Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Trump's most influential legacy

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about the climate crisis, but Barrett refused to say that climate change was a threat despite ample scientific evidence.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

Senate Republicans are moving rapidly to bring Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to a successful conclusion. During this week's Judiciary Committee hearings, Democrats provided little evidence that they would muster anything that would derail her confirmation.

Upending the precedent he manufactured in 2016, that a SCOTUS seat not be filled in an election year, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to deliver something that Republicans have been clamoring for -- a Supreme Court with an unbeatable conservative majority.

Some Democrats -- and Republicans -- make the mistake of focusing on President Donald Trump primarily as a disrupter, a commander in chief whose main claim to fame has been breaking with convention, destroying norms and institutions and causing endless chaos. The ongoing vitriol that flows from his Twitter feed seems to capture his essence better than anything else.

But as we reach the end of his first, and possibly only, term, it is important to also recognize the ways in which President Trump has transformed the political landscape and not just broken it. These four years will have enormous long-term effects, regardless of whether Trump is reelected.

When it comes to immigration, for instance, the President has shifted the debate sharply to the right, making it much more difficult to achieve in the near future a grand bargain that includes a path to citizenship for the more than 11 million undocumented persons in our borders.

The President has focused public policy on limiting immigration, imposing family separation policies, knee-capping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and fearmongering by shifting focus to the supposed dangers that immigrants pose to our country rather than their overwhelming virtues.

Nowhere has the President's impact been as clear as with the courts. Over the last four years, the administration has worked closely with Senate Republicans to nominate and confirm federal appointees, many of who come recommended from the networks of the Federalist Society, an organization that seeks to produce more conservative federal courts. By September, Trump boasted of 217 judicial appointments.

With Barrett, the President will complete a project that started in 1986 when President Reagan elevated William Rehnquist to the role of chief justice of the Supreme Court and Antonin Scalia to replace him as a justice.

In doing so, Reagan made clear his intention to accelerate a rightward shift in the highest court of the land by ridding the body of the legacy of Earl Warren, the chief justice from 1953 to 1969, who led his colleagues through a series of watershed decisions on civil rights, civil liberties and criminal justice that marked a triumph for legal liberalism.

Now, with the presidential election underway, Republicans will have successfully built a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. For this court, 6-3 is much greater than 5-4. The swing of one conservative justice can no longer force a compromise. Barring any dramatic revelations that stop a confirmation that seems inevitable, the court will be poised to issue rulings that would fulfill central goals for the conservative movement.

With several issue areas -- reproductive rights, health care, economic regulation, gun control, gerrymandering, voting and civil rights, and more -- the 6-3 bloc has the potential to be extraordinarily effective. After all, Warren only enjoyed a 5-4 majority during his court's extremely consequential run in the 1960s.

For instance, after Barrett's confirmation, Roe v. Wade would almost certainly be in much greater jeopardy, if Barrett's past signing of anti-abortion statements and other advocacy for limiting abortion. Eliminating or undercutting the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion has been a prime target for conservatives since the 1970s.

During the last term, the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that would have made it difficult for many abortion providers to remain open. The court made this ruling only because Chief Justice Roberts decided to join the liberal majority. If Barrett is confirmed, this kind of switch would be less relevant.

Additionally, the Koch Brothers and other conservative business leaders, The New York Times reported, have been gunning for the court to reconsider the precedent from the 1984 case, Chevron USA Inc. v Natural Resources Defense Council. This decision established a precedent that courts should defer to an administrative agency's interpretation of legislation when the law is ambiguous.

This was important because it strengthened the ability of an agency like the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce controversial measures.

And these issues are just the tip of the iceberg.

With Barrett on the Supreme Court, whatever happens in November, the conservative court will be a major legacy of the Trump presidency. It will constitute a huge blow to Democrats, who have lost this political battle.

With Justice Stephen Breyer having reached the age of 82, a second term for President Trump could result in a 7-2 majority before 2025. Writing long before the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, my Princeton colleague Paul Starr observed that "Not since Richard Nixon has a president named four new Supreme Court justices, and not since Franklin D. Roosevelt has one had the opportunity to alter the Court's ideological balance so decisively."

