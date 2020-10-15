Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 15: Coronavirus, Election, Supreme Court, Banks, China

With less than three weeks until the presidential election, the Trump-Biden battle is intensifying in key states, including Pennsylvania. CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash reports.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Have you washed your hands yet today? It's Global Handwashing Day, and it's more important than ever to keep your paws clean.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Some European countries are reporting record high Covid-19 cases, prompting leaders to choose between two drastic solutions. Limiting local restrictions would help keep economies open but might not stop another wave of the virus. A short national lockdown may be safer, according to health experts, but that could shock economies once again. The UK's Boris Johnson is one of the leaders trying to avoid the latter. In the US, the Trump Administration has indicated it is open to natural herd immunity as a way to beat coronavirus -- an option that experts say could be disastrous. Under most estimates, that would mean about 70% of the population would have to catch the disease.

2. Election 2020

NBC is getting grief for scheduling its town hall with President Trump this evening at the same time as Joe Biden's on ABC. Remember, Trump's coronavirus diagnosis led to the second debate being canceled, and the Trump campaign rejected the suggestion of a virtual contest. The dueling town halls will air at 8 p.m. ET. As early voting continues, states are already smashing records. Harris County, Texas, set a second-day voting record and California has received 10 times as many ballots as it did this time during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, says he will not support President Trump's reelection bid.

3. Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced the Senate Judiciary Committee one last time before her likely Senate confirmation in two weeks. While she again declined to say outright  how she would rule on specific cases once on the bench, Barrett and her Republican supporters promoted the idea that she would not be in favor of dismantling the Affordable Care Act or rolling back cases that define a constitutional right to contraceptives. During a testy exchange with Senator Kamala Harris about voting rights, Barrett declined to say whether she believes voter discrimination still exists in America. Today, the committee will hold the fourth day of the hearings, with testimony from outside witnesses for and against Barrett's confirmation.

4. Banks

The International Monetary Fund is predicting a long and uneven recovery from the pandemic, but some banks are still winning big. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reported huge third-quarter gains, nearly doubling its profits to $3.6 billion. JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock also had big quarters. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is facing a different kind of problem. The bank has fired more than 100 employees for misrepresenting themselves to obtain money from a relief fund for small businesses. Those actions could amount to defrauding the US Small Business Administration. In September, JPMorgan said it was investigating whether employees abused Paycheck Protection Program loans and other pandemic relief programs.

5. China 

China's President Xi Jinping has told troops to put their minds on "preparing for war." He made the alarming comments during a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong. China and Washington are on especially shaky ground due to disagreements over Taiwan and the coronavirus pandemic. The White House recently announced it was planning to move ahead with the sale of three advanced weapon systems to Taiwan, bringing the US even closer, diplomatically, with the island country. Since China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, the weapons deal has definitely raised their hackles.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here are the winners from last night's Billboard Music Awards

It was a good night to be Post Malone.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19

And the Florida-LSU game is postponed because of Covid cases at UF, so the SEC is just a mess right now.

NFL cancels Pro Bowl for first time since 1949

Woe is football.

Minnesota man wins the 'Super Bowl of Pumpkins' with 2,350-pound pumpkin named The Tiger King

We are witnessing true greatness.

Dunkin' is debuting a new spooky spicy ghost pepper donut

If it has the word "donut" in it, we'll try it.

TODAY'S NUMBER

5.1 million

That's about how many people across the US won't be able to vote in the 2020 election due to a felony conviction, according to a new study from the Sentencing Project.

TODAY'S QUOTE

As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere.

Melania Trump, who wrote an essay for the White House website on her experience with Covid-19. She also revealed her son Barron Trump tested positive, but had no symptoms.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Inside a Korean raccoon cafe

So this is what they mean when they say, "Find your happy place." (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Windy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Full Question and Answer: Internet needs in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic

Image

SMWC receives therapy dog

Image

Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors pay it forward

Image

Knox County Early Voting

Image

Flu shots and Greene County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 330637

Reported Deaths: 9320
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1575735321
DuPage19767588
Lake18633499
Will15888408
Kane14558336
Winnebago8207161
St. Clair7330207
Madison6499150
Champaign552527
McHenry5248119
Peoria403058
McLean374629
Rock Island344685
Sangamon315453
Unassigned3071246
Kankakee301978
Kendall231526
Tazewell221544
Macon219048
LaSalle204158
DeKalb194142
Coles167638
Williamson160156
Boone149124
Adams145813
Clinton145223
Jackson136724
Vermilion13617
Randolph107514
Whiteside104021
Effingham10143
Ogle9506
Knox9378
Monroe81027
Grundy8087
Jefferson80440
Bureau79915
Marion7748
Henry7645
Morgan76224
Christian72422
Stephenson7127
Franklin7116
Union68325
Macoupin6648
Crawford5896
McDonough57715
Fayette57415
Shelby5337
Lee5251
Logan5184
Montgomery49614
Woodford49610
Livingston4899
Saline4576
Cass43511
Jersey43521
Iroquois43119
Douglas4208
Warren4146
Bond4059
Wayne3977
Perry38216
Jo Daviess3743
Fulton3210
Richland29611
Moultrie2954
Carroll2936
Lawrence2936
Johnson2790
Washington2651
Clay2596
Hancock2593
Greene25015
Cumberland2415
Clark2404
Jasper23110
Pulaski2181
Mason2151
White2101
De Witt2093
Pike2072
Mercer1916
Wabash1894
Piatt1830
Ford1597
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1332
Marshall1293
Alexander1021
Hamilton972
Gallatin942
Henderson930
Edwards840
Scott840
Brown820
Putnam750
Schuyler741
Stark722
Calhoun660
Hardin470
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 139269

Reported Deaths: 3836
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23611774
Lake12189340
St. Joseph8191148
Elkhart7773126
Allen7320213
Hamilton5603112
Vanderburgh512346
Tippecanoe324413
Monroe306738
Hendricks3005128
Johnson2820127
Porter269847
Clark264157
Delaware253772
Vigo228531
Cass215316
Madison208484
LaPorte192850
Warrick176358
Floyd163165
Kosciusko154519
Howard150766
Bartholomew131257
Dubois122921
Marshall121826
Boone113148
Grant110538
Hancock107444
Henry107227
Noble103533
Wayne102018
Jackson96410
Morgan85340
Dearborn81228
Daviess76731
Gibson7639
Clinton75414
LaGrange73414
Shelby73329
Harrison68924
Putnam67115
Lawrence66531
DeKalb62111
Posey6213
Knox61510
Montgomery54022
Steuben5369
White53015
Fayette51814
Miami5124
Decatur48339
Scott48212
Greene47436
Jasper4723
Adams4054
Sullivan38712
Clay3856
Ripley3828
Whitley3796
Starke3547
Orange35024
Huntington3475
Jennings34513
Spencer3446
Wells3445
Franklin33525
Wabash3309
Washington3172
Jefferson3144
Carroll30013
Fulton2952
Pike2928
Randolph2928
Perry25913
Tipton25623
Jay2504
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1841
Parke1822
Rush1754
Vermillion1751
Blackford1693
Crawford1331
Pulaski1251
Brown1233
Benton950
Ohio947
Union880
Switzerland760
Warren601
Unassigned0227