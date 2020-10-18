Clear

As coronavirus surges across the US, only 2 states are trending in the right direction

CNN's John King reacts to the latest coronavirus case numbers in the US as the country heads into what health experts say will be the most challenging months of the pandemic so far.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2020 11:30 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

There is nearly no place in America where Covid-19 case counts are trending in the right direction as the country heads into what health experts say will be the most challenging months of the pandemic.

The US is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day -- up more than 60% since a mid-September dip -- and experts say the country is in the midst of the dreaded fall surge. On Friday, the US reported the most infections in a single day since July. As of Saturday, more than 8.1 million cases of the virus had been reported in the US and 219,286 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Only Missouri and Vermont recorded a more than 10% improvement in the average number of reported cases over the past week, according to the university's data. Cases in Connecticut and Florida, on the other hand, increased by 50% or more.

Twenty-seven states saw spikes between 10% and 50%: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

New cases are static in the remaining states.

"This really is a harrowing time, and people have to be careful," epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said.

'This surge has the potential to be way worse'

On Friday, 10 states reported their highest one-day counts: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to Johns Hopkins.

As infections rise, so, too, have hospitalizations. In New Mexico, hospitalizations have increased 101% this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

More hospitalizations will likely be followed by a rise in daily coronavirus deaths, said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Though the average of 700 coronavirus deaths a day the US remains lower than the daily tolls of 1,000 in July and August, University of Washington researchers project more than 2,300 Americans could die daily by mid-January.

"When we saw this kind of transmission earlier on in the pandemic, in March and April, the virus hadn't seeded everywhere. ... This surge has the potential to be way worse than it was than either the spring or the summer," El-Sayed, Detroit's former health director, said.

State leaders push new restrictions

Americans can help get the virus under control, experts say, by heeding guidelines touted by officials for months: avoiding crowded settings, keeping a distance, keeping small gatherings outdoors and wearing a mask.

"This is a good moment for people to stop and ask themselves: 'What can I do to try to be sure that we limit the further infections that otherwise seem to be looming in front of us as cold weather is kicking in and people are indoors, and those curves are going upward, in the wrong direction?'" Collins said Friday.

The upticks have prompted state leaders to push new restrictions, including mask enforcement and limits on gatherings, in hopes of curbing the spread.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced changes to the state's health measures, including requiring hospitals to reserve at least 10% of staffed general and ICU beds for Covid-19 patients.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said this month he instructed authorities to step up mask enforcement, and in New Mexico, the governor this week ordered new mass gathering limitations and a 10 p.m. closing time for establishments serving alcohol.

"Every New Mexican can and must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, limiting their interactions with others, and wearing their masks," Grisham tweeted.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 343386

Reported Deaths: 9452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1622205350
DuPage20477596
Lake19252501
Will16481418
Kane15091340
Winnebago8773163
St. Clair7460211
Madison6685152
Champaign563428
McHenry5485120
Peoria416659
McLean383430
Unassigned3624260
Rock Island358488
Sangamon335054
Kankakee310278
Macon242948
Kendall241727
Tazewell237446
LaSalle212859
DeKalb203742
Coles175938
Williamson166857
Boone159624
Adams154214
Clinton154124
Vermilion14797
Jackson141525
Randolph113014
Whiteside110021
Effingham10573
Knox10549
Ogle10117
Jefferson84744
Grundy8467
Monroe83527
Bureau83217
Marion82312
Franklin8136
Henry7875
Morgan78724
Christian75025
Stephenson7497
Union71925
Macoupin7098
McDonough63515
Fayette61517
Crawford6096
Shelby5658
Lee5641
Woodford54110
Livingston5299
Logan5294
Montgomery52614
Douglas5128
Saline4797
Jersey44821
Cass44711
Iroquois44519
Warren4436
Bond4409
Wayne4299
Jo Daviess4015
Perry40116
Fulton3720
Carroll3507
Moultrie3495
Richland30914
Johnson3080
Lawrence3048
Hancock2763
Clay27211
Washington2711
Greene26115
Clark2516
Cumberland2476
Jasper23910
Pike2372
White2311
Mason2281
Pulaski2231
De Witt2223
Mercer2106
Wabash2015
Piatt1980
Ford1639
Menard1591
Massac1382
Edgar1378
Marshall1323
Hamilton1062
Alexander1051
Gallatin1032
Henderson1010
Edwards970
Brown930
Scott880
Putnam820
Schuyler791
Stark782
Calhoun700
Hardin490
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 145977

Reported Deaths: 3918
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24290780
Lake12739348
St. Joseph8560154
Elkhart8155129
Allen7667220
Hamilton5822112
Vanderburgh536349
Tippecanoe342814
Monroe314038
Hendricks3093129
Johnson2919127
Porter285547
Clark279157
Delaware271974
Vigo242232
Madison221487
Cass219720
LaPorte206952
Warrick182062
Floyd169665
Kosciusko167021
Howard154866
Bartholomew136357
Dubois132221
Marshall128226
Henry118428
Boone117148
Grant115439
Wayne112721
Hancock111244
Noble108933
Jackson104412
Morgan90140
Dearborn89028
Daviess81332
Gibson8109
Clinton79715
Shelby76529
LaGrange75814
Lawrence73932
Harrison72724
Putnam68615
Knox67810
DeKalb66111
Posey6515
Steuben5688
Miami5585
Montgomery55522
White55315
Fayette54715
Jasper5204
Scott50013
Greene49937
Decatur49339
Adams4495
Whitley4196
Clay4176
Ripley4098
Sullivan40412
Wells3985
Starke3727
Orange37124
Wabash3669
Huntington3595
Spencer3596
Franklin35825
Jennings35613
Washington3422
Jefferson3254
Fulton3232
Randolph3238
Pike30710
Carroll30513
Perry27514
Jay2726
Fountain2703
Tipton26123
Parke2072
Newton20311
Owen1971
Vermillion1961
Rush1924
Martin1910
Blackford1803
Crawford1401
Pulaski1391
Brown1273
Ohio1147
Benton1050
Union970
Switzerland830
Warren721
Unassigned0233