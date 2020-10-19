Clear

A tearful reunion caught on video as a couple reunites after being separated over 200 days due to the pandemic

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Joseph and Eve Loreth were only allowed to see each other through a window for more than 200 days. The tearful moment they were reunited for the first time was caught on video.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 1:10 PM
By Amanda Jackson, CNN

A couple at a Florida assisted living home had the internet in tears this weekend after a heartwarming video featuring the couple was shared on social media.

The video shared by Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, an assisted living home facility in Brandon, shows residents Joseph and Eve Loreth reuniting after being separated over 200 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic," the Facebook post from Thursday reads. "Get your tissues out!"

Joseph, who has been in rehabilitation for the past 215 days, is seen being pushed in a wheelchair down a hallway to a common room where his wife of 60 years is waiting.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, many nursing and assisted living homes have restricted in-person visitations. These past seven months, the couple was only able to see each other through window visits, the assisted living home said.

In the video, Joseph first mentions he needs to get a haircut, but once he makes it through one of the doors leading to the room he starts crying.

Eve, who is a new resident at Rosecastle, looks up from her paper she was writing on and sees she can finally hug her husband in person.

"Oh my God," she says when she sees him.

"I sure did miss you," he says in the video as his wife embraces him.

"I didn't think I'd ever get over here," he says in between tears. "I missed you so much."

The couple's tearful reunion has been viewed nearly 100,000 times on Facebook.

