. As any politician you have to file. Nobody ever looks at that. When they do they see how incredible a company is but more importantly they see where this debt is. No, I don't owe Russia money, I don't owe -- I owe a very, very small -- it's called mortgages. People have a house, they put a mortgage --

Guthrie: Yes. Any foreign bank, any foreign entity?

Trump: Not that I know of but I will probably because it's so easy to solve and if you'd like to do -- I will let you know who -- who I owe whatever small amount of money. I want to say two things. Number one, it's a very small amount of money. Number two, it's very straight -- it's very, very straight but it's a tiny percentage of the work. Did you ever hear the expression, under levered?

Guthrie: Yes.

Trump: I am extremely under levered.

Guthrie: Well, here's the thing, you could clear this up tonight by just releasing your tax returns yourself. I mean that's what I don't understand.

Trump: Well, I'll tell you what --

Guthrie: I think people are just wondering, you're the only --

Trump: As you know, I'm under audit. It turned out that I am under audit.

Guthrie: Yes, but the IRS said -- you are --

Trump: They actually -- excuse me. No, no, but you --

Guthrie: But the IRS says that doesn't stop you from releasing.

Trump: But you accused me of not being under audit previously and so did other people at NBC and I am under audit.

Guthrie: You are.

Trump: So that was solved. That's what -- I am under audit. No person in their right mind would release prior to working out the deal with the IRS. And I'll go a step further. I'm treated very badly by the IRS. They treat me very, very badly. You have people in there from previous administrations that treat me very badly. But we're under audit. It's very routine in many ways but we're under audit. They like to change the game, change the rules, do everything. You saw what they did with the Tea Party people. You saw what they did with the religious groups.

Guthrie: But to be clear, there is no law or rule that prohibits you from releasing your tax returns.

Trump: No, except common sense and intelligence and having lawyers that say -- because I would love to release them, and as soon as we come to a conclusion I will release them and very gladly. But if you go to elections and if you take a look you'll see 112 -- I think its 112, it talks about the income, which is rather massive. It talks about all of the properties, they have them listed. You can never learn more. But you know what happened; people went there, all the reporters went there. It was like a feeding frenzy. This was originally when I filed it. And I file it every year. I update it every year. My son is here, they run the company. I don't run the company. You know -- you know --

Guthrie: It also says that you paid $750 in taxes in the year you were elected. Is that true or not?

Trump: Yes, because that's a statutory number. It's a statutory -- it's not that --

Guthrie: But is that true?

Trump: I think it's a filing number. You pay $750, it's a filing -- or a filing fee.

Guthrie: But is that all you paid because most people here probably paid more?

Trump: No, I don't know. I can't tell you this, if they have my tax returns, as you know, they have to go to jail. It's illegal. But their numbers were wrong. But let me tell you what else. I don't owe money to any of these sinister people. This has been going on for years now. Russia, Russia, Russia. It turned out to be a hoax and it turned out to be that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were dealing with Russia, not me. It's a whole hoax. So I would not mind at all saying who it is but it's very small. When you look at vast properties like I have and they're big and they're beautiful and they're well located, when you look at that the amount of money, $400 million is a peanut. It's extremely under levered. And it's levered with normal banks, not a big deal.

Guthrie: All right. Let's take a break. We'll get more voter questions right after this.

Whoa boy. Amid all of the spin and misdirection that Trump attempted in that series of car-crash answers, Guthrie was able to extract a number of admissions from Trump.

Let's go through them -- in the order he said them.

1) Trump does have more than $400 million in loans coming due. Yes, he insists that $400 million is nothing compared the immense value of his various properties around the world. But when asked directly by Guthrie whether he owes $400 million, Trump responds: "What I'm saying is that it's a tiny percentage of my net worth." To which Guthrie interjects "that sounds like yes." Which, well, exactly. As for Trump's ability to pay off the loans, it's worth noting here that he appears to have paid off a total of zero on the principal on a $100 million loan he took out on Trump Tower in 2012.

2) Trump won't say whether he has loans with foreign banks or foreign governments. While this isn't definitive proof that Trump does owe money to a foreign government or a foreign bank (or both) you would think that if he didn't owe money to one of these places, he would say it. Right? What you probably wouldn't think he would say is this: "Not that I know of but I will probably because it's so easy to solve and if you'd like to do -- I will let you know who -- who I owe whatever small amount of money."

3) Trump is under audit (still). Trump has used the under-audit excuse since at least early 2016 to explain why he is not releasing any of his taxes. (As Guthrie rightly notes, there is nothing in the law that says a president under audit can't release his taxes anyway; Richard Nixon did just that.) Trump confirmed to Guthrie that he remains under audit as of Thursday night. Which, well, I guess that's possible?

