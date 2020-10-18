Clear

Trump continues bizarre appeals to suburban women as he campaigns in Covid hotspots

CNN political analyst Mark Preston talks about President Trump's plea to suburban women at a recent rally, where he used racist appeals and asked suburban women to "please like me."

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

If President Donald Trump loses his reelection bid in November, it will be in part because of his fundamental misunderstanding of the beliefs of "suburban women," whom he has tried to win back with a series of bizarre and racist appeals that seem more targeted to a stereotype from the 1950s and 1960s than the American women who actually live in those areas today.

Many of the female voters who have abandoned Trump recoil from his divisive language and disapprove of both his handling of race relations and the pandemic. But he has tried to convince them to support him through a campaign of fear and xenophobia, with claims about the Democratic agenda that plunge deep into the realm of the ridiculous and would be believed only by the most naïve, low-information voters.

His speech Saturday night in Michigan exemplified those political miscalculations when it comes to women he has referred to as the "suburban housewives of America" as he tried to create fear about crime from immigrants and argued that Joe Biden will upend life in the suburbs by putting public housing projects in the middle of leafy neighborhoods -- a reference to an Obama-era housing regulation aimed at ending segregation.

"Would you like a nice low-income housing project next to your suburban beautiful ranch style house? Generally speaking, no," Trump said in Muskegon. "I saved your suburbs -- women -- suburban women, you're supposed to love Trump," he said.

The President went on to make the ludicrous claim that Biden and Democrats want to overwhelm Michigan neighborhoods with refugees from Syria, Somalia and Yemen, and "poorly vetted migrants from jihadist regions."

Continuing his long-standing pattern of mocking women he perceives as opponents in sexist or misogynistic language — a tactic that does not go over well with women in either party — Trump attacked Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the same rally, along with his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, and NBC's Savannah Guthrie, who moderated his Thursday night town hall.

Trump accused Whitmer, whom he has previously called "a dictator," of unnecessarily locking down her state as she fought the pandemic. That led his crowd to break into a chant of "Lock her up!" a little more than a week after federal authorities revealed a plot by extremists to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the government.

Rather than condemning the derailed plot — which led to terrorism, conspiracy and weapons charges against more than a dozen men — or discouraging that kind of divisive language, Trump essentially endorsed the cheer with his authoritarian rhetoric about jailing his political opponents by adding Clinton and the Biden family into the mix.

"Lock them all up," Trump replied to the crowd.

He complained that Whitmer said publicly that his refusal to denounce White supremacists, extremists and hate groups has emboldened activists like those who allegedly planned the foiled attack against her.

"I guess they said she was threatened, right?" Trump said, seeming to doubt the specifics of the case and underplaying the violence it could have entailed. "She was threatened, and she blamed me — she blamed me, and our people were the ones that worked with her people, so let's see what happens."

Whitmer immediately responded on Twitter: "This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop." Her staff echoed that plea. "Every single time the President does this at a rally, the violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media. It has to stop. It just has to," her deputy digital director wrote on Twitter.

On Friday at a campaign event in Detroit, Biden condemned Trump for refusing to denounce White supremacist groups at the first debate and for criticizing Whitmer after the kidnapping plot was revealed.

"What the hell's the matter with this guy?" Biden said. "Attacking Governor Whitmer on the same day this plot was exposed. It's despicable."

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

At his rallies Friday night and Saturday, Trump also attacked Guthrie as angry and overly emotional during the NBC town hall.

"Her face -- the anger, the craziness," he said, describing how he viewed the dynamic during a speech to his supporters Friday night. As he doubled down on the trope of the hysterical woman, he added that he told Guthrie to "Take it easy. Relax."

Later in Janesville, Wisconsin, Saturday night, the President tried to undermine the credentials of the next female debate moderator, NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, by claiming that he'd known her "for a long time" and that "she is very unfair." The final presidential debate, which Welker will moderate, is on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

It remains unclear if the President simply does not understand how those attacks on women could backfire at a time when millions of female voters are deciding whether to give him a second chance, or whether he simply can't resist engaging in those tactics because they rev up his crowds. Biden was up by 25 points among women voters in an average of the last five live interview polls, according to an analysis by CNN's Harry Enten. In the final pre-election polls in 2016, Hillary Clinton only had a 13-point edge among likely female voters.

"The fake news keep saying that suburban women don't like me because I don't sound nice," the President said. "I don't have time to be nice. I got a lot of work to do for you."

But his remarks have gone far beyond the limits of acceptable political discourse: he has referred to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as "a monster" and recently said of Clinton, "the glass ceiling broke her."

While returning to some of his old lines from the summer about how the radical left plans "to erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life," Trump tried to revive the debate Saturday night over removing monuments that glorify American historical figures who were slave owners.

"This election will decide whether we preserve our magnificent heritage or whether we let far left radicals wipe it all away," he said. "They constantly smear America as a racist country. ... America is the most magnificent, most virtuous nation that has ever existed."

At one point, he described his joy in watching law enforcement authorities move in on crowds to prevent violence in Minneapolis after the protests against racial injustice.