The anger, bitterness and divisiveness that President Trump has produced consume our attention -- and well they should. But we must not forget that since January 2017, this administration has also reshaped our policies and institutions. Four more years will leave us even deeper down this rightward path.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 49°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute police officer saves a man who wasn't breathing and had no pulse with CPR

Image

A local service is here to help people in domestic abuse situations

Image

Business expansion signals growth on Washington's east side

Image

Vigo County puts “Bellwether” status on the line with 2020 Presidential Election

Image

Love: Undivided Movie soon to air on Amazon Prime

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Martin County to be home for new hypersonics R&D testing

Image

What is the biggest challenge Indiana faces?

Image

Crews battle brush fires in several Wabash Valley locations

Image

Indiana leaders are worried about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 330637

Reported Deaths: 9320
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1575735321
DuPage19767588
Lake18633499
Will15888408
Kane14558336
Winnebago8207161
St. Clair7330207
Madison6499150
Champaign552527
McHenry5248119
Peoria403058
McLean374629
Rock Island344685
Sangamon315453
Unassigned3071246
Kankakee301978
Kendall231526
Tazewell221544
Macon219048
LaSalle204158
DeKalb194142
Coles167638
Williamson160156
Boone149124
Adams145813
Clinton145223
Jackson136724
Vermilion13617
Randolph107514
Whiteside104021
Effingham10143
Ogle9506
Knox9378
Monroe81027
Grundy8087
Jefferson80440
Bureau79915
Marion7748
Henry7645
Morgan76224
Christian72422
Stephenson7127
Franklin7116
Union68325
Macoupin6648
Crawford5896
McDonough57715
Fayette57415
Shelby5337
Lee5251
Logan5184
Montgomery49614
Woodford49610
Livingston4899
Saline4576
Cass43511
Jersey43521
Iroquois43119
Douglas4208
Warren4146
Bond4059
Wayne3977
Perry38216
Jo Daviess3743
Fulton3210
Richland29611
Moultrie2954
Carroll2936
Lawrence2936
Johnson2790
Washington2651
Clay2596
Hancock2593
Greene25015
Cumberland2415
Clark2404
Jasper23110
Pulaski2181
Mason2151
White2101
De Witt2093
Pike2072
Mercer1916
Wabash1894
Piatt1830
Ford1597
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1332
Marshall1293
Alexander1021
Hamilton972
Gallatin942
Henderson930
Edwards840
Scott840
Brown820
Putnam750
Schuyler741
Stark722
Calhoun660
Hardin470
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 139269

Reported Deaths: 3836
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23611774
Lake12189340
St. Joseph8191148
Elkhart7773126
Allen7320213
Hamilton5603112
Vanderburgh512346
Tippecanoe324413
Monroe306738
Hendricks3005128
Johnson2820127
Porter269847
Clark264157
Delaware253772
Vigo228531
Cass215316
Madison208484
LaPorte192850
Warrick176358
Floyd163165
Kosciusko154519
Howard150766
Bartholomew131257
Dubois122921
Marshall121826
Boone113148
Grant110538
Hancock107444
Henry107227
Noble103533
Wayne102018
Jackson96410
Morgan85340
Dearborn81228
Daviess76731
Gibson7639
Clinton75414
LaGrange73414
Shelby73329
Harrison68924
Putnam67115
Lawrence66531
DeKalb62111
Posey6213
Knox61510
Montgomery54022
Steuben5369
White53015
Fayette51814
Miami5124
Decatur48339
Scott48212
Greene47436
Jasper4723
Adams4054
Sullivan38712
Clay3856
Ripley3828
Whitley3796
Starke3547
Orange35024
Huntington3475
Jennings34513
Spencer3446
Wells3445
Franklin33525
Wabash3309
Washington3172
Jefferson3144
Carroll30013
Fulton2952
Pike2928
Randolph2928
Perry25913
Tipton25623
Jay2504
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1841
Parke1822
Rush1754
Vermillion1751
Blackford1693
Crawford1331
Pulaski1251
Brown1233
Benton950
Ohio947
Union880
Switzerland760
Warren601
Unassigned0227