4) Trump seemingly only paid $750 in taxes in 2016. All but confirming the Times report regarding the meager amount he paid in taxes the year he was elected president, Trump told Guthrie that "you pay $750, it's a filing -- or a filing fee." She followed up by asking whether that was all he paid that year in taxes. "No, I don't know," the President responded. Which very likely means yes, because again, if he paid more than $750 in taxes in 2016, don't you think he would have taken the opportunity to say that? Of course he would!

Like I said, there was a lot more in Trump's answers than he probably meant there to be. Which is a credit to Guthrie's questions. And to The New York Times' reporting -- the vast majority of which Trump himself confirmed was right on Thursday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County students head back to the classroom

Image

VCSC Board approves 2021 budget

Image

Happening today another Bleed Blue Blood Drive at Indiana State University

Image

Local non-profit struggling to find volunteers, why they're asking for your help

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy, cool. High: 61

Image

Loogootee girls basketball

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

High school students head back to the classroom, meanwhile COVID-19 cases go up in the Hoosier state

Image

Fall in the Wabash Valley

Image

Wabash Valley election clerks prepare for a hectic Election Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 350744

Reported Deaths: 9496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1651985364
DuPage20947598
Lake19546503
Will16898419
Kane15422341
Winnebago9114165
St. Clair7559213
Madison6795152
Champaign568028
McHenry5642120
Peoria424362
McLean386730
Rock Island367088
Unassigned3627260
Sangamon347554
Kankakee316878
Macon256848
Kendall247027
Tazewell240547
LaSalle218460
DeKalb209542
Coles178838
Williamson170958
Boone165524
Adams163315
Clinton158724
Vermilion15417
Jackson143325
Whiteside115222
Randolph114514
Knox10969
Effingham10903
Ogle10527
Grundy8777
Jefferson85844
Monroe84928
Bureau84717
Marion84512
Franklin8406
Stephenson8147
Morgan79624
Henry7945
Christian77125
Macoupin7319
Union73025
McDonough66515
Fayette63019
Crawford6246
Lee6121
Shelby5868
Livingston54910
Montgomery54815
Douglas5458
Logan5434
Woodford54311
Saline5037
Bond4669
Jersey45621
Iroquois45119
Warren4517
Cass44911
Wayne43410
Jo Daviess4275
Perry40616
Fulton4030
Moultrie3755
Carroll3658
Richland31714
Johnson3130
Lawrence3068
Hancock2843
Clay28111
Washington2781
Greene26915
Clark2666
Pike2604
Cumberland2536
Jasper24710
Mason2351
White2351
De Witt2273
Pulaski2261
Mercer2196
Piatt2070
Wabash2055
Ford1799
Menard1591
Massac1412
Edgar1398
Marshall1373
Hamilton1132
Henderson1110
Alexander1081
Gallatin1052
Edwards980
Brown960
Scott930
Putnam850
Schuyler801
Stark792
Calhoun690
Hardin490
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 149166

Reported Deaths: 3960
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24564781
Lake13079350
St. Joseph8788157
Elkhart8371132
Allen7815221
Hamilton5923113
Vanderburgh553050
Tippecanoe350914
Monroe319438
Hendricks3140130
Johnson2972127
Porter293248
Clark282157
Delaware279674
Vigo248837
Madison226991
Cass221020
LaPorte213057
Warrick186563
Kosciusko173121
Floyd172766
Howard157466
Bartholomew138657
Dubois133724
Marshall130626
Henry121828
Boone118648
Grant118039
Wayne117123
Hancock114144
Noble111333
Jackson107412
Morgan91540
Dearborn90328
Daviess83732
Gibson82611
Clinton81316
Shelby78329
Lawrence77832
LaGrange76615
Harrison73324
Knox69610
Putnam69515
DeKalb68611
Posey6745
Steuben5888
Miami5765
Fayette57515
Montgomery56422
White56215
Jasper5464
Greene51237
Scott50613
Decatur49439
Adams4645
Whitley4316
Clay4276
Sullivan42412
Ripley4178
Wells4125
Orange38624
Wabash3859
Starke3847
Huntington3695
Spencer3686
Franklin36325
Jennings35913
Washington3512
Randolph3378
Fulton3292
Jefferson3285
Pike31612
Carroll30813
Perry28914
Jay2816
Fountain2743
Tipton26623
Parke2182
Newton21111
Vermillion2111
Rush2034
Owen1991
Martin1950
Blackford1903
Crawford1481
Pulaski1431
Brown1283
Ohio1187
Benton1070
Union1020
Switzerland840
Warren731
Unassigned0233