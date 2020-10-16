Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Moving the goalposts: Ryan Babel's property portfolio dabble

Dutch football star Ryan Babel has ditched the stereotype of pro footballers splashing cash on flash cars with a global property portfolio, record label and financial advice for his peers.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Matt Majendie, for CNN

The lavish trappings of many top-flight footballers have been well documented -- flash cars, state-of-the-art houses, glistening watches and bejeweled jewelry.

Like many of his peers, Dutch international Ryan Babel has been there and done that, but the former Liverpool star is keen to break away from those stereotypes and explore other hinterlands.

Which is why he estimates his property portfolio will extend to 50 affordable houses in the multi-family market worth in the region of $30 million predominantly in Amsterdam and Miami by the end of the year.

Babel has also dabbled with becoming a stock market day trader and is passing on financial advice to his fellow footballers, not to mention running his Los Angeles-based music label, Underrated Music Group.

"I feel like football players are a lot smarter than years ago but still this is really out there," Babel told CNN Sport.

"It's about trying to change the narrative as still too often when sitting at the table at lunch with teammates, conversations are about the newest car they purchased or the newest watch and you slowly try to change that conversation into what type of investments they have made, what type of real estate they have bought."

Babel was initially a reluctant investor. He bought his first property at the age of 20 after moving from Ajax to Liverpool in July 2007. Following a subsequent transfer to Germany, his agent and father encouraged him to invest in property, initially buying a home to let every quarter.

But with 10 properties to his name, Babel says he felt unfulfilled, as though he was going through the financial motions, so he looked into day trading at the age of 27, enrolling in a year-long course. However post-qualification, ultimately the time needed to invest while playing professional football proved unrealistic.

So he changed tack. Having previously been a solo cash buyer, he brought in partners and leverage from banks, inspired by the books of American businessman Robert Kiyosaki.

"I asked myself what job is able to replace a football salary on a monthly basis," reflected Babel. "It has to be a successful business. I received a book from a friend by Robert Kiyosaki and when I read that book my way of looking at things changed instantly.

"I read a few more and understood different ways of investing in real estate, doing my due diligence, doing homework ... what are the ups and downs.

"That's where I understood that if you invest in multi-family homes, it's quite secure and building the right team ... Since then I've been quite successful at it."

READ: Liverpool's agonizing wait for English football's biggest prize

'Life can come at you very hard and quick'

He estimates his portfolio will grow to 100 properties. Other investments Babel has made include American musician Ryan Leslie's Superphone, a custom text management system enabling direct interaction with fans.

He's also passionate about the idea of sharing with teammates what's he learnt in trying to future proof his financial security.

He says he has shared financial advice with peers in the Dutch international set-up, at current team Galatasaray and at his original club Ajax, where he had been on loan last season when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

"I felt obligated to share this information with colleagues, especially how football players manage finances," said Babel.

"They sometimes have this idea that this lifestyle is forever so they splash money around, they're not investing, not careful and I feel kind of a little bit responsible for the young generation. Of course enjoy life, but put something aside so you can create some type of security later.

"My career is going to be finished one day of course. Maybe one of my purposes now is to teach the younger generational footballers who are getting involved very quick with big contacts.

"Get involved early to get your feet wet outside the comfort zone of football. It's going to be a tough world once you hang up your boots if you've not educated yourself in this society or economy. Life can come at you very hard and quick."

READ: How billionaire owners changed European football

At 33, Babel is enough of a realist to know his career is in its twilight's years. Unlike so many his peers, he is bidding to tell his story not via an ghosted autobiography but through a music album.

"You know how footballers always write an autobiography after their career, I came with the idea to do that but in a music form," said Babel.

"Basically, it will be a music rap album where I speak my truth, my past journey, my football career and the things that happened over the years. I'm busy with that now."

It is all a far cry from the 20-year-old who lived alone for the first time in his life in Liverpool, a club for which he retains a strong affection for.

Under Jurgen Klopp's leadership last season Liverpool won the English domestic title for the first time in 30 years.

Babel believes he would have thrived under the more huggable approach of the German than his long-time manager on Merseyside -- Rafael Benitez.

"I definitely think I would have maybe flourished much better," he said. "Some players need a manager who is like this father figure or uncle. Unfortunately my time was different. I was on my own and had to figure it out all by myself.

"I still was quite young, went there aged 20 at the time and had never experienced living by myself. It was my first experience abroad, all these things, all these factors are shaping a player.

"But yeah I definitely think the type of manager Jurgen Klopp is from what I see from the outside was definitely a manager I could use at the age of 20 years."

READ: How Jurgen Klopp turned Liverpool into title winners

The Koeman effect at Barcelona

This season, Babel has set his sights on winning the Turkish league with Galatasaray as well as maintaining his place in the Dutch national set-up following the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona.

READ: Koeman named new Barcelona boss

And Babel is confident his former boss can be a success at the Camp Nou, despite the ongoing saga of Lionel Messi's contract.