"I don't know, there's something about that — when you watch everybody getting pushed around — there's something very beautiful about it. I don't care what I'm doing. Not politically correct ... But you people get it."

Trump campaigns as if the pandemic is over

Trump campaigned in Wisconsin and Michigan on Saturday while scarcely mentioning the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that cases are rising in a majority of states across the country.

Michigan's case count on Friday was the state's highest number of positive test results reported in one day, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Wisconsin also reported a new record high number of cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state's positivity rate was at 23.91% as of Saturday morning, according to the COVID Tracking project.

On Friday, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wisconsin is one of the Covid-19 "red" states that federal officials are watching closely.

"Your positivity rates are over 10% and going in the wrong direction. Cases are in the red, going in the wrong direction," Adams said during a news conference in Wisconsin Friday. "It is critical that we actually understand where this virus is circulating so that we could get cases under control and reverse positivity."

Without laying out any specifics, Trump claimed Saturday that his plan "will crush the virus" and said his teams are working toward a safe vaccine and a "very rapid recovery."

He acknowledged at one point that some states are currently seeing spikes, but then downplayed those increases in cases as part of a typical pattern for the virus.

Trump said there had been a recent spike or surge in cases in states like Arizona and Florida, but then insisted that it went back down.

"You've got to open up," he said in Wisconsin. "You've got to get your place going."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Clouds with scattered showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ride supports officer battling cancer

Image

Freedom Trail opens inside Griffin Bike Park

Image

Transitioning to winter market

Image

Weekend breast cancer awareness events

Image

BNL XC Regionals

Image

Pike Central XC Regionals

Image

THS Boys Soccer Regionals

Image

THS Vball Sectional

Image

Barr-Reeve Vball Sectionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 343386

Reported Deaths: 9452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1622205350
DuPage20477596
Lake19252501
Will16481418
Kane15091340
Winnebago8773163
St. Clair7460211
Madison6685152
Champaign563428
McHenry5485120
Peoria416659
McLean383430
Unassigned3624260
Rock Island358488
Sangamon335054
Kankakee310278
Macon242948
Kendall241727
Tazewell237446
LaSalle212859
DeKalb203742
Coles175938
Williamson166857
Boone159624
Adams154214
Clinton154124
Vermilion14797
Jackson141525
Randolph113014
Whiteside110021
Effingham10573
Knox10549
Ogle10117
Jefferson84744
Grundy8467
Monroe83527
Bureau83217
Marion82312
Franklin8136
Henry7875
Morgan78724
Christian75025
Stephenson7497
Union71925
Macoupin7098
McDonough63515
Fayette61517
Crawford6096
Shelby5658
Lee5641
Woodford54110
Livingston5299
Logan5294
Montgomery52614
Douglas5128
Saline4797
Jersey44821
Cass44711
Iroquois44519
Warren4436
Bond4409
Wayne4299
Jo Daviess4015
Perry40116
Fulton3720
Carroll3507
Moultrie3495
Richland30914
Johnson3080
Lawrence3048
Hancock2763
Clay27211
Washington2711
Greene26115
Clark2516
Cumberland2476
Jasper23910
Pike2372
White2311
Mason2281
Pulaski2231
De Witt2223
Mercer2106
Wabash2015
Piatt1980
Ford1639
Menard1591
Massac1382
Edgar1378
Marshall1323
Hamilton1062
Alexander1051
Gallatin1032
Henderson1010
Edwards970
Brown930
Scott880
Putnam820
Schuyler791
Stark782
Calhoun700
Hardin490
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 145977

Reported Deaths: 3918
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion24290780
Lake12739348
St. Joseph8560154
Elkhart8155129
Allen7667220
Hamilton5822112
Vanderburgh536349
Tippecanoe342814
Monroe314038
Hendricks3093129
Johnson2919127
Porter285547
Clark279157
Delaware271974
Vigo242232
Madison221487
Cass219720
LaPorte206952
Warrick182062
Floyd169665
Kosciusko167021
Howard154866
Bartholomew136357
Dubois132221
Marshall128226
Henry118428
Boone117148
Grant115439
Wayne112721
Hancock111244
Noble108933
Jackson104412
Morgan90140
Dearborn89028
Daviess81332
Gibson8109
Clinton79715
Shelby76529
LaGrange75814
Lawrence73932
Harrison72724
Putnam68615
Knox67810
DeKalb66111
Posey6515
Steuben5688
Miami5585
Montgomery55522
White55315
Fayette54715
Jasper5204
Scott50013
Greene49937
Decatur49339
Adams4495
Whitley4196
Clay4176
Ripley4098
Sullivan40412
Wells3985
Starke3727
Orange37124
Wabash3669
Huntington3595
Spencer3596
Franklin35825
Jennings35613
Washington3422
Jefferson3254
Fulton3232
Randolph3238
Pike30710
Carroll30513
Perry27514
Jay2726
Fountain2703
Tipton26123
Parke2072
Newton20311
Owen1971
Vermillion1961
Rush1924
Martin1910
Blackford1803
Crawford1401
Pulaski1391
Brown1273
Ohio1147
Benton1050
Union970
Switzerland830
Warren721
Unassigned0233