"He's a very good coach," he said. "However, sometimes in football timing is very important. Right now, there's a lot going on in Barcelona. I just hope that it doesn't affect the process of him focusing on shaping his squad.

"He's a very good coach and able to bring successes back to Barcelona. For me, I think one of this strengths is give players responsibility and create a groups process ... a certain atmosphere that he's really making a building a team, even here. For us, Koeman created an atmosphere that everyone wanted to be a part of."

As for his own future, Babel envisages a potential final hurrah back in the English Premier League after the remaining two years of his contract in Galatasaray.

And then he will transition full-time into his other businesses, notably his property portfolio.

In and out of the sport, it has been a steep learning curve, and he is honest enough to admit to regrets.

"I had a time where I believed in good ideas very quick and then only me as a person had to invest financially in it. It goes wrong...and it happened to me a little bit too often, reflects Babel.

Older and wiser, he is flourishing both on and off the pitch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion WRC Celebration

Image

Owen Valley-West Vigo volleyball

Image

Eastern Greene/South Knox volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Southridge volleyball

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Terre Haute police officer saves a man who wasn't breathing and had no pulse with CPR

Image

A local service is here to help people in domestic abuse situations

Image

Business expansion signals growth on Washington's east side

Image

Vigo County puts “Bellwether” status on the line with 2020 Presidential Election

Image

Love: Undivided Movie soon to air on Amazon Prime

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 334651

Reported Deaths: 9373
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1590355332
DuPage19967592
Lake18859499
Will16074412
Kane14702338
Winnebago8397163
St. Clair7382208
Madison6565150
Champaign555928
McHenry5310119
Peoria406959
McLean377930
Rock Island348386
Sangamon320453
Unassigned3070246
Kankakee305178
Kendall234927
Macon227348
Tazewell224745
LaSalle206958
DeKalb198442
Coles169438
Williamson162156
Boone152724
Adams148814
Clinton148023
Vermilion14067
Jackson139225
Randolph109014
Whiteside106421
Effingham10283
Knox9829
Ogle9646
Jefferson83441
Bureau82116
Grundy8207
Monroe81927
Marion80711
Franklin7796
Henry7755
Morgan76924
Christian73923
Stephenson7327
Union69525
Macoupin6858
Crawford6046
McDonough59815
Fayette58916
Lee5491
Shelby5398
Logan5254
Montgomery50614
Woodford50410
Livingston4999
Saline4637
Douglas4478
Cass44211
Jersey43821
Iroquois43619
Warren4286
Bond4179
Wayne4118
Perry38716
Jo Daviess3813
Fulton3440
Carroll3287
Moultrie3195
Richland29812
Lawrence2967
Johnson2890
Washington2691
Hancock2643
Clay2629
Greene25315
Cumberland2445
Clark2416
Jasper23410
White2231
De Witt2193
Pulaski2181
Mason2171
Pike2092
Mercer1956
Wabash1905
Piatt1870
Ford1627
Menard1521
Edgar1358
Massac1352
Marshall1293
Alexander1051
Hamilton1012
Gallatin1002
Henderson930
Scott880
Brown870
Edwards870
Putnam750
Schuyler751
Stark742
Calhoun660
Hardin480
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 141212

Reported Deaths: 3864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23852776
Lake12326343
St. Joseph8321150
Elkhart7925126
Allen7406216
Hamilton5659112
Vanderburgh516748
Tippecanoe331113
Monroe308738
Hendricks3029128
Johnson2849127
Porter274647
Clark268057
Delaware260972
Vigo232231
Cass216016
Madison211184
LaPorte197251
Warrick177459
Floyd164465
Kosciusko156720
Howard151566
Bartholomew132957
Dubois126521
Marshall123926
Boone114348
Grant111739
Hancock109044
Henry108827
Wayne106218
Noble105833
Jackson98610
Morgan86740
Dearborn83428
Daviess77931
Gibson7709
Clinton76615
LaGrange74214
Shelby74229
Harrison69324
Putnam67415
Lawrence67031
DeKalb63811
Knox63610
Posey6233
Steuben5449
Montgomery54022
White54015
Fayette52515
Miami5214
Scott48613
Decatur48439
Greene48236
Jasper4783
Adams4155
Clay3936
Ripley3928
Sullivan39112
Whitley3906
Wells3795
Orange36024
Starke3557
Huntington3535
Jennings34813
Spencer3456
Wabash3449
Franklin33625
Washington3222
Jefferson3164
Fulton3142
Carroll30113
Randolph2998
Pike2949
Perry26313
Jay2585
Tipton25723
Fountain2403
Newton19211
Owen1901
Parke1872
Martin1860
Vermillion1851
Rush1784
Blackford1703
Crawford1341
Pulaski1261
Brown1243
Ohio1057
Benton980
Union920
Switzerland770
Warren601
Unassigned0232